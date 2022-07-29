Battery hosts Sacramento club that's beaten 3 MLS squads this season

www.postandcourier.com
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
California’s Top 50 high school football teams: Roderick Robinson leads the charge for No. 45 Lincoln (San Diego)
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Lincoln Hornets of the CIF San Diego Section, the No. 45 team in our countdown. LINCOLN TEAM PAGE | 2022 FALL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE-- HEAD COACHDavid Dunn 12th season as ...
Why Utah’s season-opener at Florida is so crucial for the Utes — and the Pac-12
LOS ANGELES — Nine months after falling to Ohio State in a memorable Rose Bowl game, Utah opens the 2022 season against another traditional national powerhouse in Florida. This time, on Sept. 3, the Utes will play a Southeastern Conference road game as they visit the Swamp in Gainesville.
Arizona, ASU kick off new season at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Expansion and defection were the topics of the day but other more traditional issues did seep into the discussion as athletes, coaches and media converged on the Novo Theater at LA Live for the Pac-12's annual media day Friday. It marked the second year the Pac-12 held an "in-person" media day...
