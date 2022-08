PARIS -- Lionel Messi ended last season with his first five-goal haul in 10 years. It was for Argentina against Estonia, however, not for Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored only six league goals in 26 games following his move from Barcelona. It was Messi's lowest tally since the 2005-06 season, when he was still only 18.

SOCCER ・ 3 HOURS AGO