Inflation is squeezing food banks and food pantries

www.thecentersquare.com
advantagenews.com
Feeding Illinois says inflation is being felt at food banks
Hunger is a problem in Illinois every summer. When schools are closed, families don’t have school meals to help feed their kids. Record inflation is compounding the issue. Steve Ericson, executive director of Feeding Illinois, the state association for food agencies, told The Center Square that, this summer, inflation is making Illinois’ food scarcity problem even worse.
Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022
Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
080122 AM HITS (UPDATED) -br
After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Numbers reveal the skyrocketing costs of Groceries in Illinois
The amount we here in Illinois are paying for groceries this year compared to last year is way higher as we know, but the numbers reveal just how much higher and the numbers paint a grim picture of the rising costs of essential food items. According to the website illinoispolicy.org....
CDC: Two-thirds of Illinois counties have high COVID community level
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s current map of COVID transmission levels per county continues to bear bad news for the state as more counties continue to worsen into the high community level. The community level of a county depends on a combination of three metrics the CDC looks at: New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in […]
newschannel20.com
More Illinois counties rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — More counties in Illinois are at the high or medium community level for COVID-19. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that a total of 97 counties in Illinois are at high or medium. Sixty-six counties are rated at a High Community...
Illinois announces plans to use $760M opioid settlement money to fund treatment, prevention programs
It is the second largest multistate agreement in U.S. history, second only to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.
Economist says inflation hurting rural residents more those in urban areas
(The Center Square) – Inflation is affecting all Illinoisans, but more so in rural areas of the state because of high fuel and energy prices. The price of gas and diesel has negatively affected the farming community, but also people who have to drive long distances to work, school or the grocery store. A recent analysis from Iowa State University found that it costs rural households $2,500 more a year to pay for gasoline than it did two years ago.
Herald & Review
Eight months in, Illinois electric vehicle incentives still on the assembly line
When he signed the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act last November, Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed it as legislation that “will help Illinois become one of the leading EV hubs in the entire nation.”. “The Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act is about acknowledging there doesn’t need to be a tradeoff...
Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid
Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
Virginia business groups concerned as country enters recession
(The Center Square) – Virginia businesses have expressed concern over the state of the economy and recent news about the country entering into a recession has only exacerbated these worries. “There [aren’t] a lot of optimistic views … at this point,” Julia Hammond, the Virginia director of the National...
How will Illinois spend $760B settlement from opioid lawsuit?
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order Friday establishing an advisory board to determine how to spend funds won in a $760 million settlement with opioid drug makers. Earlier this year, Illinois was part of a $26 billion national settlement. The new board will make recommendations on how to allocate […]
advantagenews.com
Tourism grants announced for local projects, including alpine coaster
The state of Illinois is handing-out $10 million in tourism grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Among the grants awarded this time are $500,000 amounts each for the installation of an alpine coaster at Aerie’s Resort in Grafton and for raceway improvements at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
WAND TV
Hundreds of millions coming to Illinois in opioid settlement
CHICAGO, Ill (WAND) – Illinois’ cut of a $26 billion opioid settlement agreement could reach hundreds of millions of dollars over the next two decades. “Could total as much as $760 million over the next 18 years,” Governor JB Pritzker told reporters in Chicago on Friday. The...
newschannel20.com
Illinois receives $760 million settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
Illinois Businesses Shut Down Due To Covid As Statewide Numbers Spike, Are More On The Way?
Businesses have begun to shut down across the state as spiking covid numbers have hit their workers hard, causing the places to close temporarily as workers recover. In Rock Island, for example, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse was forced to shut down for two weeks, delaying the opening of a new show, “Disaster!” due to a number of the cast and crew testing positive for covid.
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Illinois 2022
Online colleges in Illinois, ranging from research university programs to small schools, offer programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's highest-growth industries. Boasting the country's fifth highest gross domestic product, Illinois is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. Illinois' top industries for targeted growth include...
wfcnnews.com
Ameren offering bill payment assistance to low income customers
COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois will be providing $12 million to help income-qualified customers pay their energy bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. Ameren Illinois has collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to provide the assistance. "Inflation and...
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County moves back to high community spread level for COVID-19
Marion County is back up to the ‘high’ level for community spread of COVID-19 in this week’s update by the CDC. All surrounding counties have also been placed in the ‘high’ category, except Clinton County which is in the moderate category. Marion County had 135...
The Center Square
