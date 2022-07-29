Arizona Cardinals look to put Kyler Murray contract drama behind them

www.abc15.com
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About ‘Weird’ Criticisms Black QBs Face
The Chiefs quarterback commented on criticisms he faces in light of Kyler Murray’s controversial contract clause.
TMZ.com
Warren Moon Calls Kyler's Contract Clause 'Embarrassing,' 'Slap In Face' To Black QBs
Warren Moon was appalled by the homework clause the Cardinals put into Kyler Murray's contract this month ... calling it not only "embarrassing," but a "slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks." The Hall of Famer didn't mince words when breaking down his thoughts on the infamous addendum to...
Former Arizona Cardinals QB Kurt Warner Gives Advice to Kyler Murray
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner gave Kyler Murray advice from his past experiences as an Arizona Cardinal.
Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold QB battle heats up in latest training camp update
As training camp continues for the Carolina Panthers, the battle for the starting quarterback job continues to heat up. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have both shown good and bad traits throughout the first week. On Friday, the two quarterbacks split the first-team reps on the Panthers’ offense. This comes as a change as on Wednesday Darnold handled first-team reps, and Mayfield handled them on Thursday.
Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors: 49ers QB talking with NFC East team about a deal
The latest Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors have the San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Giants discussing the possibility of heading to the Big Apple. Jimmy Garoppolo’s fate in 2022 remains very much in the air as San Francisco shops a trade for their now-backup QB. It’s not a matter of...
247Sports
Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards addresses 2022 season, direction of college football
The 2022 college football season will be Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards' fifth with the Sun Devils. Through four seasons, Edwards owns a 25-18 record including a 1-2 record in bowl games. The future of the Pac-12 is on shaky ground amid the forthcoming departures of USC and UCLA...
Popculture
Arizona Cardinals Make Big Change to Kyler Murray's Contract Following Backlash
The Arizona Cardinals are making a big change to Kyler Murray's new contract. On Thursday night, the team removed the independent study addendum from the star quarterback's contract after it received backlash. The addendum in Murray's $230 million contract was made public on Monday, and it required him to study game material for four hours per week on his own to receive "credit."
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on field, not in action in front of fans at open practice
The Cardinals opened the doors to State Farm Stadium for the first of 10 training camp practices open to public viewing with quarterback Kyler Murray not taking part and only on the field watching Saturday's session. Murray was given Saturday off to rest his arm, with head coach Kliff Kingsbury explaining that Murray had reported to the team along with the rookies back on July 21 and had been throwing a lot. ...
thecomeback.com
Lincoln Riley reacts to Kyler Murray controversy
Kyler Murray’s work ethic has been a topic of discussion in recent days but one person who doesn’t think the Arizona Cardinals quarterback needs to work harder is his former college football coach, Lincoln Riley. After a very protracted negotiation, the two sides agreed to terms on a...
Kyler Murray's embarrassing homework clause has been removed from his $230 million contract with the Cardinals
Kyler Murray's $230 million deal with the Cardinals had one eyebrow-raising clause that stipulated he needed to study for four hours a week.
Hall of Fame QB bashes Kyler Murray’s film study clause as racist
The Arizona Cardinals removed the film study clause from Kyler Murray’s contract, but Hall of Famer Warren Moon is apparently not ready to forget what the team did. Murray and the Cardinals agreed on a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension earlier in July. But news that Arizona included a clause requiring Murray to have four hours of independent study per week during the season stole the headlines.
BREAKING TRADE: Rays And Diamondbacks Make A Deal
According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks have made a trade.
Yardbarker
Texans Betting Favorites to Land 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?
TexansDaily.com has already stated the case for why a trade for Garoppolo would be less than ideal for the franchise. However, the Texans have nowhere to go but up after a frustrating 4-13 campaign in 2021. In an attempt to "go up,'' general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans have...
NBC Sports
49ers sign Tomasi Laulile
The 49ers today announced they have signed defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile to a one-year deal. Laulile played with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, a stint that included two fumble recoveries in a game on his 27th birthday. Laulile entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing...
3-star DL Cullen Fite commits to Arizona State
Tatum (Texas) three-star defensive lineman Cullen Fite has committed to Arizona State, announcing the news Sunday. Fite is the No. 1035 overall recruit and No. 109 defensive lineman in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
