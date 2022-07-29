Online obituaries

www.murrayledger.com
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Aug. 1, 2022
Mrs. Vickie LouElla Cook, 71, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Vickie was born on December 20, 1950 in Benton, KY to JW and Elna Harrell Harris. Mrs. Cook loved gardening and working in flowers. Her career spanned 37 years at the Calloway County Clerks Office and she also spent many hours alongside her husband at their business, Cook’s Corvette Shop. She was a member of Journey Church in Murray. Vickie was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, July 28, 2022
Jonathan B. Hosford, 46, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 5, 1975, in Murray. He was of the Church of Christ faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith B. Hosford; maternal grandparents, Bethel and Sina Richardson; and his paternal grandparents, Kirby and Elizabeth Hosford.
Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky
Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
radionwtn.com
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores
The private contractor operating prison commissaries in Kentucky increased prices by 7.2% on July 1 with DOC approval. The post Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
WBBJ
West Tennessee pharmacy owner made TPA president
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of several West Tennessee pharmacies has been selected for an additional role. According to a news release, Dr. Jay Phipps has been selected as the Tennessee Pharmacists Association’s president for 2022-2023. “Jay has been an effective and influential TPA member since he joined...
Murray Ledger & Times
Datebook
A Murray Tiger Four Person Golf Scramble will be held with proceeds to benefit the Murray High Swim Team. The event will start at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Murray Country Club. The cost is $240 per team with mulligans available for $20. Register at the Murray Country Club Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com. A catered lunch will be at noon.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hazel man details encounter with fugitive
HAZEL – It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Your children are enjoying a relaxing morning at home when a stranger suddenly bursts in, terrifying your loved ones and forcing you to defend them. That’s what Nathan Craft said happened to his family on Thursday as fugitive and convicted...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Theft
A Hopkinsville man reported money taken out of his banking account Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone contacted the man claiming to work for HP and removed $12,000 from his banking account without his permission. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by deception.
Kentucky Deer Hunter Surprised To Find He Shot A Two-Headed Buck
As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one, but I’m not entirely sure if it still holds true when one of the heads has been dead for weeks. According to a post on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Facebook page, a Kentucky hunter got more than he bargained for when he took down what he thought was a monster buck.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Shooting
Police have released more details about a shooting that happened on East 3rd Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to East 3rd Street around 7:36 am for 65-year-old Kathy Jackson that was shot in the leg and to Liberty Street for 53-year-old Ronald Young that had been shot in the hand.
wpsdlocal6.com
Teenage girl reporting missing in Paducah found in good health
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing teen. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court, wearing black biking shorts with a blue t-shirt and flip flops. Police say they do not believe she is currently in danger. If anyone has...
Murray Ledger & Times
Seven Racers named CRCA Scholastic All-Americans in rifle
MURRAY — Seven Murray State student-athletes have been honored by the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association with the 2021-22 Scholastic All-American Award. John Blanton, Dana Buesseler, Allison Henry, Noelle Meals, Scott Patterson, Kylie Wright and Abigail Zinsmeyer all received the prestigious award. The CRCA Scholastic All-American award honors individuals who achieve at a high level academically, in addition to their commitment as student-athletes.
The Bridge from Illinois to Kentucky is See-Through & Has a Curve
You really need to experience it to understand how surprisingly terrifying it is. It's the bridge that leads from Illinois to Kentucky. It's see-through, has a curve and makes weird sounds when you drive across it. This new video of a nearly 100-year-old bridge leading you from Illinois into the...
Murray Ledger & Times
MCCH board learns about upcoming program
MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees heard an overview of the Chronic Care Management currently under development at MCCH and also received an update on the achievements of MCCH Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at its regular meeting last week.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State economist discusses potential for recession
MURRAY – With last week’s announcement that the U.S. gross domestic product fell for the second straight quarter, many believe a recession has begun and are ringing alarm bells. An economist at Murray State University says that while that determination won’t be made for months, it looks to him like that could be the case.
whopam.com
Suspect arraigned in East Third St. shooting
Arraignment was held Friday morning in Christian District Court for the man who allegedly shot two people Tuesday morning on East Third Street. 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz allegedly shot 53-year old Ronald Young in the hand and 65-year old Kathy Jackson in the leg with a rifle during an incident on a lot between East Third and Fourth about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. An arrest citation says Wharton and Young had been in a fight earlier in the morning and that Wharton returned to that location with the rifle.
radionwtn.com
Why Does The Money Smell So ‘Funny’?
Union City, Tenn.–A sum of money was turned in to the Union City Police Department. UC Police officials said, “We would like to speak to the owner. We would especially like to find out why the money and the container it was in smells so strongly of Marijuana. If you would like to speak to us about it, please call 731-885-1515 and request to speak to Lt. Derrick O’Dell.”
