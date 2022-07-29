The Bottom Is Near As Data Shows Market Makers And Institutions Have Resumed Accumulation: CryptoQuant

zycrypto.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
u.today
Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
themarketperiodical.com
Ethereum Name Service Price analysis: ENS Bulls Await of Weekend to Repeat Previous Trend
During the rally, the Ethereum Name Sevice (ENS) token broke a key resistance area. ENS price is trading inside the previous daily price candle. The ENS token price belonging to the bitcoin pair is up 2% at 0.0006437 satoshis. On the daily time frame, the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) token...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
Recent Survey Shows Investors Think BTC Is More Likely To Crash To $10,000 First Than Hit $30,000
In what appears to be a direct refutation to the widely held theories of most bullish Bitcoin proponents, Wall Street thinks Bitcoin is more likely to plummet to $10,000 first before a surge to $30,000 can be considered – according to a recent survey. Retail investors are generally less...
Cathie Wood Dumps $75M Of Coinbase Stock At Massive Loss After Long Being Bullish
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday liquidated a large chunk of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares amid a sell-off in the cryptocurrency exchange triggered by reports of an SEC probe into the listing of unregistered securities in its platform. Ark’s Unprofitable Trade: Ark sold 1.42 million Coinbase shares, with...
CNBC
China is one small step closer to getting alternative iron ore supply from Simandou
Simandou's significance lies in its ability to provide major iron ore consumers such as China with an alternative to top supply sources like Australia and Brazil. Two consortiums say they will seek financing to construct more than 600 kilometers of rail infrastructure extending from the south to the southwest of Guinea as well as port infrastructure in the Forecariah prefecture in Maritime Guinea.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin traders looking forward to making money can go…
A prominent on-chain metric is suggesting that Bitcoin could yet form a long-term bottom soon. The difficulty of mining a Bitcoin block recently saw the most significant negative decrease since 3 July 2021. Another day, another drama. Miners’ capitulations and sell-off have affected the Bitcoin mining difficulty. The drop is...
zycrypto.com
40% of all BTC in circulation are currently in loss, but analyst points out a strong accumulation zone
Bitcoin is experiencing one of the most challenging stages of its journey to being a widely adopted asset class. Still, these challenging times are not new to the asset, having faced worse market conditions and emerged triumphant. Most recently, data has revealed that 40% of all the BTC in circulation...
u.today
BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 30
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinmagazine.com
As Bear Market Persists, Public Miners Struggle To Outperform Bitcoin Price
Public bitcoin mining companies have been an unusually prominent fixture of the crypto market for the past couple of years as investors, media and regulators observe their financial growth and operational expansions. While share prices for nearly all of these companies significantly outperformed bitcoin during the latest bullish market trend, the opposite effect is clearly in play now as public miners try to weather the on-going bear cycle. In fact, none of these companies have managed to outperform bitcoin so far in 2022.
zycrypto.com
The Flippening: Why Market Pundits Say Ethereum Is Set To Become The No. 1 Cryptocurrency
Dubbed the “Flippening” by cryptocurrency fans, the scenario in which ether inevitably overtakes bitcoin and becomes the number one cryptocurrency has been setting the community abuzz, as it seems it’s only a matter of time before the pioneer crypto becomes number two. The discussion around bitcoin losing...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano Price Is Surging, ‘Potentially a Huge $ADA Breakout Setting up on ADA/BTC’
As the price of Cardano’s native $ADA token surges Dan Gambardello, founder of Crypto Capital Ventures, has suggested that a “potentially huge $ADA breakout” is setting up on the ADA/BTC pair. According to CryptoCompare data, the price of ADA is up over 1% in the last hour,...
u.today
Here's What to Expect from Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies This Week: Crypto Market Review, August 1
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com
Research Shows A Surge In BTC To USDT Trade In June As Investors Flock To Stablecoins
While a considerable percentage of market watchers have maintained a persistent bullish outlook towards the crypto markets despite the steadfast bear market, some investors have resorted to stablecoins in what appears to be an attempt to find safety in the security the assets provide over the sharp volatility that characterises the markets. New research has confirmed this.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
Comments / 0