Position Battle: Brewer vs. Jones at Left Guard

One has been a valuable backup for the Titans since 2020. The other has shown he can play a lot of different spots but never has settled into one.

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel likes to say that there is competition for every spot on the Tennessee Titans’ roster.

It’s a nice idea, but it’s not true. Players like running back Derrick Henry, safety Kevin Byard and quarterback Ryan Tannehill are locked into their spots with no one behind them to provide an immediate threat. Many others can look ahead to the 2022 season with reasonable certainty about their roles.

One spot that very much is up for grabs, though, is left guard.

That position opened when Rodger Saffold was released in March to create salary-cap space. Saffold arrived in 2019 as a high-priced, high-profile free agent and for the most part did what was expected of him. He missed just three games in three seasons and teamed with left tackle Taylor Lewan to become the dominant side of the offensive line.

Tennessee’s financial situation was so dire that Saffold was released with no obvious succession plan in place. The Titans have drafted one guard in the last six years, Nate Davis, and he already is a starter on the right side.

With training camp underway, the choice is now between two players, Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones. Brewer has spent two seasons with Tennessee after going undrafted in 2020, and Jones was a low-cost free agent addition this summer who was has started seven games at four different positions in a four-year career.

“I think until somebody absolutely solidifies that, you know, (Jones) and (Brewer) will work,” Vrabel said.

Here is a look at the two candidates and how their battle shapes up:

BREWER Why he can win it: He has done the job. In his two seasons with Tennessee, he has started six games, three each at left guard and right guard. The Titans are 3-3 with him in the starting lineup, including 2-1 with him at left guard. Between his starts and the times he stepped in for an injured starter, he played more than 43 percent of the offensive snaps in 2021. Brewer made the 53-man roster in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of Texas State and has maintained the trust of the coaching staff since. What’s working against him: At 6-foot-1, 295 pounds, he is unusually small by modern offensive lineman standards. While he overcomes his stature with athleticism and a competitive spirit, it is possible that coaches would have to gameplan in a way that would protect him from unfavorable matchups with some oversized defensive linemen. Vrabel said: “He's explosive. He's quick. He’s tougher than $2 steak. He understands the angles and trying to get the guys, and understands pad level and technique. And those are a lot of things that he can do that somebody that's bigger can't, just the way that he moves. I just like the way he competes. I like the way that he shows up to work every day and is willing to compete.” Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports