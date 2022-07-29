ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rob Manfred Doesn’t Even Have To Try

By David Roth
defector.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
defector.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Manfred to senators: antitrust exemption stops city switches

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball told a Senate committee planning a hearing on the sport’s antitrust exemption that it prevents teams from moving without approval and allows the sport to maintain the minor leagues at a wide level. In addition, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said many...
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Baseball Players#Sports#Senate#Mlb#Major League Baseball
FanSided

Handshake SZN: Did Cardinals and Nationals just agree to Juan Soto trade on live TV? (No)

The internet is convinced that the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals struck a deal on a Juan Soto trade on live television. When it comes to the MLB trade deadline, fans are always on “prospects getting pulled from games alert” and “hug watch” between players in a dugout. So it is no hock that the internet feels that a huge trade is on the horizon due to a simple handshake shown on camera.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks

Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
NBC Sports

Tomase: We know Red Sox are out on Soto and Ohtani, and that's sad

The news should've hit like twin thunderbolts. Instead, it floated by with all the urgency of a wispy cirrus. This month, the two most original stars in baseball effectively hit the trade market. First, the Washington Nationals gave up trying to sign Ted-Williams-in-the-making Juan Soto after he rejected a $440 million extension. Then the Angels made it known they'll listen on two-way defending MVP Shohei Ohtani, who could very well add a Cy Young Award to his mantel this fall.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox: JD Martinez’s comments amid trade rumors are heartbreaking

Boston Red Sox slugger JD Martinez knows there’s a good chance he’s traded by Tuesday’s deadline, and it all hit home on Saturday night. Martinez has dealt with immense pressure since David Ortiz retired, essentially being the Boston power threat to replace Big Papi. In Beantown, clutch hits can often go unrecognized, even if they lead to World Series glory.
BOSTON, MA
IBWAA

Opinion: Organized Baseball Should Treat Women With Respect

During World War 2, women had their own professional league.Florida Memory. I recently had the good fortune of attending a couple of baseball games. My schedule makes this really difficult at most times now, but within the span of a week, I went to see a Lake Country DockHounds game and a Milwaukee Brewers game.
Fox News

MLB antitrust exemption hearing: How minor league players are paid

The Senate Judiciary Committee intends to hold a hearing on Major League Baseball's antitrust exemption as it relates to the employment of players in the minor leagues. There are two categories of minor league players: those with major league contracts on 40-man rosters, who are represented by the Major League Baseball Players Association, and those with minor league contracts, who are not unionized.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge’s historic 42nd home run

It was a terrific game for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge on Friday night, hitting two home runs as well as a fantastic home run robbery against the Kansas City Royals to help propel them to an 11-5 victory. A game like that is hard to top, but Judge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy