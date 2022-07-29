Eric C. Hensic, 69, of Jefferson County died June 5, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mr. Hensic practiced law since 1978 and owned and operated the law firm of Eric C. Hensic in High Ridge. He was passionate about working with clients, children and families in the foster care system. He was a friend of Bill W. for 28 years. He also was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed traveling, and he was a supporter of humanitarian and environmental causes. Born Aug. 27, 1952, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Jeanette A. (Stine) and George H. Hensic.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO