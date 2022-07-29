ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden Cho is a Girlboss Lawyer in ‘Partner Track,’ A New Netflix Series

By Samantha Nungesser
 5 days ago

Teen Wolf star Arden Cho is starring as Ingrid Yun in the new Netflix series Partner Track . And if the trailer and newly-released photos the streamer dropped today say anything, it’s that Cho brings all the girlbossery to her character one could hope for.

The trailer starts with Cho saying, “being on the partner track is how you find out who you really are,” before going on to flash through different potential love stories, impeccable fashion (including a shopping scene), funny friends, and most importantly, inspiring women at the top of their game.

Based on the novel of the same name by Helen Wan, this 10-episode series follows Ingrid, a first-generation Korean American who also happens to be the first lawyer in her family, as she “experiences the trials and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious (but old school) law firm, Parsons Valentine,” per a press release. With the support of her friends, she battles workplace challenges as she works toward becoming a partner, all while attempting to make time for love.

Previously, Cho appeared on episodes of Pretty Little Liars and Chicago Med , though she is best known for her role as Kira Yukimura on the supernatural teen drama Teen Wolf.

Developed by Georgia Lee, the series also stars Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps, Nolan Gerard Funk, Matthew Rauch, and Roby Attal. It is executive produced by Kim Shumway, Kristen Campo, Tony Hernandez, and Julie Anne Robinson.

Partner Track premieres Aug. 26 on Netflix. Check out some first look photos below.

Photo: Netflix
Photo Netflix
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

