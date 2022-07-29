ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, GA

Smyrna man accused of stabbing roommate

By acicco, Cobb County Sheriff's Office
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Donald Stewart Cobb County Sheriff's Office

pA Smyrna man is accused of stabbing his roommate in an incident early Saturday morning./p pDonald Stewart, 64, faces aggravated assault charges stemming from an altercation with Roosevelt Garland. According to an arrest warrant, Stewart stabbed Garland in the right side of his torso five times with a pocket knife./p pAround 4:45 a.m., Cobb County police were called to 1969 Harold Avenue in Smyrna, according to the warrant. Upon arrival they arrested Stewart./p pStewart is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Cobb jail with a bond set at $20,000./p

Marietta Daily Journal

