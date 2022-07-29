Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes | July 29, 2022

www.philadelphiaeagles.com
Takeaways and observations from the Eagles' first week of training camp
The Eagles have completed one week of training camp after the Birds were one of the final teams to report for their training camp sessions. Philadelphia will spend the next week and a half making daily deposits as the team prepares for their first preseason matchup against the Jets on August 12.
Live updates from Eagles' third training camp practice
The Eagles are at the NovaCare Complex for the team’s third full practice of training camp and all eyes will be on quarterback Jalen Hurts. With a huge media contingency in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Saturday’s practice as the offense looks to rebound from a down Friday performance against a Philadelphia that is starting to gel.
The Eagles held their third practice of training camp on Saturday before their first off day on Sunday. Practices have gotten longer as the week has gone on. Day 1 was 58 minutes, Day 2 was 1:15 and Day 3 was 1:30. Today was Military Day at the NovaCare Complex. Great to see players signing for military folks after practice.
Eagles Training Camp Observations: Offense left lickings its wounds on day two
The Eagles ended their second day of practice on a very different note than the first. While the offense seemingly won the day on Wednesday, the defense dominated on Friday morning. As with any practice, there were standouts, disappointments, and stories to keep an eye on. Here are some of...
