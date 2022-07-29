ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

COVID-19 Variant Intermediary Report for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties – July 29, 2022

By Melissa Bracey/AppHealthCare
wataugaonline.com
 2 days ago
wataugaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
iredellfreenews.com

As new cases of COVID-19 surge, Iredell County again classified as high-transmission area

Nearly 1,000 new cases have been reported during past two weeks. Iredell County has moved from medium to high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. For the week ending July 30, there 545 new positive cases. There were 532 cases reported the previous week, with 31.2 percent of all COVID-19 tests performed by providers returning with a positive result.
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
elizabethton.com

COVID-19 situation has worsened in county; masks recommended

The COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. According to Tennessee Department of Health data, Carter County during the seven-day period ending July 23 had a daily case rate of 42.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day. During the 14-day period ending July 23, Carter County averaged 22.9 new cases per day. During the seven-day period ending July 23, Carter County’s positive raTe was 37.8 percent — the highest in Northeast Tennessee. Carter County was followed closely by Sullivan County with a 33.4 positivity rate; Johnson County with a 30.2 positivity rate; Unicoi County, the lowest at 21.4 percent; and Washington County at 30.5 percent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watauga County, NC
Government
Watauga County, NC
Health
Ashe County, NC
Government
County
Watauga County, NC
County
Alleghany County, NC
County
Ashe County, NC
Watauga County, NC
Coronavirus
FOX8 News

Third I-40 crash of the day in Triad closes lane on I-40/85 Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road. The closure began at 3:52 p.m. and lasted until 4:18 p.m. There is no […]
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
WBTV

District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder

Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
Furniture Today

How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category

MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
wataugaonline.com

Water Main Break on Kellwood Drive in Boone

Saturday July 30 – There has been a water main break on Kellwood Drive in Boone. Water will be off for 4-6 hours to the following areas: Kellwood Drive, Old Fairway Drive, Breckonshire Drive, and additional areas surrounding Kellwood Drive, according to the Town of Boone. For more information,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#General Health#Last Updated#Pdf
The Planking Traveler

How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park

I love hiking, but I love animals even more, so when I discovered a park in Virginia that offered incredible trails and wild ponies galore, I was itching to get there as soon as possible. We were also kicking off our 52 Hike Challenge, so this was the perfect place to start.
Mount Airy News

Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak

Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJHL

Carter Co. missing woman located

UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located. No further details were released. ———————————————————————————————————————– CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton. According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from […]
WBTV

District Attorney’s Office releases findings from deadly standoff in Watauga Co.

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - New information has been released following an investigation into a shooting that killed two Watauga County deputies and lead to a nearly 13-hour standoff. A couple was also killed in the incident that happened on April 28, 2021. In a report, the District Attorney revealed...
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash shuts down lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 2:17 p.m. and lasted until 3:10 p.m. There is no […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy