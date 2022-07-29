Shots fired through windows of Stockton home while man and woman were inside, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a man and woman were in the rooms of an “occupied dwelling” when someone shot through the windows, according to a watch commander’s report from the Stockton Police Department.

In a Facebook post, the police said the shots were fired in the 3400 block of West Hammer Lane. The people inside the residence were a 29-years-old man and a 32-year-old woman. Both were not injured, police said.

Police said a suspect is unknown at this time.

A similar shooting occurred on July 2 in a Modesto home , where a 15-year-old girl was struck in the back while sleeping.

According to the Modesto Police Department, Giovanni Omar Gutierrez-Garcia, 22, was handling a gun in the garage of his home on Inez Drive, near the girl’s home, when the gun was accidentally discharged.

Police said the bullet went through the wall of the victim’s home and struck her in her sleep. The girl is expected to survive, according to police.

Gutierrez-Garcia initially left the area, but was arrested three days later after turning himself in, police said.

Police booked Gutierrez-Garcia into Stanislaus County Jail. He’s currently facing charges of possession of an assault weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury in the commission of a felony.

