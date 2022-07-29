Rob Manfred Doesn’t Even Have To Try

defector.com
Minor Leaguer Advocate Weighs in on Manfred’s Antitrust Exemption Letter
Harry Marino, the executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers, addressed the 17-page letter submitted by the MLB commissioner.
MLB・
Manfred to senators: antitrust exemption stops city switches
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball told a Senate committee planning a hearing on the sport’s antitrust exemption that it prevents teams from moving without approval and allows the sport to maintain the minor leagues at a wide level. In addition, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said many...
Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Handshake SZN: Did Cardinals and Nationals just agree to Juan Soto trade on live TV? (No)
The internet is convinced that the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals struck a deal on a Juan Soto trade on live television. When it comes to the MLB trade deadline, fans are always on “prospects getting pulled from games alert” and “hug watch” between players in a dugout. So it is no hock that the internet feels that a huge trade is on the horizon due to a simple handshake shown on camera.
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
Astros Should Pursue This New Available Catcher at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros will likely pursue help at the catcher's position. This newly available player should be on the top of their list.
RUMOR: Braves zeroing in on ‘outfield help’ ahead of MLB trade deadline
After a so-so start to the season, the Atlanta Braves are back in business. The reigning World Series champions came back from a 23-27 start, and are now sitting pretty with a 60-41 record. Barring a major collapse, they are more than likely going to earn one of the Wild Card spots in the National League.
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful Quartet
MLB Network doesn't always hit a home run with its broadcasts, writer says.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The “Clubhouse Edition” of MLB Network’s Braves-Phillies game Monday night was so bad that I had to mute large chunks of it.
Tomase: We know Red Sox are out on Soto and Ohtani, and that's sad
The news should've hit like twin thunderbolts. Instead, it floated by with all the urgency of a wispy cirrus. This month, the two most original stars in baseball effectively hit the trade market. First, the Washington Nationals gave up trying to sign Ted-Williams-in-the-making Juan Soto after he rejected a $440 million extension. Then the Angels made it known they'll listen on two-way defending MVP Shohei Ohtani, who could very well add a Cy Young Award to his mantel this fall.
Red Sox: JD Martinez’s comments amid trade rumors are heartbreaking
Boston Red Sox slugger JD Martinez knows there’s a good chance he’s traded by Tuesday’s deadline, and it all hit home on Saturday night. Martinez has dealt with immense pressure since David Ortiz retired, essentially being the Boston power threat to replace Big Papi. In Beantown, clutch hits can often go unrecognized, even if they lead to World Series glory.
Opinion: Organized Baseball Should Treat Women With Respect
During World War 2, women had their own professional league.Florida Memory. I recently had the good fortune of attending a couple of baseball games. My schedule makes this really difficult at most times now, but within the span of a week, I went to see a Lake Country DockHounds game and a Milwaukee Brewers game.
MLB antitrust exemption hearing: How minor league players are paid
The Senate Judiciary Committee intends to hold a hearing on Major League Baseball's antitrust exemption as it relates to the employment of players in the minor leagues. There are two categories of minor league players: those with major league contracts on 40-man rosters, who are represented by the Major League Baseball Players Association, and those with minor league contracts, who are not unionized.
MLB・
MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge’s historic 42nd home run
It was a terrific game for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge on Friday night, hitting two home runs as well as a fantastic home run robbery against the Kansas City Royals to help propel them to an 11-5 victory. A game like that is hard to top, but Judge...
