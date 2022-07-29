Ducks Take "Growth Mindset" Into Season

goducks.com
Meet Oregon's 2023 Recruiting Class
August and football season are here. The Ducks begin the month with a bang, landing four-star DL prospect Terrance Green from Cy Woods High School in Cypress, TX. Green marks as the third four-star recruit the Ducks have landed a verbal commitment from Texas. He joins WR Ashton Cozart and S Tyler Turner.
Oregon Football: Were Ducks picked to finish too high or low in preseason media poll?
For the second year in a row, the Utah Utes were picked to win the Conference of Champions. Oregon Football was a second, but with a new head coach and new faces, the Ducks have something to prove. It makes sense for Utah to be at the top as they...
Prediction: Oregon Ducks basketball poised to land 2 of nation's top 7 prospects
It's been a rollercoaster ride for the Oregon Ducks men's basketball program during the 2023 recruiting cycle. Having already secured top-100 prospect Jackson Shelstad out of West Linn High School (Oregon), Dana Altman's coaching staff has gone after some of the nation's top prospects. At one time, ...
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land fast-rising bluechip wide receiver
Red Mountain High School (Arizona) star Ja'Kobi Lane has been a bonafide prospect for months. But he truly put himself on the map with a wide receiver MVP performance at the Elite 11 camp this summer. Still, it wasn't until a singular moment at Oregon's SNL camp this weekend that he achieved a ...
GoDucks.com
NFCA Honors Ducks for Academic Efforts
EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon softball program saw eight individuals as well as the team honored for academics by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Monday. The Ducks were recognized for their 3.56 team grade point average in 2021-22. It is the third straight year that Oregon has made the NFCA list as a team (no awards were given in 2019-20).
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
GoDucks.com
Four-Time Olympian Flanagan Joins UO Coaching Staff
EUGENE, Ore. – Four-time Olympian and 2017 NYC Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan will join the Oregon staff as an assistant coach to help lead the team's distance program as announced Monday by head coach Jerry Schumacher. Flanagan has spent the past three years working with Schumacher as an assistant coach for the Nike Bowerman Track Club.
GoDucks.com
Ducks Take on World U20 Championships
EUGENE, Ore. – The busy global calendar for the sport of track and field with the World Athletics U20 Championships (Aug. 1-6), beginning Monday in Cali, Colombia. Five members of the Ducks' 2022 team will compete along with three signees scheduled to represent their countries over the next six days.
2024 DL Jericho Johnson breaks down offer from Oregon after SNL performance
Defensive line prospect Jericho Johnson came to Eugene to attend Oregon football's Saturday Night Live event with hopes of earning a scholarship offer. After performing.
klcc.org
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
kptv.com
African track team located after going missing in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Athletes and a coach from Eritrea’s visiting men’s track and field team at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene have been located, according to the Eritrean National Athletics Federation, which initially reported the individuals missing. The federation said the athletes are resuming activities with the team.
KDRV
Umpqua National Forest dealing with new wildfire in Oregon
ROSEBURG, Ore-- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roughly 100 acre wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Umpqua National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, ground and aviation fire suppression resources are responding to that new fire start currently called the Windigo Fire. Officials say...
HP furloughs Corvallis factory workers amid falling printer demand
HP furloughed dozens of contract employees at its Corvallis printer supply factory for the last two weeks of July. The company appears to be responding to a slowdown in demand. Another furlough is coming in September, according to a person with direct knowledge of HP’s plans, but it’s not clear...
kezi.com
Dangerous bacterial bloom makes lake toxic to swimmers, OHA says
ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. -- A lake in Peavy Arboretum is the subject of a health advisory issued by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday, July 28, due to a cyanobacteria algae bloom. Visitors to Cronemiller Lake near Adair Village are strongly advised not to swim in the lake or drink water...
kezi.com
Witnesses recall chilling moments leading up to downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- Witnesses are still shaken up as they try to piece together what led to the shooting at The Davis on July 30. Witness Sam Abuain told KEZI he was at the Davis when the shots were fired. "Out here, bullets flying, I'm ducking," Abuain said. "It was a...
Crews rescue family of 6 from Santiam River after distress call
Two adults and four kids in distress were rescued from the Santiam River in Jefferson, Oregon Wednesday night, Albany Fire Department said.
kezi.com
Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
kptv.com
Man shot in face while driving on Lane County back road
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man driving through Lane County was shot while driving through a remote area, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, identified as a 29-year-old male, was driving on McGowan Creek Road when he was hit with birdshot from a shotgun around 9 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said despite injuries to his face, the man fled the scene and drove to responding paramedic where he was taken to a nearby hospital.
