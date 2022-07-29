Tim McManus Updates Us on Day 4 of Eagles Training Camp

975thefanatic.com
Related
Popculture
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
NBC Sports
Ex-Eagles defensive end retiring after 11-year career
Ryan Kerrigan is finally done terrorizing the NFC East. (I guess that reign of terror didn't really extend to the 2021 season. But you know what I mean.) Kerrigan, who spent 10 years with Washington before playing a largely useless season in Philadelphia last year, is signing a one-day contract with the Commanders to retire as a member of the organization he called home for a decade.
Nick Sirianni on where Jalen Reagor fits with the Eagles
Nothing in the NFL is guaranteed, and even as a 2020 first-round pick, Jalen Reagor will have to earn his accolades and playing time. With the addition of A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal to the roster, Reagor’s spot as a starter was no longer guaranteed, and he enters training camp as the likely fifth or sixth wide receiver on the team.
Is Siri a Good Trade Target for the Phillies?
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly show interest in trading for Houston Astros center fielder Jose Siri, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillies, Pirates combine for hilarious ‘poop’ graphic
Yes, we admit it. We are suckers for childish humor sometimes. Take what happened on Thursday night. The Philadelphia Phillies were visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no score to start the game, which led to a funny graphic moment. Yes, the score graphic spelled out “poop.”. It’s hard...
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies And Cardinals Make A Deal
According to Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals have made a trade.
Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan hangs up his cleats after 11 seasons in the NFL
Ryan Kerrigan, a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who played for Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles during his 11-year career, called it quits on Friday. Kerrigan, 33, played in 172 games between the then-Washington Redskins and Washington Football Team and the Eagles. He finished with 95.5 sacks – all with Washington – and retired as the franchise all-time leader in the stat category.
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
Brian Windhorst explains why Sixers are winners of the offseason
The Philadelphia 76ers made their offseason moves rather quickly. They gained financial flexibility when James Harden opted out of his $47.3 million player option and went to work. Philadelphia stole PJ Tucker from the rival Miami Heat early in free agency and brought in Danuel House Jr. on a deal...
NBC Sports
How will Phillies use Sosa and what does it mean for Didi?
PITTSBURGH -- The Phillies made two transactions before Saturday night's game against the Pirates and one after their extra-inning win. Right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson was placed on the bereavement list after the death of his grandmother. He was replaced on the active roster by right-handed reliever Mark Appel. Gibson had...
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: A.J. Brown shows off his strength
The Eagles held their third practice of training camp on Saturday before their first off day on Sunday. Practices have gotten longer as the week has gone on. Day 1 was 58 minutes, Day 2 was 1:15 and Day 3 was 1:30. Today was Military Day at the NovaCare Complex. Great to see players signing for military folks after practice.
Joel Embiid's Viral Tweet On Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a tweet on Sunday. The 76ers lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.
NBC Sports
Eagles stock up, stock down after 1st week of training camp
Don’t forget that when you read this stock report from Eagles training camp. The Eagles have had three practices so far this summer. One lasted 58 minutes, one lasted 1:15 and one lasted 1:30. There’s a long way to go. But every true off day of the summer,...
Takeaways and observations from third practice at Eagles training camp
The Eagles held a 90-minute practice on Saturday at the NovaCare Complex as the offense worked to rebound from Friday’s awful outing against a defense that improves each day. Saturday was Armed Forces Day, and a crowd of servicemen and women were on hand to watch Darius Slay and...
Report: Phillies Promote Ben Brown
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted top pitching prospect Ben Brown to Double-A on Saturday.
Comments / 0