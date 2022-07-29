Porterville Police to conduct DUI checkpoint Saturday

www.recorderonline.com
1-year-old dies in suspected DUI
A Wasco man is under investigation after being involved in a traffic accident that resulted in the death of a 1-year-old child and the injury of five others. Irving Rodriguez-Barraza was reportedly driving a Dodge Ram eastbound on Burbank Street when it collided with a Jeep Cherokee driven by Bakersfield resident Jesus Tejada Sanchez, 29. Rodriguez-Barraza had a passenger with him, Cruz Carrillo Olvera, 48, of Wasco. Sanchez had an adult passenger, Joanne Figueroa, 34, and two children, 1 and 4 years old.
Man arrested after causing intentional, fatal collision in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after deputies say he intentionally caused a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Hunter, 33, a resident of Santa Clara, was arrested following multiple reports of someone driving recklessly in a white Ford pickup truck in Porterville.
Woman gets probation in crash that killed bicyclist
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to all charges filed against her in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist has been sentenced to two years’ probation, according to court records. Edith Mata was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to four felonies and a misdemeanor filed in connection with the […]
Multiple firearms, marijuana seized after armed robbery investigation in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Two men now sit in jail after deputies say they were involved in an armed robbery in Earlimart. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened on Thursday and it took deputies less than 24 hours to identify those suspects. Yovani Lombara,...
Wasco residents identified in Kimberlina Rd fatal crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fatal accident at the intersection of Kimberlina Road and Magnolia Avenue Tuesday night left two people dead. They have both been identified. Wasco residents Jonathon Prado, 28, and Claudia Mora Lopez, 32, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Officials with the California […]
DUI accused driver arrested after crashing into patrol vehicle in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — A Tulare Police Officer is now recovering after a driver fails to stop at a stop sign and collides into his patrol vehicle. The crash happened near San Joaquin and J Street Friday morning. According to witnesses, the vehicle was traveling at a fast speed just before the crash.
Woman pleads no contest to embezzling thousands from street sweeping business
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who blamed an addiction to prescription drugs for stealing thousands of dollars from a street sweeping business has pleaded no contest to a felony embezzlement charge, according to court records. Tracie Dixon pleaded no contest Thursday to embezzling funds from Super Sweep LLC and is scheduled for sentencing Aug. […]
Man with decades of criminal history arrested after failed traffic stop, high-speed chase
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A wanted man with a criminal history going back decades is behind bars after a failed traffic stop led deputies on a high-speed chase in Kings County. On Thursday, a Kings County deputy conducted a traffic stop near 17th and Kent Avenues where Alejandro Magana was driving a Honda Civic with expired tags.
PPD: Major arrest after report of stolen vehicle
Three people were arrested after a report of a stolen vehicle. Cuauhtemoc Rosales, 35, Simon Flores, 33, both of Porterville, and Monica Phipps, 43, of Lindsay were arrested. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday Porterville Police Detectives, with the use of advanced detection technology, located a previously reported stolen vehicle from the City of Tulare traveling in the 700 block of West Henderson Avenue. Detectives initiated a high risk traffic stop on the vehicle and detained the occupants who were later identified as Rosales, Flores, and Phipps. During the search of the vehicle Detectives located a stolen firearm and an unreported stolen agricultural water tank from the Delano area. Additionally, Flores was found to have three active warrants for his arrest and Phipps was in possession of drug paraphernalia and had two active warrants for her arrest.
3 arrested following car theft, robberies, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday afternoon during what police officers described as a “high-risk traffic stop”, after locating a stolen vehicle from Tulare. Police say that around 4:00 p.m. the Porterville Police Department initiated the traffic stop near the 700 block of West Henderson Avenue and detained three people who […]
CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on Highway 99 in north Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol says they were investigating a car-to-car shooting on the northbound lanes of highway 99 north of 7th Standard Road Friday morning. Officers tell Eyewitness News that a driver was heading northbound when that person was shot at around 5:40 a.m.. There were...
Man mauled to death by dogs in Selma, police say
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Sunday afternoon after police say he was mauled to death by several dogs in Selma. According to the Selma Police Department, a man, who has yet to be identified but is believed to be 59 years old, was walking near Goldridge and Balboa Street when he was suddenly attacked by several dogs.
BPD looking for man wanted for burglary and identity theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for burglarizing a residence in Northwest Bakersfield and committing identity theft last month. On June 19, a residence in the 5500 block of Lombardy Court was burglarized, according to police. Photos of the subject were taken at a business of the […]
Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 9:40 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Bakersfield Police officers responded to a call for a vehicle vs. bicyclist with moderate to major… Read more "Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield"
Convicted felon arrested, accused of shooting man in the head in Lemoore
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he shot another man in the head Wednesday night. The Lemoore Police Department was called about a man injured at a gas station near Motel 6 around 7:15 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 43-year-old man from...
Search Warrants Result In 5 Gang Member Arrests In Fresno County
PARLIER, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple law enforcement agencies working together on Tuesday served several search warrants resulting in 5 arrests in Fresno County. The Parlier Police Department was assisted by CDCR, the Madera Special Investigation Unit, Fowler PD, and Coalinga PD. Detectives served a search warrant in the 8400...
GoFundMe for 1-year-old who died after Shafter crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe was created to help pay for funeral expenses for a 1-year-old girl who died from a car crash last weekend. Aislyn Kamila Tejeda, 1, of Bakersfield was the only one who died in a suspected DUI crash in Shafter Saturday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol and the coroner’s […]
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Earlimart Valero
Deputies say two men came into the store with handguns, demanding money from the clerk.
Two men wanted for catalytic converter theft in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two men who were caught stealing a catalytic converter in the Westchester neighborhood earlier this month. The theft occurred in the 2200 block of Cedar Street on July 17, around 11:30 a.m., according to BPD. One man is described as 25 to […]
Girl, 13, missing from Rosedale area, found: KCSO
Update: Jaiden Michelle Bahr has been found, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing in the Rosedale area. Jaiden Michelle Bahr is described as white, 5-foot-4, about 130 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, with a scar on her […]
