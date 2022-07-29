Man charged in connection to death of man found in Lake of the Ozarks State Park

khqa.com
Missouri man charged in murder, disappearance of overdose victim
CAMDENTON, Mo. - A man is behind bars on murder charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a man in mid-Missouri, more than a month after he was reported missing.
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
koamnewsnow.com
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
krcgtv.com
Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County
Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER INVESTIGATION IN COOPER COUNTY
A 33-year-old Boonville man has been charged with felonies after an investigation in Cooper County. A release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class says Johnathan C. Todd was arrested as a result of a search warrant and investigation conducted by deputies in June of 2022 in the 12000 block of Highway 5. During the investigation, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and items used in the manufacture of methamphetamine were seized.
khqa.com
One person dead after serious boating accident
One person is dead after being ejected from their boat after hitting a wake Friday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks. Involved in the crash were Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50. Ridens was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:05 a.m....
Officials: Accidental 911 call leads to the arrest of 4 people in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An accidental 911 call led deputies to arrest four people in Missouri, according to officials. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a deputy was called out to a home in Eugene, Missouri after a 911 hang upon Wednesday just before 5 a.m.
krcgtv.com
One person arrested after unintentional 911 call now charged
Cole County prosecutors filed charges against one of the four people arrested after an inadvertent call to 911 led authorities to a crime scene in Eugene. Prosecuting Attorney W. Locke Thompson's office charged David K. Patton, 32, of Jefferson City, with Felony Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and 2nd Degree Burglary.
Sedalia Police Reports for July 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Friday morning, Officers took a theft report in the 1000 block of South Osage Avenue. Brandon Blackburn stated that when he was leaving for work, he noticed his shed was open and his mini bike and ring camera were stolen. No suspects have been identified at this time.
KYTV
WANTED: Miller County, Mo. business owner searching for zebra
Man charged with running gambling houses in Harrison, Ark. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo. The crash tied up traffic during the morning rush-hour. Springfield hospitals will not tolerate violence against staff. Rain amounts won't be uniform, but some hefty amounts are still...
Laclede Record
Two injured in wreck Tuesday
Two people from Lebanon were injured in a 4:51 p.m. wreck Tuesday on Ginger Road near Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Zachary N. Bethel, 29, the driver of a westbound 2015 Dodge Challenger and Susan L. Dimmick, 64, the driver of an eastbound 2015 GMC Acadia were traveling too close to the center of the roadway, causing the vehicles to hit head on. Both were transported Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The Highway Patrol listed their injuries as moderate to serious. The drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts. For more see Saturday's LCR.
houstonherald.com
Authorities seek location of man wanted on warrants
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A man who once lived in Texas County — and still might be here — is the subject of outstanding warrants and authorities want to contact him. The person of interest is Leon...
lakeexpo.com
187 Run Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
Amazing lake front home now available and priced to sell! Lots of updates including hardwood floors, custom tile work, fresh bathrooms, new roof in 2014, new HVAC system 2015, new refrigerator in 2019. The dock has been increased in size with two PWC slips that are covered and new lifts included along with an oversized swim platform. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with a great balcony that is perfect for morning coffee, two guest bedrooms and full bath located on the main level. The lower level is airy and bright with features that include high ceilings, crown molding, gas fireplace and updated kitchen. A large deck overlooking the no wake cove with year round deep water. The furniture is included per the inventory list along with the appliances, washer and dryer. Also included is the second tier lot that offers more parking and is ideal to add a garage or large metal building for toys and storage. Perfect vacation home or full time residence, don't wait!
kjluradio.com
Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks
Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
Fuel Mix Up at Sedalia and Jeff City Break Time Stores
Update: In the comments section of their Facebook post Break Time, responding to concerned customer comments says what happened was that at the seven stores listed below, their fuel transportation company put diesel in the tanks that hold unleaded fuel. The store also says that unless your car experiences any problems, there is no need to contact them. The story has been edited to reflect this.
Missouri high school football team previews (South Central region): Lebanon seeks to continue upward trend
By Chris Geinosky | Photo courtesy of Missouri Helmet Project Over the next few weeks, SBLive Missouri will break down various high school football teams in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here’s our look at the Lebanon Yellowjackets. HEAD COACH Will Christian, 17th ...
