$1.6 million has been granted for art projects and programs

If you are looking for fun family activities in Gulfport this weekend, then you’ve come to the right place. From the zip lines at the Gulfport Zip’N Fun Adventure Park to the dolphin shows at IMMS, there is no shortage of things to do in Gulfport, MS this weekend. You can also enjoy an arts and crafts festival at Point Cadet, the Children’s museum at Gulf Islands Water Park, or even go for a sunset cruise on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

3 DAYS AGO