Bogus ballot requests latest issue in Wisconsin elections

3rd Wisconsin Dem US Senate candidate bows out, backs Barnes
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski has dropped out of the state's Democratic U.S. Senate primary. She's the third candidate to bow out this week, making Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes the clear frontrunner to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson, who had not commented on the two other drop-outs, weighed in after...
YMCA Groundbreaking, Primary elections, and lottery scams
The YMCA of the Northwoods breaks ground on facility expansion. Voter rights advocates encourage people to make a plan to vote ahead of Wisconsin and Michigan primary elections. Goldlewski drops out of U.S. Senate Democrat primary race, endorses Mandela Barnes. Wisconsin Lottery warns of scam tickets for billion dollar jackpot. Northland Pines School Board approves facility improvements.
Extradition sought for Wausau man accused in an ATV chase in Upper Michigan
Law enforcement in Michigan wants to extradite a Wausau man to that state after a chase on an ATV earlier this summer in which the man shot himself. It happened July 22nd in Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. A conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was...
