‘Sneak Peak’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner!

 2 days ago
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining

We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
9 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

DETROIT – Several Michigan beaches are facing closures heading into the weekend due to an increased bacteria level. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels, as of July 29. Most of the high bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff. Storm...
Severe storms, showers possible Monday afternoon in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to August! We hope you enjoyed a beautiful weekend here in Metro Detroit as all eyes were on the big golf event at the Detroit Golf Club. Things get trickier later today as we are off to a calm and mild start without any weather trouble as you head out. Skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees as you head to work by foot, bike, bus, or car.
Warm temperatures, low humidity expected throughout Metro Detroit

Most of Metro Detroit is waking up with temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies to get going on your Saturday. It is a blessing to get a few days without the heavy humidity and sweltering heat because the nights and mornings are ideal for a little early morning walk or sleeping with the windows open, saving you a little bit on that power bill. We will warm quickly after the sun gets up as the normal end of July humidity remains on hold. Enjoy another absolutely beautiful day which is also the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. Grab the sunscreen and get ready to head into the 80s again.
Former president Donald Trump endorses Tudor Dixon for Michigan governor

Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon just days before Michigan’s primary election. Michigan is holding its 2022 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. You can track results by clicking here. Dixon is one of five GOP candidates running in the primary. The others are...
