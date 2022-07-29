Hyundai and Kia Respond to Car Theft Trend

www.motorbiscuit.com
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars
If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
TikTok 'Kia Challenge' fuels rise in using USB cables to steal cars
A TikTok challenge has been linked to a spike in using USB chargers to steal Kia and Hyundai cars in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, and beyond.
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle
Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
This Is America’s Worst Car Brand
The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
These 2 Sedans Get 50 Mpg and Have A 10-Year/100,000-Mile Warranty
Looking for a new car and want something that's great on gas? These two sedans are affordable, family friendly, come with a killer warranty, and manage to get over 50 miles per gallon. What more could you want? The post These 2 Sedans Get 50 Mpg and Have A 10-Year/100,000-Mile Warranty appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?
Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years
Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
Which Truck Has the Lowest Depreciation?
Any new vehicle loses value when you drive it off the lot. But, this one truck is predicted to lose less value over five years. The post Which Truck Has the Lowest Depreciation? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness
When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
Expect to Pay More for 1 of the Worst Full-Size Pickup Trucks
Will you buy one of the worst full-size pickup trucks in the market? You will if you buy the 2022 Nissan Titan. The post Expect to Pay More for 1 of the Worst Full-Size Pickup Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports
Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
The Worst Deals on New SUVs for July Are Mostly From One Brand
Oddly enough, most of the bad deals on this list come from Kia. Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle can be impossible these days. You can find the worst deals on new SUVs for July below. Even though the cars on this list are over MSRP, that doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with the options. In fact, it means the following SUVs are actually popular enough that buyers are willing to pay extra.
Only 1 Sports Car Comes With a Fuel Economy Over 30 Mpg
Sports cars often have big engines and impressive performance figures to ensure a thrilling ride and exciting acceleration. Because of this, they use a lot of fuel, making the vehicles not exactly known for their superior fuel economy ratings. However, there are a few outliers, like the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, the only sports car on the market with a fuel economy of 30 mpg or higher.
