Porterville Police to conduct DUI checkpoint Saturday

Three people were arrested after a report of a stolen vehicle. Cuauhtemoc Rosales, 35, Simon Flores, 33, both of Porterville, and Monica Phipps, 43, of Lindsay were arrested. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday Porterville Police Detectives, with the use of advanced detection technology, located a previously reported stolen vehicle from the City of Tulare traveling in the 700 block of West Henderson Avenue. Detectives initiated a high risk traffic stop on the vehicle and detained the occupants who were later identified as Rosales, Flores, and Phipps. During the search of the vehicle Detectives located a stolen firearm and an unreported stolen agricultural water tank from the Delano area. Additionally, Flores was found to have three active warrants for his arrest and Phipps was in possession of drug paraphernalia and had two active warrants for her arrest.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO