Adams County Fair crowns 2022 queen

Schuck on a Truck: Glenn Sanders talks about outdoors projects and MVHFA
QUINCY — Glenn Sanders has been synonymous with the outdoors and the opportunities afforded to youth anglers and hunters his entire life. A retired sergeant with the Illinois Conservation Police, Sanders currently is the president of the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen’s Association and arguably West-Central Illinois’ strongest advocate for wildlife resources.
Around the Tri States: Family rescued from Mississippi River; Shots fired on Carthage square; Three Knox County board members resign
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office used its new rescue boat, The Legacy, to get a family stranded on the river near Montrose to safety. The Montrose Police Department contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance after no other boats could be found to aid in the rescue.
YWCA Quincy to use $950,000 grant to develop housing options for ‘justice-involved individuals’
QUINCY – Maria Rench, executive director of YWCA Quincy, says the need for housing in Quincy is greater now than ever. “If you’ve read the United Way of Adams County community needs assessment, housing was the number one topic,” Rench said. “It’s hot, it’s needed, it’s the buzzword. There just isn’t enough housing for everyone.”
MRN This Week: Sayeed Ali
Sayeed Ali discusses his tenure as Quincy School Board president as it draws to a close. MRN This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
ShredFest returns in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — After a two-year absence, ShredFest is returning to the Hannibal Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park. The extreme sports competition and exhibition will be Saturday, July 30. Starting at noon, participants of all ages will compete to show off their skills. Kids will use either a...
QPD Blotter for July 28, 2022
Anthony Logsdon,41, Quincy, reports the theft of a GT Pro Agressor bicycle grey in color valued at $717 from 1601 South 24th between 7/22/22 and 7/24/22. 160. John Fitzgerald,23, Quincy, for Speeding at 16th Maine on 7/28/22. NTA 147. Erik Longbrake,41, Quincy, for FTA- Interfering and Pedestrian Along Roadway. Lodged...
Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022
Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A home is damaged after a house fire in Burlington Thursday night. Around 7:56 p.m. the Burlington Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of May Avenue, according to a media release. Firefighters were on scene at about 7:59 p.m., the department...
Juvenile accused of burglarizing multiple businesses
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A juvenile is facing charges after Hannibal Police say they burglarized two businesses within two days. The first incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday, July 22 at a business located in the 3600 block of Stardust. Police say the business was closed and the juvenile...
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
Hannibal teen arrested after allegedly shooting at vehicle with BB gun
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal teen was arrested Friday and is in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued an arrest warrant Friday for Kevin B. Walker, 19, charging him with second degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage.
Police investigate three separate thefts in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Jacksonville police are investigating several thefts from this week. Three separate incidents were reported on Thursday. A utility terrain vehicle was stolen from a business and someone attempted to steal a trailer from another business. Both were on West Morton but police have not said...
Man shot and killed by Fulton County Deputies
On Monday July 25, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 was contacted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting involving two FCSO Deputies. Preliminary reports indicate that two FCSO Deputies were attempting to locate a male subject that was wanted on...
Oquawka man arrested after motorcycle chase
An Oquawka, IL man is behind bars after he led a Henderson County deputy on a chase on a motorcycle north of Gladstone, IL. On Thursday, July 28 at 12:05 p.m., a Henderson County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Suzuki motorcycle for two violations north of Gladstone. The driver of […]
SUV vs. Motorcycle Crash Sends 1 To Hospital, Both Drivers Cited
One man was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after a motorcycle and a SUV collided in Jacksonville’s west end yesterday. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS received a call of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in the 2200 block of West Morton Avenue just west of Buccheit’s at 12:22 yesterday afternoon.
JPD Investigating After Multiple Theft Incidents Reported Thursday
Jacksonville Police are investigating three incidents of theft from yesterday. Jacksonville police were called to Henry’s Service Center located at 2244 West Morton Avenue at approximately 11:00 am Thursday. According to a police report, at approximately 4:30 yesterday morning a side-by-side UTV was stolen from the business. Police were...
Police ask public's help to identify person
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — The Palmyra Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person captured in surveillance photos related to case. In the early morning hours of Monday, police say the person in the pictures illegally entered Palmyra Middle School and stole several items. The...
Man Arrested After Vehicle Rollover on Rees Curve
One man was cited after a vehicle rolled over on Illinois Route 104 near Rees Road early this morning causing injuries. LifeStar EMS and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were called out to Rees Curve with the rollover and injuries at 12:07 this morning. According to police reports, the...
