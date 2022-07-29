Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested

khqa.com
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested after trying to hide gun, flee from Peoria police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail after leading police officers on a chase and hiding a handgun in his possession Saturday, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Police arrested 19-year-old Marshawn J. Tolliver for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID,...
hoiabc.com
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022
Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Police: Officer, three others hospitalized after Saturday night crash in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria police officer is in the hospital, along with three other people, after a car drove over a median and collided with another vehicle during a traffic stop. According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, at around 8:30 PM Saturday near the intersection...
wlds.com
Man Arrested After Vehicle Rollover on Rees Curve
One man was cited after a vehicle rolled over on Illinois Route 104 near Rees Road early this morning causing injuries. LifeStar EMS and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were called out to Rees Curve with the rollover and injuries at 12:07 this morning. According to police reports, the...
khqa.com
Juvenile accused of burglarizing multiple businesses
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A juvenile is facing charges after Hannibal Police say they burglarized two businesses within two days. The first incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday, July 22 at a business located in the 3600 block of Stardust. Police say the business was closed and the juvenile...
khqa.com
Police investigate three separate thefts in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Jacksonville police are investigating several thefts from this week. Three separate incidents were reported on Thursday. A utility terrain vehicle was stolen from a business and someone attempted to steal a trailer from another business. Both were on West Morton but police have not said...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal teen arrested after allegedly shooting at vehicle with BB gun
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal teen was arrested Friday and is in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued an arrest warrant Friday for Kevin B. Walker, 19, charging him with second degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
Oquawka man arrested after motorcycle chase
An Oquawka, IL man is behind bars after he led a Henderson County deputy on a chase on a motorcycle north of Gladstone, IL. On Thursday, July 28 at 12:05 p.m., a Henderson County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Suzuki motorcycle for two violations north of Gladstone. The driver of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
KFVS12
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Sheriff says officers are “looking for Elvis” - not the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, but an alligator who shares the name. Owners called the animal in missing on Friday night, at which point Elvis had already been missing for 24 hours.
1470 WMBD
Man gets 10 years for meth selling
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the minimum amount he could have received in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Russell Clemens, 42, was sentenced last week to ten years in prison for his plea last December to Possession of More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested on Alcohol and Cannabis Charges Following Traffic Stop
Illinois State Police report 31-year-old Archibald M. Doe of Springfield was stopped for a registration violation on July 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 39 in Ogle County. Doe was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, illegal transportation of alcohol, illegal transportation...
wlds.com
SUV vs. Motorcycle Crash Sends 1 To Hospital, Both Drivers Cited
One man was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after a motorcycle and a SUV collided in Jacksonville’s west end yesterday. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS received a call of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in the 2200 block of West Morton Avenue just west of Buccheit’s at 12:22 yesterday afternoon.
hoiabc.com
Accidental fire causes thousands in damages to a Peoria home
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria home is left with 100-thousand dollars in damages after an early morning fire. Fire officials were called to the 5000 block of North Sherwood Avenue around seven this morning, after a patrol officer saw smoke coming from a home. The officer, and...
Police say stop by corn, could save your life
ILLINOIS (WCIA)– It might be after the Fourth of July, but the corn is certainly higher than knee-high. Local law enforcement across central Illinois are cautioning drivers about the potential dangers of not stopping in rural areas, even if there is no stop sign. Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Vogelzang said, “You need to come […]
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Galesburg homicide
GALESBURG, Ill. – Authorities in Galesburg say an arrest warrant is out for the man they believe shot and ultimately killed another man early Sunday morning. Galesburg Police say a warrant charging First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm has been issued for Asheem Afutu, 33. Police say...
wglt.org
'Trooper in a Truck' program gives police a new vantage point to stop distracted driving
Next time you pass a semitrailer truck on the interstate, things may not be as they seem. That’s because it may have an Illinois State Police trooper inside, scouting for distracted drivers. The Illinois Trucking Association (ITA) is partnering with the Illinois State Police to bring the “Trooper in...
Kait 8
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Horseshoe Bend man died after Arkansas State Police said he failed to yield to another vehicle. The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and Highway 14 in Newport. According to the preliminary fatal crash...
