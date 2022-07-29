St. Louis region hit by more flooding, prompting rescues

www.wpsdlocal6.com
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Louis reels from another round of dangerous floodwaters that damaged homes
(CNN) -- Amid record-breaking rainfall, St. Louis resident Margaret Shellert is facing the full brunt of devastating back-to-back flooding events this week. After the region was hit with torrential rains Monday and Tuesday, a second round of storms Thursday exacerbated conditions even further for her and many in the city.
FEMA will aid Missouri in flood damage assessments following St. Louis flood
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Sunday the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help aid Missouri in its Preliminary Damage Assessments post-flooding. Parson announced the agency's assistance in a Sunday morning news release and said FEMA members should land in Missouri Monday. Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency...
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
15 vehicles damaged overnight during rapid gunfire in St. Louis
Fifteen vehicles were shot early Saturday morning amid rapid gunfire in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood.
Why do St. Louis interstates often flood when it rains?
ST. LOUIS – Local highways and streets flooded this week during two unprecended events. But, our reporting shows that the roads often flood when it rains. Sometimes first responders can be seen wading through the water to clear drains. Historic rainfall on Tuesday resulted in flash flooding across the...
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
St. Louis crews responding to multiple rescues, several trapped in vehicles
St. Louis fire crews are responding to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
15 kids rescued from flash flooding at St. Louis daycare
ST. LOUIS – 15 children and three adults were rescued from flash flooding at a daycare center Thursday night. The daycare at Cornerstone Institutional Baptist Church is on Washington Avenue at Olive Street. St. Louis firefighters helped evacuate the children and adults there. St. Louis fire crews responded to multiple locations for rescues and people […]
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
KMOV
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
KMOV
North City residents receive aid after flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- North St. Louis has been deemed one of the hardest hit areas from this week’s flooding. Friday, city and state lawmakers visited people’s homes to reassure the neighborhood that help is on the way. “It’s personal to me because I’m born, raised and live...
Deer Creek overwhelmed by rainfall, leading to widespread flooding near Maplewood
Heavy rainfall caused Deer Creek to spill over Thursday afternoon, flooding much of the city and neighboring areas.
Heavy rain floods St. Louis interstates and roads – again
East St. Louis has just declared a State of Emergency due to today's flooding.
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Savannah M. Stewart, 19, of Imperial was injured Thursday afternoon, July 28, in a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on I-44 east of Lewis Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:08 p.m., Stewart was driving a 2002 Mercury Cougar east on the interstate and...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Pounded by Precipitation: St. Peters among hardest hit communities in St. Charles County
“This is all-hands-on-deck,” St. Peters Communications Director Lisa Bedian said, describing the city’s response in regard to the historic levels of rain that fell over the St. Louis region Monday night and into Tuesday. The event shut down Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in both directions for several hours and stranded many motorists.
KMOV
Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
