Man charged in connection to death of man found in Lake of the Ozarks State Park

By Jennifer Weiser
khqa.com
 2 days ago
khqa.com

koamnewsnow.com

Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
abc17news.com

Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
krcgtv.com

Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County

Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER INVESTIGATION IN COOPER COUNTY

A 33-year-old Boonville man has been charged with felonies after an investigation in Cooper County. A release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class says Johnathan C. Todd was arrested as a result of a search warrant and investigation conducted by deputies in June of 2022 in the 12000 block of Highway 5. During the investigation, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and items used in the manufacture of methamphetamine were seized.
khqa.com

One person dead after serious boating accident

One person is dead after being ejected from their boat after hitting a wake Friday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks. Involved in the crash were Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50. Ridens was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:05 a.m....
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

One person arrested after unintentional 911 call now charged

Cole County prosecutors filed charges against one of the four people arrested after an inadvertent call to 911 led authorities to a crime scene in Eugene. Prosecuting Attorney W. Locke Thompson's office charged David K. Patton, 32, of Jefferson City, with Felony Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and 2nd Degree Burglary.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports for July 29, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Friday morning, Officers took a theft report in the 1000 block of South Osage Avenue. Brandon Blackburn stated that when he was leaving for work, he noticed his shed was open and his mini bike and ring camera were stolen. No suspects have been identified at this time.
KYTV

WANTED: Miller County, Mo. business owner searching for zebra

Man charged with running gambling houses in Harrison, Ark. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo. The crash tied up traffic during the morning rush-hour. Springfield hospitals will not tolerate violence against staff. Rain amounts won't be uniform, but some hefty amounts are still...
Laclede Record

Two injured in wreck Tuesday

Two people from Lebanon were injured in a 4:51 p.m. wreck Tuesday on Ginger Road near Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Zachary N. Bethel, 29, the driver of a westbound 2015 Dodge Challenger and Susan L. Dimmick, 64, the driver of an eastbound 2015 GMC Acadia were traveling too close to the center of the roadway, causing the vehicles to hit head on. Both were transported Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The Highway Patrol listed their injuries as moderate to serious. The drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts. For more see Saturday's LCR.
houstonherald.com

Authorities seek location of man wanted on warrants

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A man who once lived in Texas County — and still might be here — is the subject of outstanding warrants and authorities want to contact him. The person of interest is Leon...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

187 Run Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Amazing lake front home now available and priced to sell! Lots of updates including hardwood floors, custom tile work, fresh bathrooms, new roof in 2014, new HVAC system 2015, new refrigerator in 2019. The dock has been increased in size with two PWC slips that are covered and new lifts included along with an oversized swim platform. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with a great balcony that is perfect for morning coffee, two guest bedrooms and full bath located on the main level. The lower level is airy and bright with features that include high ceilings, crown molding, gas fireplace and updated kitchen. A large deck overlooking the no wake cove with year round deep water. The furniture is included per the inventory list along with the appliances, washer and dryer. Also included is the second tier lot that offers more parking and is ideal to add a garage or large metal building for toys and storage. Perfect vacation home or full time residence, don't wait!
CAMDENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks

Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
KIX 105.7

Fuel Mix Up at Sedalia and Jeff City Break Time Stores

Update: In the comments section of their Facebook post Break Time, responding to concerned customer comments says what happened was that at the seven stores listed below, their fuel transportation company put diesel in the tanks that hold unleaded fuel. The store also says that unless your car experiences any problems, there is no need to contact them. The story has been edited to reflect this.

