USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 takeaways from start of Chargers training camp

The Chargers’ preparation for the 2022 season began this past week, as they opened up training camp. Within the four sessions, we gathered a few notable things from head coach Brandon Staley’s squad. Before the pads come on Monday, here’s a recap of what stood out from the...
FanSided

Patriots training camp: key notes from day three

The Patriots end their first week of training camp on Friday with more standout performances from both sides of the ball. There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Patriots this week, as several different players have dominated the headlines. During the last practice of the week, Jonnu Smith made some highlight worthy touchdowns and Mac Jones continued to show a second year jump in performance.

