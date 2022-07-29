ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream: Channel, Start Time, Where To Watch The Royals-Yankees Game Online

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Royals travel to New York to battle the Yankees on Friday night!

New York has an 11.5 game lead in the American League East, but the Royals need to cobble together some wins to get back in the playoff hunt. Unfortunately, Kansas City’s postseason aspirations aren’t helped by the fact that they’ll have to face Gerrit Cole tonight. The 6’4″ righty enters the game with 153 strikeouts on the season, which has helped the five-time All-Star to a 9-3 record. Lefty Kris Bubic (2-6) takes the hill for The Royals.

Unfortunately, tonight’s Yankees game won’t be available on Yes Network, but Decider’s here to provide you with all the streaming info you need. Here’s how to watch tonight’s Yankees-Royals game live online.

IS THE YANKEES GAME ON YES NETWORK TONIGHT?

Nope. But the New York Yankees postgame show is scheduled to air at 10:00 p.m. ET on Yes Network.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE YANKEES-ROYALS GAME ON TONIGHT?

Tonight’s Yanks/Royals game (July 29) will air on Amazon Prime. MLB.TV subscribers who live outside the Yankees’ television territory will also be able to stream the game.

WHAT TIME DO THE YANKEES/ROYALS PLAY TONIGHT?

Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. Prime Video’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Photo: Getty Images

HOW TO WATCH YANKEES VS ROYALS ON AMAZON PRIME:

If you live in New York, Connecticut, north New Jersey, or northeast Pennsylvania, tonight’s Yankees/Royals game will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is available for $14.99/month (or $139/year). A standalone Prime Video membership is also available for $8.99 per month. A 30-day free trial is available for eligible subscribers.

Additionally, tonight’s game will be available to stream on MLB.TV for subscribers living outside the Yankees’ territory. Available for $47.99/year or $24.99/month, MLB.TV is also available through Prime Video (and offers a seven-day free trial).

Additional Yankees/Prime Video streaming information can be found on the Yes Network’s website.

Decider.com

