ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan ISD elementary school chills out with popsicles, new principal

By Adrienne DeMoss
KBTX.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Junior League ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign kicks off

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As a new school year quickly approaches, a Brazos Valley nonprofit is making sure all local kids have the supplies they need to be successful in the classroom. Volunteers from the Junior League of Bryan-College Station are running their Stuff the Bus campaign in an effort to...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

CALDWELL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM TO BE NAMED FOR FORMER TEACHER

For the first time in their history, the Caldwell ISD Board of Trustees has approved the naming of a district facility in honor of a former faculty member. The auditorium at Caldwell High School is being named, “The Lou-Ida Marsh Auditorium.”. Lou-Ida Marsh was the first theatre arts teacher...
CALDWELL, TX
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE ISD SUPT. TO TEACH AT BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Bellville ISD Superintendent Dr. Nicole Poenitzsch will be back in the classroom starting this fall. The Bellville School Board unanimously approved the superintendent’s request to teach AP English 3 at Bellville High School during the coming school year, in addition to performing her standard duties. Her classes will be every other day from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
BELLVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Bryan, TX
Education
Bryan, TX
Lifestyle
City
Bryan, TX
Local
Texas Education
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Former Navasota ag teacher and retire NISD maintenance director inducted into the Ag Teachers Hall of Fame

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Navasota High School Ag teacher and retired NISD maintenance director, Pierce Key was inducted into the Ag Teachers Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas and its purpose is to honor agricultural science teachers for exemplary careers, achievements, and contributions.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Fire Department training with area towing company

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department honors one of the fallen members every year with a day dedicated to training. Greg Pickard died in 2013 while fighting a fire at the Knights of Columbus Lodge. Pickard was heavily involved with area rescue response for decades. He influenced trainings...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

OFFICIAL: You just experienced the Brazos Valley’s hottest July of record

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station just experienced something that has never happened before in recorded history. For the first time since at least 1889, the average temperature throughout the month of July not only reached, but exceeded, 90°. As exceptional 2022 heat continues, this was the hottest July of record.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Grimes County DA hosts annual Kids in Court program

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Justice Center had some young visitors in the building Saturday morning. Their trip was part of the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office’s annual Kids in Court program. During the program, attendees learn about the investigation and court process for a criminal...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
KBTX.com

Smith Dairy Queens celebrate “Miracle Treat Day”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you bought a blizzard from Dairy Queen on Thursday you contributed to saving a child’s life. Miracle Treat Day is a day in the year when all the proceeds from the sales of blizzards were donated to Children’s Miracle Network. The Smith Dairy...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Anderson looking forward to AAU 400 meter national hurdle race

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the AAU National Track Meet cranks up on Monday there will be a pair of members from the College Station Sprinters in attendance. One of those is Allen Academy senior Amelia Anderson. Amelia won 5 TAPPS gold medals last school year claiming the 2A cross...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Australian 12U baseball team competes in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A youth baseball team from Australia is getting a taste of Texas this weekend. The Aussie Waves are playing in the inaugural ANB Summer Slam event at Travis Fields in Bryan Midtown Park before making their way to Branson, Missouri for the Cal Ripken World Series.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Texas State University
Battalion Texas AM

Handmade in College Station

On Saturday, July 30, the Aggieland Artisan Market hosted the "Summer Days Market" at Post Oak Mall for the community to showcase, support and shop local vendors, makers and artists. An intimate shopping experience, the market brought together a range of craftsmen and boutique businesses selling everything from soy candles...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Shiner’s Brooks adds commitment to Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Shiner running back/athlete Dalton Brooks announced on Saturday that he’s committed to Texas A&M. Brooks is the second high-profile Aggie commit on Saturday, following Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill Jr. Brooks is rated a four-star prospect and is a two-time state champion with the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

THE REAL TEXAS GUN SHOW COMING TO BRENHAM AUGUST 27-28

The Real Texas Gun Show will be making its way to Brenham next month. The Gun Show is being held August 27-28 at the Fireman’s Training Center. On Saturday, August 27, the event will run from 9am-5pm. Then, on Sunday, August 28, it runs from 10am-4pm. Admission to the...
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
Bryan College Station Eagle

Waffle House smothers latest attempt to bring restaurant to Aggieland

Bryan-College Station residents have been pleading and campaigning for almost a decade for Waffle House to bring a location to Aggieland, but Waffle House officials have smothered the latest movement to bring the southern staple restaurant chain to town, for now at least. The latest push to bring a Waffle...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters battled a pair of fires Sunday afternoon at Somerville Lake and gained quick control of the blaze before spreading into other areas on the southeast side of the lake. According to firefighters on the ground, the first fire was a flare-up from a previous fire...
SOMERVILLE, TX
KIII TV3

ARRESTED: Police capture Texas hitchhiker wanted for murder

TEMPLE, Texas — Rockdale Police Department assisted in locating 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell, according to their Facebook. Saturday morning Rockdale Police Officer Lauren Hensley arrested Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79 without any issues, according to police. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays...
ROCKDALE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy