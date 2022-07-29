‘Sneak Peak’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner!

Most of Metro Detroit is waking up with temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies to get going on your Saturday. It is a blessing to get a few days without the heavy humidity and sweltering heat because the nights and mornings are ideal for a little early morning walk or sleeping with the windows open, saving you a little bit on that power bill. We will warm quickly after the sun gets up as the normal end of July humidity remains on hold. Enjoy another absolutely beautiful day which is also the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. Grab the sunscreen and get ready to head into the 80s again.

2 DAYS AGO