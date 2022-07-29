Four dead, including three children, and eight children injured in tractor accident in Pennsylvania

abc17news.com
2 dead in the McKinney Fire in Northern California, the state’s largest blaze this year
A wildfire in Northern California exploded in size over the weekend, triggering evacuations and becoming the state’s largest wildfire so far this year, according to Cal Fire. Two people were found dead inside a vehicle that burned in the path of the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office...
6 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest swelter under heat alerts
The searing heat baking the Northwest isn’t letting up, and officials believe it’s turning deadlier. More than 13 million people across the Northwest are under heat alerts Sunday, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said. Major cities impacted include Portland; Seattle; Billings, Montana; and Boise, Idaho. In Oregon, officials believe...
Prosecutors push back on tire track ID challenge in Addie appeal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The Attorney General's Office defended the testimony a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator gave that matched tire treads found at a murder scene to the suspect's car. Assistant Attorney General Evan Buchheim wrote that the identification Trooper Jason Crafton made in James Addie's case properly...
Kansas court: Self-defense doesn’t apply when bystander hurt
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas law allowing deadly force against an attacker doesn’t protect people from prosecution if a bystander is injured, the state’s highest court declared Friday. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in the case of a Wichita police officer whose shots at a charging...
Tracking overnight scattered storms before more heat returns this week
Tonight: Scattered showers will continue across the southern half of Central Missouri. Areas along and south of highway 70 will see light showers as overnight lows cool to the upper 60's. Winds remain out of the southeast at 4-8 mph. Tomorrow: Isolated storms and scattered showers will re-flare up across...
