Porterville Council to consider two major water projects

Bakersfield Californian
Catalytic converter ordinance prompts constitutional concerns
Experts have advised caution over implementing a proposed city ordinance to curtail catalytic converter theft, a topic which also divided Bakersfield City Council members in regard to its effectiveness and the consequences of passing such a law. The city attorney’s office drafted an ordinance that says possessing a detached catalytic...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
thesungazette.com
Visalia landfill well in state of emergency
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors declare a state of emergency to fast-track well replacement at Visalia Landfill. TULARE COUNTY– The Tulare County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency at the Visalia landfill to replace the Cotton Gin well that could run out of water as soon as April 2023.
GV Wire
Boswell-Vidovich Water War Could Bring State Control of Region’s Groundwater
The latest blow in an ongoing water war between two Kings County agricultural titans may put control of the entire region’s groundwater into state hands. The J.G. Boswell Farming Company and Sandridge Partners, controlled by John Vidovich, have been scuffling over water in court, on ditch banks, and even in the air with accusations on both sides of various types of water skulduggery.
Multiple road closures in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several roads in Kern County are scheduled to be closed for geotechnical exploration from Aug. 1 through 5 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Authority says, the work being conducted is to explore geologic and hydrogeologic conditions in proximity to the high-speed rail alignment. […]
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Kern County falls even further behind as assessed property valuations take significant hit
Kern County, a vital region of the Golden State that has served California residents and businesses for decades, continues to face hurdles unlike any other county across the state. Kern’s longstanding commitment to feed and fuel not just California, but the nation, has been quickly forgotten by those making policy in Sacramento.
thesungazette.com
County pounces on Great Wolf’s $1.7B impact
VISALIA – Tulare County is giving a waterpark resort millions in annual tax rebates for the next 15 years to help get the project off the ground and eventually generate millions more for county coffers. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the tax incentive plan for Great Wolf...
Bakersfield Californian
City remains optimistic on outlook for TRIP
“We're close. We're really close,” Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said in his address to the crowd gathered at the State of the City last week. Clegg was referring to the city’s proximity to the proverbial finish line for its planning and construction progress on the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
krcrtv.com
DON'T TAX THE SUN: proposed tax on solar users provokes protest in front of Chico PG&E
CHICO, Calif. — California utility officials want to tax those with solar energy installed on their homes or businesses. The proposal is not sitting well with consumers across the state, including Chico. Roughly 30 people filled the sidewalk in front of the PG&E Customer Center on Salem Street Friday...
Firefighters stop forward progress on Mesa Fire, 222 acres burned
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire officials said firefighters have stopped forward progress on a wildfire that broke out Saturday south of Isabella Lake. County and federal firefighting crews were called to the area of Erskine Creek Road and Willow Gulch, southeast of Lake Isabella at around 4 p.m. for a report of a fire, named […]
Highway 65 renamed to honor fallen firefighters
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Porterville renamed part of Highway 65 today in memory of two firefighters who died on the line of duty. Fire Captain Ramon Figueroa, a Delano native, and Firefighter Patrick Jones gave their lives battling a blaze at the Porterville Public Library two years ago. Their heroic actions are […]
Lompoc Record
Carrots but no stick: Participation in California drug courts has plummeted
Last year, Yolo County tried an experiment: No one arrested for simple drug possession would be prosecuted or sent to drug court. Instead, those arrested with drugs were directed to the county health department. The county was responding to a trend across California: Significantly fewer people are choosing to go...
GV Wire
Newsom Appoints Merced Man to State Lottery Commission
Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht of Merced to the California State Lottery Commission on Thursday. Garrison-Engbrecht, 37, is the vice president of student life at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga. He previously was senior advisor and chief of staff at UC Merced. This position requires Senate confirmation and...
Newsom outlines plan for California's 45-mile underground water tunnel
A new plan to reroute how water moves from wetter Northern California to drier Southern California would ferry some of it through a single, 45-mile underground tunnel.
Body of swimmer pulled from Kern River at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man reported to have gone missing in the Kern River on Saturday was recovered at Hart Park, the Kern County Park Rangers chief said. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk roads at the river at Hart Park for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. […]
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
thesungazette.com
Health insurance costs may double for thousands of Valley residents
SACRAMENTO – Thousands of low-income residents in Tulare County could see their health insurance costs double next year if Congress does not extend financial assistance to lower their costs in the state’s health insurance marketplace. One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress passed the $1 trillion American Rescue...
California fire near Oregon border explodes, triggering flurry of evacuations
A Northern California fire broke out in the Klamath National Forest, about 14 miles south of the Oregon border, sending out a massive pyrocumulus cloud and triggering a flurry of evacuations
Caltrans: NB Hwy. 99 at 7th Standard Road lanes reopened
Caltrans says all northbound Hwy. 99 lanes at 7th Standard Road have reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to police activity.
yourcentralvalley.com
Exclusive: “I’m fed up!” Fowler city councilman frustrated over hasty decision to hire new police chief and the city manager’s plan to end volunteer fire dept.
Was the hiring of Fowler’s new police chief made without a public process? One city council member is frustrated with the city manager’s decision making, causing controversy over some big changes being made in the city. Karnig Kazarian talked about why he voted no on hiring longtime Fresno deputy police chief Michael Reid as Fowler’s new police chief. Kazarian also revealed he’s ready to run for mayor, replacing the late David Cardenas.
