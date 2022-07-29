Bryan ISD elementary school chills out with popsicles, new principal

www.kbtx.com
KBTX.com
Junior League ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign kicks off
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As a new school year quickly approaches, a Brazos Valley nonprofit is making sure all local kids have the supplies they need to be successful in the classroom. Volunteers from the Junior League of Bryan-College Station are running their Stuff the Bus campaign in an effort to...
kwhi.com
CALDWELL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM TO BE NAMED FOR FORMER TEACHER
For the first time in their history, the Caldwell ISD Board of Trustees has approved the naming of a district facility in honor of a former faculty member. The auditorium at Caldwell High School is being named, “The Lou-Ida Marsh Auditorium.”. Lou-Ida Marsh was the first theatre arts teacher...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE ISD SUPT. TO TEACH AT BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Bellville ISD Superintendent Dr. Nicole Poenitzsch will be back in the classroom starting this fall. The Bellville School Board unanimously approved the superintendent’s request to teach AP English 3 at Bellville High School during the coming school year, in addition to performing her standard duties. Her classes will be every other day from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
KBTX.com
BBQ benefit supporting Holleman Oaks residents who lost everything in fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members came out to a barbecue benefit in order to support a mother and her daughter who lost everything in the Holleman Oaks apartment complex fire in College Station. On July 25 around 8:20 a.m., Veronica Acarto was woken up by a large blaze and smoke...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Former Navasota ag teacher and retire NISD maintenance director inducted into the Ag Teachers Hall of Fame
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Navasota High School Ag teacher and retired NISD maintenance director, Pierce Key was inducted into the Ag Teachers Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas and its purpose is to honor agricultural science teachers for exemplary careers, achievements, and contributions.
KBTX.com
Bryan Fire Department training with area towing company
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department honors one of the fallen members every year with a day dedicated to training. Greg Pickard died in 2013 while fighting a fire at the Knights of Columbus Lodge. Pickard was heavily involved with area rescue response for decades. He influenced trainings...
KBTX.com
OFFICIAL: You just experienced the Brazos Valley’s hottest July of record
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station just experienced something that has never happened before in recorded history. For the first time since at least 1889, the average temperature throughout the month of July not only reached, but exceeded, 90°. As exceptional 2022 heat continues, this was the hottest July of record.
KBTX.com
Grimes County DA hosts annual Kids in Court program
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Justice Center had some young visitors in the building Saturday morning. Their trip was part of the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office’s annual Kids in Court program. During the program, attendees learn about the investigation and court process for a criminal...
KBTX.com
Smith Dairy Queens celebrate “Miracle Treat Day”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you bought a blizzard from Dairy Queen on Thursday you contributed to saving a child’s life. Miracle Treat Day is a day in the year when all the proceeds from the sales of blizzards were donated to Children’s Miracle Network. The Smith Dairy...
KBTX.com
Anderson looking forward to AAU 400 meter national hurdle race
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the AAU National Track Meet cranks up on Monday there will be a pair of members from the College Station Sprinters in attendance. One of those is Allen Academy senior Amelia Anderson. Amelia won 5 TAPPS gold medals last school year claiming the 2A cross...
KBTX.com
Australian 12U baseball team competes in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A youth baseball team from Australia is getting a taste of Texas this weekend. The Aussie Waves are playing in the inaugural ANB Summer Slam event at Travis Fields in Bryan Midtown Park before making their way to Branson, Missouri for the Cal Ripken World Series.
KBTX.com
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department responded to a call at St. Andrews Park Saturday morning where a body was found. According to CSPD, the cause of death was determined to be suicide. If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency you can...
KBTX.com
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found at College Station park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department is currently at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found. A cause of death has not been determined and the person has not yet been identified. This is a developing story. We will update it as more details become...
Battalion Texas AM
Handmade in College Station
On Saturday, July 30, the Aggieland Artisan Market hosted the "Summer Days Market" at Post Oak Mall for the community to showcase, support and shop local vendors, makers and artists. An intimate shopping experience, the market brought together a range of craftsmen and boutique businesses selling everything from soy candles...
KBTX.com
Shiner’s Brooks adds commitment to Texas A&M
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Shiner running back/athlete Dalton Brooks announced on Saturday that he’s committed to Texas A&M. Brooks is the second high-profile Aggie commit on Saturday, following Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill Jr. Brooks is rated a four-star prospect and is a two-time state champion with the...
kwhi.com
THE REAL TEXAS GUN SHOW COMING TO BRENHAM AUGUST 27-28
The Real Texas Gun Show will be making its way to Brenham next month. The Gun Show is being held August 27-28 at the Fireman’s Training Center. On Saturday, August 27, the event will run from 9am-5pm. Then, on Sunday, August 28, it runs from 10am-4pm. Admission to the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Waffle House smothers latest attempt to bring restaurant to Aggieland
Bryan-College Station residents have been pleading and campaigning for almost a decade for Waffle House to bring a location to Aggieland, but Waffle House officials have smothered the latest movement to bring the southern staple restaurant chain to town, for now at least. The latest push to bring a Waffle...
KBTX.com
Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters battled a pair of fires Sunday afternoon at Somerville Lake and gained quick control of the blaze before spreading into other areas on the southeast side of the lake. According to firefighters on the ground, the first fire was a flare-up from a previous fire...
KBTX.com
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence. Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard. Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her...
KIII TV3
ARRESTED: Police capture Texas hitchhiker wanted for murder
TEMPLE, Texas — Rockdale Police Department assisted in locating 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell, according to their Facebook. Saturday morning Rockdale Police Officer Lauren Hensley arrested Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79 without any issues, according to police. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays...
