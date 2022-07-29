New Orleans woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Baton Rouge, police say

www.wafb.com
Two people shot overnight on Bradley Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in an overnight shooting on Bradley Street near Winbourne Avenue, according to Baton Rouge Police. The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Police said one of the victims has injuries that are life-threatening. The second victim has injuries...
Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle, incident declared homicide
According to the NOPD, at about 1:40 p.m. officers responded to the 10500 block Curran Rd. on a call of a person down at the location.
Police: Fight leads to shooting outside bar in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department responded to a shooting outside of a bar early Sunday morning, July 31. Jasper Patton, 22, of Pitkin, La., has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. Police say there was a fight...
18-year-old in custody after shooting ex-girlfriend during argument Friday night
On July 29 just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodland Grove Apartments on a call of a woman being shot at the location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baton Rouge Police: Body of New Orleans woman discovered in car, death could be related to West Bank shooting
Police identified the victim found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Highland Road Thursday evening as a New Orleans woman.
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Zachary Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between 12:30 a.m....
theadvocate.com
Woman found dead in car on Highland Road may be linked to New Orleans shooting, police say
A woman found shot to death inside her car on Highland Road may be linked to a shooting that took place hours earlier in New Orleans, Baton Rouge police said Friday. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said New Orleans resident Terrian Benn, 20, was discovered inside a blue 2009 Toyota Corolla in the 1300 block of Highland Road shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday, July 31 crash on Essen Lane near the intersection of Tunnel Road and United Plaza Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area traffic is experiencing congestion and...
Cops: Man murders father Sunday morning in New Orleans
The surge in violent crime in New Orleans has another victim. This time an elderly man is dead. Cops say his son killed him and tried to kill himself. It happened early Sunday morning.
Man reportedly shoots, kills father before wounding himself
Officers responded to the scene in the 2800 block of Cherry Street just before 4:00.
NOPD: Woman shot in shoulder during failed carjacking attempt in Algiers
According to the NOPD, a man and a woman were inside of a vehicle in the 3100 block of Aurora Dr. when two men with guns approached them demanding that they get out of the car.
fox8live.com
Man shot dead in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot dead in New Orleans East Friday afternoon, according to NOPD. Around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man being shot in the 10500 block of Curran Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information is...
WWL-TV
Man kills father, then shoots himself in Hollygrove
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 68-year-old man in Hollygrove. Police say the victim was shot by his 30-year-old son in the 2800 block of Cherry Street just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The 30-year-old was taken to...
WDSU
Shooting in Algiers left one woman with a gunshot wound Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a shooting in Algiers that happened Saturday morning that left a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Around 4:11 a.m., police were notified of a shooting from the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive and found a female victim with a gunshot wound.
Shooting in Jefferson Sunday night
Cops say one person suffered life threatening injuries in a shooting in Jefferson. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 1113 Lurline Drive off of Causeway Blvd.
Man found shot to death on Scotland Avenue identified, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A victim has been identified in a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Roland Moore, 35, was found shot to death around 9:30 p.m. on Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway. Police say a suspect and motive...
an17.com
18-year-old arrested on attempted second degree murder charge
An 18-year-old suspected in a Friday night shooting in the Slidell area turned himself in to authorities on Sunday. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Reginald White turned himself in at the 1st District Office of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody Sunday, July 31, and he will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
WDSU
NOPD reports a homicide in New Orleans East on Friday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police said there was a homicide in New Orleans East on Friday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot and declared deceased on the scene at the 10500 block of Curran Road around 1:48 p.m. No other information is available.
fox8live.com
Two people wounded when shots are fired during failed carjacking attempt in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured -- including an 18-year-old woman shot in the shoulder -- when gunshots were fired during a failed carjacking and armed robbery attempt Friday night (July 29) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. Two unknown suspects attempted to...
