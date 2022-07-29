www.myleaderpaper.com
Eric C. Hensic, 69, of Jefferson County
Eric C. Hensic, 69, of Jefferson County died June 5, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mr. Hensic practiced law since 1978 and owned and operated the law firm of Eric C. Hensic in High Ridge. He was passionate about working with clients, children and families in the foster care system. He was a friend of Bill W. for 28 years. He also was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed traveling, and he was a supporter of humanitarian and environmental causes. Born Aug. 27, 1952, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Jeanette A. (Stine) and George H. Hensic.
Two men, woman hurt in crash near Blackwell
A De Soto man was seriously injured Thursday night, July 28, in a two-vehicle crash at Hwy. E and Upper Blackwell Road south of De Soto near Blackwell in Jefferson County. A Bonne Terre man and a High Ridge woman also were injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
County girl named Missouri’s Miss Amazing teen
Seckman High School sophomore Leah Beilman, 17, recently was crowned Missouri Miss Amazing teen and will go on to compete for a national title. The Miss Amazing Pageant, a nonprofit organization that holds pageants for girls and women with disabilities, has six categories. It also has chapters in 35 states, according to its website.
Resident complains about noisy city park
A Farmington resident who lives with her husband and children in the 800 block of Columbia Street appeared before the Farmington City Council at its July 25 regular meeting during a time set aside for visitors to address the councilors. She informed the council that she wanted to discuss two separate but related topics.
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for alleged DWI
A 22-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was driving erratically. The man refused to perform field sobriety tests, Eureka Police reported. At about 12:50 a.m. July 5, an officer allegedly saw the man driving a 2012 Nissan Altima on...
Longtime reserve police officer decides to retire
After 40 years as a reserve law enforcement officer in Jefferson County, Bill Alter has decided to hang up his belt and retire. Alter, 78, of High Ridge, a former Missouri state legislator, volunteered as a reserve officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years and then the Byrnes Mill Police Department for 30 years.
Cedar Hill man helps put out house fire
Kurt Hografe of Cedar Hill said he saw his neighbor's deck on fire and jumped into action on July 23. Mick Fischer, chief of the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District, said the fire was at 8450 Marko Drive. He said Hografe worked to put out the fire with a garden...
Imperial woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Savannah M. Stewart, 19, of Imperial was injured Thursday afternoon, July 28, in a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on I-44 east of Lewis Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:08 p.m., Stewart was driving a 2002 Mercury Cougar east on the interstate and...
Catalytic converter cut off van outside Eureka auto repair shop
A catalytic converter was cut off a van that had been left for repairs at Dobbs Tire and Auto Center, 1299 W. Fifth St., in Eureka. Surveillance video allegedly showed two men steal the converter, causing about $750 in damage to the 2000 Ford Econoline 500 van, Eureka Police reported.
Tens of thousands attend Jefferson County Fair
Nearly 20,000 people attended the 76th annual Jefferson County Fair last weekend, despite temperatures that reached 100 degrees or more, organizers reported. Fair chairman Randy Starkey speculated that if the weather had been cooler, even larger crowds would have turned out for the Fair, held July 21 to 24 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.
Herculaneum’s outdoor movies return this year
After a two-year absence, Herculaneum’s “Movies in the Park” series will make its return, beginning this weekend. The four-movie series will begin Saturday, July 30, with the Disney animated flick “Encanto,” and continue with two more animated features – “Paw Patrol: The Movie” on Saturday, Aug. 13, and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” on Saturday, Aug. 27.
‘Redbird’ project rezoning approved
The Crystal City Council has rezoned three more parcels of land for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. The council voted unanimously Monday night, July 25, to rezone an 8.34-acre parcel, a 9.91-acre parcel and a .029-acre parcel, all owned by developer Larry Goodwin. Those parcels had been zoned either M-1 light industrial or C-2 general commercial and were rezoned to an M-2 industrial zoning district.
P&Z OKs request that would allow new convenience store
Does the Arnold-Imperial area need another gasoline station and convenience store?. Home Service Oil Co. of Barnhart, which owns a chain of such businesses under several brands, is betting it does. The company is seeking a rezoning from residential to commercial for a 5.62-acre lot on the southwest corner of...
Candidates say they have no control over negative mailers
It’s that season – the time when Election Day draws near and mailboxes are filled with campaign mailers from all sorts of candidates. Those who have sorted through their daily delivery in recent weeks may have noticed a few that take a decidedly negative stance toward a particular candidate but don’t mention who voters should choose instead when they go to the polls next week.
