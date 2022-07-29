PROVIDENCE MISSION HOSPITALs Save the Brain Program GIFTS 1,000 FREE MULTISPORT HELMETS TO LOCAL KIDS

cotodecazanews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around
After months in the making, a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running. It’s set up across the street from the former encampment, seen from the I-10 heading into the valley. The new 'Opportunity Village' is a place where some can call home for the next 90 days. “I’m The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around appeared first on KESQ.
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
foxla.com
Man holding danceathon to help raise money for sister battling cancer
It's a special kind of sibling love. One Whittier man is doing everything and anything he can to help his sister who is battling stage 4 breast cancer.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
spectrumnews1.com
Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
lmlamplighter.com
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Treatment Center
Members of Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center’s Administrative Team (from left to right: Gregg Durkee, chief operating officer; Payman Roshan, senior vice president and area manager; JT Lee, MD, area medical director; and Lisa López RN, chief administrative officer) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of a Radiation Oncology Treatment Center at the Kaiser Permanente Bellflower Medical Offices.
OCFA Firefighters Free Boy's Hand from Main Place Escalator
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters and paramedics worked tonight to free a boy whose hand became stuck in an escalator at the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana.
orangecoast.com
6 Independent Bookstores to Visit in Orange County
Opened in 2020, this bookstore often hosts writer’s workshops, speaking events, and how-to workshops. Though it specializes in used books, the shop also carries new releases. Customers can purchase a drink from onsite Tolima Coffee Company and have a seat on the outdoor patio. The latest addition to the shop is a book club corner where readers can check out local book clubs and learn about their current and past readings. Open Tuesday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 115 W. Main St., Tustin, https://arvidabookco.com/
Bear seen roaming residential neighborhood in east L.A. County
A black bear has some residents on edge after its been spotted roaming around neighborhoods in La Verne. Courtney Kerchner lives near the border of La Verne and Pomona and said she’s seen the bear on several occasions, last spotting it near the Pomona Metrolink station on Fulton Road. Kerchner said it was headed toward a […]
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market In Irvine Sunday July 31 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday July 31 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
point2homes.com
3150 N Sunrise Court, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92865
Beautiful Built in 2010, in the highly sought after community of Riverbend. This amazing home with lots of natural light throughout with no neighbors behind to block the amazing sunset views (larger private yard space with new Tiki Beach vibe set up for all year round enjoyment with huge bbq grill/bar). Upon entering you will be welcomed by the warm formal dining room, a guest bath on main level, and into your gourmet kitchen with its large center island with bar stool set up, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave/oven and plenty of cabinet storage space, 2 car garage with built in storages for easy access and convenience. Now just relax in your cozy family room OR enjoy your wind down at your outdoor yard space with wine/champagne in hand, glazing into the sunset while soaking up the wonderful Southern California weather all year round. The second level has the best balance of the Luxurious large Master with en suite bathroom, separate tub and walk in shower, as well as a large walk-in closet, with 2 more bedrooms upstairs, another full bath, and laundry room. Just minutes away from Angel Stadium and "The Happiest Place on Earth" Disneyland, close to the 55, 91 and 57 freeways for easy access to all dining, shopping and entertainment! Come LIVE and PLAY: trails/playground, a community pool/spa, basketball/tennis court, baseball fields...
WATCH: California Teen Gets Hand Stuck In Mall Escalator
'I don’t know how this happened.'
eletric-vehicles.com
Mullen opens a 16,000-square Develop Center in Irvine amid expansion
Written by Cláudio Afonso | info@claudio-afonso.com | LinkedIn | Twitter. Mullen Automotive announced Monday the opening of a new Automotive Development Center at 100 Technology Drive, Irvine to support Mullen’s expanding automotive team. The 16,000-square-foot facility is located “in the heart of Irvine’s technology corridor” and will receive part of the team that Mullen will divide between Monrovia and Irvine facilities.
spectrumnews1.com
Irvine attorney sues Alaska Airlines over child vaccination snafu
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Irvine attorney filed court papers Saturday alleging his family was denied boarding of a return flight from Mexico to Los Angeles in the spring unless their 2-year-old child received the coronavirus vaccination, then denied boarding again even after getting the child a shot and tested negative.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
NBC Bay Area
Rescued Beagles Now Going to Forever Homes in SoCal
Beagles that were removed from a breeding facility in Virginia are going to their forever homes in SoCal. Families began taking the beagles home Thursday, after the dogs arrived at Priceless Pet Rescue locations in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa. “You can never replace a dog that you've lost...
South Pasadena News
Tragic Loss | Support Tam’s Family after a Senseless Tragedy
On July 27, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, my aunt and uncle, Connie and Tam Nguyen, were out on their nightly evening walk with my mom, Hoa Le. As they were crossing the intersection near their home, a minivan blew through a stop sign and crashed into them. My mom suffered a broken femur and is in the hospital recovering from surgery. My aunt, who has suffered from Parkinson’s for the past 25 years and is partially blind, managed to escape with cuts, bruises, and a contusion to her head as my uncle did his best to push her out of harms’ way. Through his efforts, he was struck by the van and ran over. Unfortunately, he did not survive his massive injuries at the hospital.
point2homes.com
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
kcrw.com
Voting power for non-citizens: Expect continued push in Santa Ana
Should people who are not American citizens be able to vote in Orange County? Johnathan Ryan Hernandez, a Santa Ana City Councilman, brought up the idea of a ballot measure that would allow green card holders and undocumented residents to cast ballots in local elections. A few other cities nationwide do this, but some places deem it unconstitutional.
point2homes.com
2847 S Fairview Street D, Santa Ana, Orange County, CA, 92704
Listed by Christina Kim with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2847 S Fairview Street Español?. Beautiful Lakeside Condominium! Convenient end unit with lots of natural light. New paint and freshly remodeled fireplace. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, a kitchen island perfect for barstools, and a separate dining area. Beautiful working brick fireplace in the living room. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Amazing amenities such as pool, spas, tennis court, outdoor bbq areas, club house. Lots of nice greenery and open spaces. Santa Ana Unified School District. Nearby amazing cities such as Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Anaheim.
