$1.6 million has been granted for art projects and programs

Knight Abbey among small businesses to become big business through casinos
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gaming has turned small businesses into big businesses. Among those, Knight Abbey Printing. The Biloxi-based company is a dominating force in the local market when it comes to casino business – and now, its reach has gone nationwide. Knight Abbey is printing out products at a massive rate.
‘Whisper of Hope’ wildlife rescue event educates people on animals, conservation
Going on right now in Bay St. Louis, the NAACP in Hancock County is holding its "Sunday in the Park." Today is going to be another hot and humid day with highs in the 90s. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible, but we have a better chance for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday.
Pass Christian School District opens the doors and the books
Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900 co-workers. Still sounds pretty good, right? It could happen for employees at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort. |. Hendrix had his biopsy surgery today with the initial study showing a possible stage 4 blue cell tumor. The family is still...
Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive
‘Whisper of Hope’ wildlife rescue event educates people on animals, conservation. The Whisper of Hope wildlife rescue spent Sunday educating people at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport. Wetter set-up this week; heavy rain possible for some. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.31.22.
Heavier sand experiment aimed at stopping U.S. 90 storm issues
On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators. Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900...
Jackson County School District heads back to school next week
Families attend back-to-school celebration in Bay St. Louis
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Retrofit nonprofit organization hosted a back-to-school celebration for families at the MLK Park in Bay St. Louis. Community leaders helped put together an event for children to enjoy before starting school next week. The celebration included music, food, and every kid left home with a backpack filled with school supplies. Volunteer Candace Johnson said this is the first year the organization is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
Us vs. Nature: What it takes to stop the Mississippi River from changing course
Baton Rouge and New Orleans exist because of the Mississippi River, and huge swaths of the region's and nation's economy have always depended upon it. But the big river didn't always flow where it does now. And, if it wasn't for a 60-year-old collection of dams, gates, floodways and channels...
Things to Do in Gulfport, MS This Weekend
If you are looking for fun family activities in Gulfport this weekend, then you’ve come to the right place. From the zip lines at the Gulfport Zip’N Fun Adventure Park to the dolphin shows at IMMS, there is no shortage of things to do in Gulfport, MS this weekend. You can also enjoy an arts and crafts festival at Point Cadet, the Children’s museum at Gulf Islands Water Park, or even go for a sunset cruise on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
NAACP hosts educational event for kids in Bay St. Louis
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County NAACP Youth and College Division hosted a “Sunday in the Park” event for families. The celebration took place at the Martin Luther King Park In Bay St. Louis. The Sunday gathering gave people a chance to stop by booths and learn about different programs in the community.
Many Historic Buildings on the Mississippi Coast in Danger
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The stories of the Mississippi Gulf Coast can be found in its historic sites. But many of these places are at risk. Over the years, buildings have been lost to the push for development, to simple apathy and, especially, to hurricanes. Hurricane Katrina, for example, destroyed many of the state’s oldest structures.
Step into Paradise at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi
Don’t let the summer waste away without spending some time at Margaritaville! Not exactly the Margaritaville that Mississippi native Jimmy Buffet sings about…but it is pretty close. Biloxi is home to the beautiful Margaritaville Resort and Family Entertainment Center. Much like Buffett’s lifestyle, Margaritaville has a laid back...
‘Amtrak expects to be able to run the train’: Mississippi city to reactivate train station for Gulf Coast
The coastal Mississippi city of Bay St. Louis is hosting a groundbreaking on Monday to celebrate the “reactivation” of the city’s Amtrak train station that has been mothballed since Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Gulf Coast nearly 17 years ago. U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks blocking I-10 in Hancock County
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Wrecks on Interstate 10 have blocked all lanes of traffic in Hancock County Saturday afternoon. All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked after crashes reported by MDOT near the Diamondhead exit. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in...
First responders host fish fry for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s known that first responders band together in a time of need, including for each other’s families. Friday, the Biloxi and Long Beach Police Departments did just that, hosting a fish fry benefit for the Branning Family. Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with...
Long Beach Community Affairs Director Resigns
After 5 years in her Community Affairs position, Jenny Levens, sent out a notice of her resignation that will be effective on August 5, 2022. “I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to serve as the Community Affairs Director for the city of Long Beach for the past five years,” expressed Levens, a native of The Friendly City. “I am truly lucky to work with the best and brightest in our communities.”
WWII veteran honored with plaque, holiday
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Ocean Springs community honored Donald Young. Young is a retired World War II veteran who served aboard tankers such as a Merchant Mariner in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Over the course of the war, over 6,800 merchant seamen died, more than...
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident...
Happening Now: Sunday in the Park
Kicking off the new month with a pattern of daily showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be running above-normal compared to what we typically see in the summertime. Flooding rain can't be ruled out. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 1...
