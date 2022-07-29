‘Gordita Chronicles’ Canceled After One Season at HBO Max

www.sfgate.com
HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics
HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
David Warner, Star Trek and Twin Peaks Actor, Dies at 80
British actor David Warner has died at the age of 80. Warner died Sunday from "a cancer-related illness," the BBC reports. Warner is mainly known for film roles in Titanic, The Omen, and Tron. He also appeared in many TV shows, including Penny Dreadful, Twin Peaks, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, among others, and often played villainous characters.
'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Lands Major TV Role After Exiting NBC Drama
Megan Boone scored her first major television role since leaving NBC's The Blacklist. She will star in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series Accused. The episode will be directed by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and written by novelist Maile Meloy. The episode will star three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras,...
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series
Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately
One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
Martin Lawrence says Will Smith's Oscars slap won't cancel Bad Boys 4: 'We got one more at least'
When Will Smith and Martin Lawrence signed up for Bad Boys for Life, they meant it. And despite Smith's current status as movie star non grata, Lawrence says that detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey will ride again. In a new interview with Ebony, Lawrence brushed off the notion that...
5 hot new movies on HBO Max that won’t hit Netflix anytime soon
When most people think of HBO Max, critically acclaimed hit TV series like Game of Thrones, Barry, and The Flight Attendant are probably the first things that come to mind. Baked right into the network’s name (Home Box Office), though, is a reminder that the service has a strong library of feature films to check out, as well. Those titles also arguably stand in contrast to the comparatively weaker lineup of films over on Netflix, which has had more success with TV series than on the original film front. And which of course is no longer the powerhouse distributor of third-party content that it once was (although there’s still plenty there to watch).
‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film
Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
Canceled: HBO axes its second high-profile drama in less than a week
HBO has canceled Gentleman Jack after two seasons. The period drama, which starred British actress Suranne Jones, concluded its run on HBO just over a month ago, but will not get a third season. Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that the drama, which HBO made alongside the BBC, was...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Keke Palmer on the Challenge of Keeping Secrets About Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’: ‘We All Say the Same Three Words’
Click here to read the full article. When Keke Palmer got a call from Jordan Peele asking her to star in his latest film, “Nope,” she was quick to jump at the chance to join the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s mysterious project. After all, she’d already DM’d him on Instagram about a year earlier hoping to work together. Upon reading the script — which centers on Emerald Haywood (Palmer) and her brother OJ (Daniel Kaluuya), children of a Hollywood horse trainer who begin to witness mysterious events at their inland California farm — Palmer was struck by the trajectory of her character. “She’s of...
Krysten Ritter To Star In ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ AMC Networks Series
Click here to read the full article. Breaking Bad alumna Krysten Ritter is returning to AMC as star and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming Orphan Black offshoot series slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets. The 10-episode new series, produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, is set in the world of Orphan Black. Orphan Black: Echoes takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — one of them played by Ritter — as they weave their way...
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
Sports Show Comedy ‘Sidelined’ In The Works At Amazon From Emily Heller, Megan Gailey & Two Shakes Entertainment
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is developing a single-camera comedy set behind the scenes of a struggling national sports show. Sidelined comes from comedians Emily Heller and Megan Gailey and Two Shakes Entertainment, the production company set up by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow. CBS Studios and Amazon Studios are producing. The project is centered around the show as they decide to shake things up by pairing an unknown, passionate female sports fan with an irrelevant, former pro basketball “nice guy,” and what turns out to be their very complicated history. Heller is a writer/producer on HBO’s Barry and...
Daniel Wu auditioned for Jeffrey Wright 'Westworld' role
LOS ANGELES, July 31 (UPI) -- This article contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4 Episode 6. Westworld regular Daniel Wu said he auditioned for the show in its first season -- for the role of Bernard. Jeffrey Wright won that role, but the show welcomed Wu as rebel leader J in Season 4.
Abbott Elementary Will Stream on Both Hulu and HBO Max
ABC's breakout comedy Abbott Elementary is expanding its reach by streaming on both Hulu and HBO Max. The streamers have agreed to share "co-exclusive rights" to Quinta Brunson's Emmy-nominated comedy, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television. The 13-episode first season is slated to debut August 20 on HBO Max. Season 1 is already available to stream in its entirety on Hulu.
‘Million Dollar Island’ Shelved At NBC Ahead Of Production; Studio Lambert & Talpa Shopping Big-Ticket Reality Series Elsewhere
NBC is leaving the island. The broadcast network has canceled Million Dollar Island, a big-ticket reality competition series, ahead of production. The series, which was announced in March, was understood to be in the casting phase before it was shelved. It joins series being shelved such as Turner Networks’ The Big D, which was pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery a couple of weeks ahead of its premiere.
HBO Max Cancels Family Series After One Season
HBO Max has decided not to renew Gordita Chronicles for a second season. The streaming platform announced the show's cancellation on July 29, a little over a month after its launch, citing a lack of interest in live-action family programming. Claudia Forestieri, the creator of Gordita Chronicles, tweeted her disappointment...
5 Times Keke Palmer Became A Hollywood Heavyweight
Keke Palmer has recently been the topic of conversation after she recently shut the internet down to let trolls know that she doesn’t stand for colorism, career comparison, or anything in between. In case you missed it, a tweet on Twitter ignited a viral conversation that started a thread...
