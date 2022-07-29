Rob Manfred Doesn’t Even Have To Try

The news should've hit like twin thunderbolts. Instead, it floated by with all the urgency of a wispy cirrus. This month, the two most original stars in baseball effectively hit the trade market. First, the Washington Nationals gave up trying to sign Ted-Williams-in-the-making Juan Soto after he rejected a $440 million extension. Then the Angels made it known they'll listen on two-way defending MVP Shohei Ohtani, who could very well add a Cy Young Award to his mantel this fall.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO