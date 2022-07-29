Minnesota sharing in two opioid settlements

740thefan.com
Gummies, chews part of medical cannabis program starting Monday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gummies and chews are available starting Monday as part of Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis Chris Tholkes says the new products are especially beneficial for patients who need more extended coverage from their medications. He says they would typically offer a tablet or a capsule to those patients, but some of them have difficulty swallowing.
North Dakota PSC chair pleased with planned power grid upgrades
BISMARCK, ND (Prairie Public Radio) – The operator of the power grid serving 15 states and Manitoba has announced it has okayed $10 billion in investments in electrical transmission. The chairman of the North Dakota Public Service Commission called that announcement good news for North Dakota. “There’s a lot...
Music camp founder Utgaard gets North Dakota’s top honor
DUNSEITH, N.D. – International Music Camp founder Merton Utgaard will receive North Dakota’s highest honor, the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award. Gov. Doug Burgum made the announcement Friday. Utgaard died in 1998 at age 84. He is the 47th recipient of the award. The Maddock native founded the music camp in 1956 at the International Peace Garden that sits astride the North Dakota and Canadian border, north of Dunseith. He served as director for 28 years.
