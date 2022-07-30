ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MBTA ordered to undergo safety training following runaway train incidents

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uM4dK_0gy365Jo00

FTA orders immediate safety standdown on MBTA after series of runaway trains 02:48

BOSTON – Federal safety officials are cracking down on the MBTA after recent runaway train incidents. The Federal Transit Administration has issued a safety standdown. The MBTA must now retrain all employees who work on trains.

In a letter to the MBTA, the FTA said, "a combination of unsafe conditions and practices exist such that there is a substantial risk of death or personal injury."

The letter comes in response to a series of rollaway trains, the latest, an empty Red Line train on Monday morning that rolled roughly 800 feet. There have been three rollaway incidents reported since late May. No injuries have been reported.

"They are not worried about the passengers. In this case, they worried about the workers. The workers are in jeopardy," Transportation safety expert Carl Berkowitz said.

Berkowitz says for the feds to intervene with a local transit agency is rare and this first letter is likely just the beginning.

"They want every single road working employee to be trained," Berkowitz said. "I mean this is not a small feat."

Riders are grateful the T will be safer and have fewer accidents. They're frustrated with constant delays.

"Every time we get on the train, we are late to work," a rider said Friday night. "I work at the hospital. Can I get to the hospital on time please?"

They, too, hope this federal intervention is just the tip of the iceberg for a safer, more efficient T.

"If it happens once, you say oh it's an anomaly. If it happens all the time, you can't call it an anomaly," Berkowitz said. "Safety and culture needs to start at the top and work its way down. Everybody has to be onboard. When a person out in the field causes an injury or an accident, we can't blame them, you've got to blame his training."

A spokesperson for the MBTA says the T will comply with this order and is committed to providing the training and tools necessary to its employees.

The training will last 15 minutes and will not impact service, according to the T.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Commuter Rail passengers climb fence after train loses power in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Some Commuter Rail passengers forced open the train's doors and climbed a fence after the train was stopped for more than hour in Framingham Monday.Passenger Leo Ruiz said nearby neighbors got out a ladder to help the riders get over the fence. Ruiz said the train had no power. The MBTA said the Framingham Line was running an hour behind schedule because of a mechanical issue.  
CBS Boston

Nighttime Red Line service disruptions begin

BRAINTREE – Service disruptions on the Red Line began Monday night, to keep up with safety recommendations from federal investigators.Red Line riders were reminded of the scheduled service disruption as they arrived to Braintree Station Monday night. "It's kind of frustrating," a rider said. "It's going to take a lot longer to get home."Nighttime Red Line passengers can expect the shuttles Monday through Thursday this week and next. The MBTA is doing some track replacement and realignment at the instruction of the Federal Transit Administration.The FTA is investigating a series of recent safety issues on the MBTA, including a runaway train that rolled into Braintree station from the adjacent railyard. Last month, another train rolled through that station without stopping. When the realignment work is complete, the MBTA will be allowed to remove speed restrictions along the Braintree branch, which will ultimately make service faster. "At the end of the day they have to do it to help the community," another rider said. "I would say fix it as soon as possible."
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: MBTA considers Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON – The MBTA is considering to shut down the Orange Line for up to a month for critical maintenance, sources tell the WBZ I-Team. The possible shutdown comes after a host of safety issues on the Orange Line and across the T system. It would speed up repairs to the line that runs from Oak Grove in Malden to Forest Hills in Boston's Jamaica Plain. The MBTA Board of Directors have a meeting scheduled Wednesday morning at 10:30 to discuss this plan.Government inspectors say there are miles of tracks with safety defects and as a result, trains have to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Buses to replace some Red Line trains during safety upgrades

BOSTON -- Buses are set to replace trains on a stretch of the Red Line. The MBTA is doing some track replacement and realignment at the instruction of the Federal Transit Administration. Shuttle buses will run between the Braintree and JFK/UMass stations starting at 9 p.m. on Monday.The switch will last Monday through Thursday this week and next week.  The FTA is investigating a string of safety issues on the T. Last Monday, a runaway train rolled into Braintree station from the adjacent rail yard. Last month, another train rolled through that station without stopping. 
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Protesters call for Charles Street bicycle lane

BOSTON – More than 150 bicyclists lined Charles Street in Boston on Tuesday, showing the route where they'd like the state to install a two-way bike lane."When I bike on Cambridge Street and Charles Street, I don't feel safe," said Alex Shames of Brighton.Shames relies on a bicycle to get around and told WBZ-TV that he's constantly worried a car will either get too close or run him off the road.He's among the hundreds of people petitioning for a two-way bike lane stretching from Charles Circle to the Boston Public Garden – essentially narrowing traffic on this busy street."Something that...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police participate in National Night Out

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Boston Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney will be spending time in the city's neighborhoods as part of National Night Out.Every year, National Night Out is the first Tuesday in August; it's dedicated to building better relationships in the community between law enforcement and neighbors, to ultimately help stop the violence.And some neighborhoods have seen far too much of that.On Monday, police were investigating a deadly shooting in broad daylight. A man was killed on Norwell Street in Dorchester. Nearly a week ago, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Dorchester as well....
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Boston...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MassDOT warns there will be extra noise during weekend Sumner Tunnel construction

BOSTON -- The Sumner Tunnel will be closed as scheduled this weekend. Along with the traffic concerns, MassDOT is also warning East Boston residents that construction could be noisy. Demolition on wall panels of the East Boston side of the tunnel is taking place Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. at night. "Heavy noise levels are anticipated as part of this work," said MassDOT. The bridge is closed from 11 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday. Drivers should anticipate the closure will have a ripple effect on traffic in the city. Massport recommends giving yourself an extra hour to get to Logan Airport.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Safety Training#Runaway Train#Fta#Red Line
CBS Boston

2 police officers hit by car in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON – Two Boston police officers were hurt Sunday afternoon when they were hit by a car in Jamaica Plain. It happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Walnut Ave. and Peter Parley Road.The officers were working a traffic detail for the Puerto Rican Parade. Jamauree Haygood, 28, of Jamaica Plain, ignored commands by the officers to stop driving, drove through the barriers, and hit the officers, police said. The officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Haygood was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Robbery suspect's uniform, equipment stolen from police supply store

BOSTON - Police say a surveillance photo shows Anthony Miele in a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles holding up an Easton bank at gunpoint. A month later police posted a photo of Miele after allegedly attempting to rob another bank in Norton, this time he was dressed in what appeared to be a full police uniform and vest. The I-Team has learned investigators believe some of Miele's uniform and equipment was stolen in the March break-in at Andrea's Police Supply store in Weymouth. At that time, no one from the store wanted to talk to the I-Team about the theft...
WEYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Car slams into pool in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway. Police said the driver went through a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
CBS Boston

3 hurt during fire at Quincy women's boarding house

BOSTON – Multiple people were rescued early Sunday morning during a house fire in Quincy.It happened on Bigelow Street around 3 a.m.Firefighters believe the flames started outside the home, and spread to the inside.One person suffered a back injury while jumping out a first story window. Two others suffered smoke inhalation.All three injuries are considered non-life threatening, firefighters said.At least 14 people were displaced by the fire, which took place at a women's boarding house. 
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire police seeking abduction suspect

BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Police are asking for the public's help finding Peter Curtis, a suspect in a New Hampshire abduction who is considered armed and dangerous.Brentwood Police said Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman. The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely.Curtis has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.Anyone who sees Curtis is urged not to approach him and should instead call the Brentwood Police Department at (603) 642-8817. 
BRENTWOOD, NH
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash

A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
MALDEN, MA
MassLive.com

Two men arrested in Boston on drug, firearms charges after police believe they attempted to steal several scooters

Two men were arrested in downtown Boston early Sunday after police believe they were attempting to steal several motor scooters. At 1:18 a.m. Sunday, officers were on patrol in the area of Oxford Place in Chinatown after receiving complaints of drug activity and loitering from the community, Boston Police Department said in a news release. Officers saw two men, later identified as Jeffrey Salvant, 35, of Roslindale and Marcus Beauchamp, 28, of Walpole, in an alleyway standing next to several scooters with heavy damage and exposed, loose wires. One of the men was holding a power drill.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Face Charges in Dorchester Drag Racing Crash That Killed Woman

Two men are facing charges in the drag racing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood last month, resulting in a crash that left a 36-year-old woman dead, authorities revealed Friday. Sean Desiree, a 31-year-old from Boston, and Damiel Griffiths, of Dorchester, were arraigned separately this week in the Dorchester division of Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
TEMPLETON, MA
NECN

Motorcyclist Dead in Suspected Malden Street Racing Crash, Police Say

A motorcycle crashed while racing a car Friday night in Malden, Massachusetts, killing the vehicle's driver, police said. The motorcycle hit a guardrail on the Fellsway at Charles Street about 8:38 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. The driver, Kyle Roust, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
CBS Boston

Northeastern students petition for Plan B pill vending machine

BOSTON - A group of Northeastern University students are petitioning for a vending machine which dispenses emergency contraception or Plan B pills to students. Called Northeastern University Sexual Health Advocacy, Resources, and Education or NU SHARE, the group says, currently, students cannot currently get Plan B without making an appointment at the health center or heading off campus."By not offering emergency contraception to students or making it easily accessible it's still saying that this is something that is stigmatized, and that sex is stigmatized," said SHARE member Ren Birnholz.A university spokesperson told WBZ that supply chain issues are delaying the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy