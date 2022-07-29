COVID-19 Variant Intermediary Report for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties – July 29, 2022

wataugaonline.com
my40.tv
"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
iredellfreenews.com
As new cases of COVID-19 surge, Iredell County again classified as high-transmission area
Nearly 1,000 new cases have been reported during past two weeks. Iredell County has moved from medium to high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. For the week ending July 30, there 545 new positive cases. There were 532 cases reported the previous week, with 31.2 percent of all COVID-19 tests performed by providers returning with a positive result.
STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
elizabethton.com
COVID-19 situation has worsened in county; masks recommended
The COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. According to Tennessee Department of Health data, Carter County during the seven-day period ending July 23 had a daily case rate of 42.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day. During the 14-day period ending July 23, Carter County averaged 22.9 new cases per day. During the seven-day period ending July 23, Carter County’s positive raTe was 37.8 percent — the highest in Northeast Tennessee. Carter County was followed closely by Sullivan County with a 33.4 positivity rate; Johnson County with a 30.2 positivity rate; Unicoi County, the lowest at 21.4 percent; and Washington County at 30.5 percent.
Third I-40 crash of the day in Triad closes lane on I-40/85 Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road. The closure began at 3:52 p.m. and lasted until 4:18 p.m. There is no […]
wataugaonline.com
High Country Association of REALTORS® Invests $4,000 Toward Elementary School Student Supplies
Boone, NC— Friday, July 29th, 2022 — The High Country Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors voted in favor to contribute $4,000 to local back-to-school programs this fall. The Back 2 School Festival in Watauga County will receive a $1,000 sponsorship. REALTOR® member Angela Allen, a retired...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
WBTV
District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Vulgar political message flashes on Winston-Salem road sign, but no word yet on how it happened
A lighted sign flashed a vulgar message in Winston-Salem on Thursday before workers with the N.C. Department of Transportation were able to shut down the sign. The sign on Salem Parkway alternated between the statements, “F*** JOE BIDEN,” and “VOTE TRUMP 2024,” according to a driver who reported seeing the sign.
wataugaonline.com
Water Main Break on Kellwood Drive in Boone
Saturday July 30 – There has been a water main break on Kellwood Drive in Boone. Water will be off for 4-6 hours to the following areas: Kellwood Drive, Old Fairway Drive, Breckonshire Drive, and additional areas surrounding Kellwood Drive, according to the Town of Boone. For more information,...
jocoreport.com
Stein’s New Federal Lawsuit Seeks To Head Off N.C. Punishment Based On 2020 Election Ad Dispute
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is going to federal court to have a 91-year-old state law declared unconstitutional. The suit stems from a 2020 campaign ad challenged as false by Stein’s general election opponent. “This is an action for declaratory judgment and injunction by Plaintiffs who have been subjected...
How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park
I love hiking, but I love animals even more, so when I discovered a park in Virginia that offered incredible trails and wild ponies galore, I was itching to get there as soon as possible. We were also kicking off our 52 Hike Challenge, so this was the perfect place to start.
'Like a bomb went off' | Video shows lightning hit tree near Wilkes County home
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A couple in Wilkes County said a lightning strike hit a tree near their home Thursday as they were sitting on their porch about 20 feet away and they caught it all on camera. "We were just sitting out there talking and we heard thunder...
Mount Airy News
Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak
Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville
Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.
Carter Co. missing woman located
UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located. No further details were released. ———————————————————————————————————————– CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton. According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from […]
WSLS
More than 100 dead striped bass found between Claytor Dam and the Claytor Dam State Park
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources discovered more than 100 dead striped bass between Pulaski County’s Claytor Dam and the Claytor Dam State Park over the span of just a few days. The agency reports that its Aquatics staff found 43 dead striped bass,...
WBTV
District Attorney’s Office releases findings from deadly standoff in Watauga Co.
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - New information has been released following an investigation into a shooting that killed two Watauga County deputies and lead to a nearly 13-hour standoff. A couple was also killed in the incident that happened on April 28, 2021. In a report, the District Attorney revealed...
I-40 West crash shuts down lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 2:17 p.m. and lasted until 3:10 p.m. There is no […]
