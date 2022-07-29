Police: Man arrested after barricading himself inside home with child

www.14news.com
EPD: Man arrested after shooting into home with 7 occupants, including children
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to North Fifth Avenue in reference to shots being fired into a home early Sunday morning. They say that happened around 3:37 a.m. According to an affidavit, a woman in the home called 911 about the shooting and said no one...
Police say man abandoned SUV after possible hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department believes a man left on foot after allegedly hitting a bicyclist and a tree early Saturday morning. Officers say they were dispatched to Schneider Heating and Air on W Franklin Street around 3:05 a.m. According to an EPD report, a caller told police that a vehicle possibly […]
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants
Beaver Dam woman facing DUI, drug charge after trying to drive through high water
A Beaver Dam woman is facing DUI and drug charges after attempting to drive through high water. On Thursday night at approximately 9:45, a vehicle being driven by 20-year-old Brooklyn P. Gossett “proceeded to drive through high waters on Hwy 62 west in Beaver Dam,” according to the Beaver Dam Police Department.
EPD: Man accused of filming child in public restroom out of jail
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 58-year-old man accused by police of recording a child in an Academy Sports restroom is now out of jail. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to the Academy Sports on East Columbia Street for customer trouble on Friday. According to EPD, a boy told police that he caught […]
Affidavit: Evansville man accused of recording child in Academy Sports restroom
Fire officials: 4 injured in Owensboro apartment fire
EVSC Board Member arrested overnight after drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An EVSC School Board Member was taken into custody early Saturday morning after investigators believe she was aware of drug distribution at Lamasco Bar. Before 2019, a police detective says they assisted on an overdose case that led to information that an employee of Lamasco Bar was possibly involved and often […]
EPD: Woman beaten unconscious leads to barricaded gunman situation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man following a domestic violence report that turned into a barricaded gunman incident. According to a press release, officers were called to the 3900 block of North Fulton Avenue in reference to a domestic violence in progress. That happened Thursday around 11:15 p.m.
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Affidavit: Man arrested after marijuana and meth found inside car during traffic stop
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is currently in jail after Evansville police say they found drugs in his car on Friday afternoon. According to an affidavit, Christopher Spears failed to use a turn signal before turning into the Circle K gas station near the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Washington Avenue.
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on Saturday. It happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Officials say they received the call at around 4:02 p.m. Nearly 30 minutes later, authorities say fire department...
Two arrested after meth and scale found in Henderson traffic stop, police say
Two people are behind bars after police say they found methamphetamine and a digital scale during a traffic stop in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened on Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. when officers stopped a car at the Shell gas station on at the corner of Franklin Street and 2nd Street.
Multiple people injured after explosion reported at Owensboro apartment building
At least four people were taken to the hospital after an explosion was reported at an apartment building in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday night. The Owensboro Fire Department says units were sent to the area of Carter Road and Cavalcade Drive just before 9 p.m. Saturday after an explosion was reported.
The Man Killed In Grandin Pointe Identified
The man killed inside of a trailer in northern Vanderburgh County on Wednesday has been identified as 41 year old James McClernon of Evansville. The coroner says he died of multiple gun shot wounds. Police say Ricky Kiper was not remorseful when he admitted to shooting McClernon because he is...
Several hurt in Owensboro apartment fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters said several people were hurt after a large apartment fire in Owensboro on Saturday night. Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Road around 9 p.m. and found flames shooting from the building. The Owensboro Fire Department said at least four people were hurt and taken to the […]
Two arrested on marijuana charges after car stalls in high water in Ohio County, police say
Two people were arrested on several different marijuana charges after their car stalled and became stranded while driving through high waters in Ohio County, Kentucky, according to police. The Beaver Dam Police Department says it happened late Thursday night around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle drove through high waters on...
Trial date set for an Evansville woman after the death of her granddaughter
A jury date has been set for the grandmother connected to the overdose death of a 3 year old. Back in November Amber Opperman called dispatchers claiming the young child had got a hold of a fentanyl pill. The incident eventually led to the arrest of 7 people inside the...
