Lawyer: Family at center of viral Sesame Place video NOT part of new lawsuit against park

Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In PhillySoul Screwed SeriesPhiladelphia, PA
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Despite Harassment, Drag Queen Story Events Persevere
“I always try to tell people is that you can go to my page and see exactly what it is. We’re a literacy program. It gets people- of all ages- to go to the library.” says Ian Morrison, better known as drag performer Brittany Lynn, the founder of Philly’s Drag Queen Story Time. “People flock to libraries for this, it gives the library life.”
Jesse Jackson Offers Solutions for Alleged Racial Discrimination at Sesame Place
Rev. Jesse Jackson is getting involved in the Sesame Place racial discrimination controversy ... coming to the table with solutions for making the theme park better for Black folks. Jesse says SeaWorld, which owns Sesame Place Philadelphia, should bring in African-Americans to their board of directors, spend money on Black-owned...
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Last week, a group of faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial, where they renounced Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano’s for his campaign’s use of an online haven for hate speech. It was part of a steadily rising wave of condemnation...
Little girl, large impact: Eight-year-old fundraises for Family Service shelter
Many eight-year-olds enjoy technology. In fact, some parents might argue that they enjoy it too much. Teddy Tendler, of Yardley, is no exception. She has many interests and hobbies, which are similar to her peers. She enjoys gaming, playing outside and of course, fundraising for technological equipment, and donating it to her local homeless shelter. While running a social media campaign that brought Family Service Homeless Shelter residents six laptops, six sets of headphones, a printer, paper and ink, sounds like a tremendous undertaking for a young child, anybody who meets Teddy understands the reason for her success within the first minute.
Baltimore Family Files $25 Million Lawsuit Against Sesame Place Over Another Alleged Incident Of Discrimination
LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame Place is facing a $25 million class action lawsuit over how its costume characters allegedly treat young, Black children. A law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of a Baltimore family. They also released a new video of characters allegedly snubbing other Black children at the Bucks County amusement park. The video follows the now-viral video posted nearly two weeks ago by a New York family who says a Sesame Place character ignored two little girls. “We stand here before you today simply trying to fight and protect little Black children and their fundamental civil rights,” attorney Malcolm...
North Philly community members against gun violence stage 'peace ride'
Community members against gun violence traveled from 15th and Diamond streets to the Mander Recreation Center by foot, bicycle and car on a “peace ride” Saturday morning.
Rapper, Actor Ice-T Opening Cannabis Dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, NJ – On television, rapper Ice-T is a police detective. In real life,...
Teacher who attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' rally fired from ASD
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night terminated a social studies teacher who attended a political rally last year. Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, which took place before supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Moorehead had been placed on leave from the district just a few weeks after the incident.
Pennsylvania teacher suspended after Jan. 6 riot fired for not working
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the "Stop the Steal" rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire Jason Moorehead, who was a middle school social studies teacher at the Allentown School District.The district said previously Moorehead's social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, were the focus...
‘Shame on you’: Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 confronts school board
The Allentown School District has fired a teacher who was suspended after going to Washington, D.C. for the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, which became a deadly insurrectionist riot that took over the capitol building. Jason Moorehead, who taught at Raub Middle School, addressed the school board Thursday...
‘A Disappointment’: Temple University Hires Workers To Help Clean After Students Reportedly Dumped Trash
Temple University is responding to complaints from North Philadelphia residents who claim students left piles of garbage after moving in and out of their off-campus apartments. The institution, which boasts a slew of famous alums, including Tamron Hall, Jesse Williams, and Jill Scott, sent out dozens of crew members to...
Philly Suburb Redacts Majority Of Report Detailing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility’s Killing By Police
While the report provides an overview of the incidents that led to Fanta's killing and steps taken in the immediate aftermath, the reluctance to allow the public to see the recommendations and specific findings could indicate potential liability on Sharon Hill's behalf. The post Philly Suburb Redacts Majority Of Report Detailing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility’s Killing By Police appeared first on NewsOne.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
NJ native Ice-T teams up with Playboy Playmate on weed venture in NJ
JERSEY CITY — A legendary rapper and actor and a Playboy Playmate are the brains behind a recreational marijuana dispensary that could be soon coming to Jersey City. Actor, hip-hop artist and New Jersey native Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, has been awarded approval for a recreational cannabis dispensary from the Jersey City board.
Baby shot during altercation at wedding celebration in Philadelphia
A 1-year-old girl is hospitalized after being shot during a party in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.
Catholic Charities Appeal Board of Directors Welcomes New President
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Catholic Charities Appeal (CCA) is the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s largest single fundraising initiative. It benefits hundreds of thousands of in need and vulnerable individuals throughout the five-county region regardless of their faith tradition through the charitable ministries of the Archdiocese. CCA this week announced...
OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE
Many of our followers have been commenting on the high volume of accidents, rollovers and sadly fatalities. We feel the anxiety here at OCSN too as we report these accidents to you. The volume of medevac requests, sometimes multiple requests for one accident, is heartbreaking. Please pay attention and stay focused. You need to be mindful of other drivers who are distracted because you have to be on the defensive side too by trying to stay away from them. We don’t enjoy putting up these accidents and fatalities and would love to see a significant drop in them. For yourself and those you love please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
Former ACCT Philly employee charged with cruelty in death of pit bull
A former Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Team employee has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of a family dog last August.
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
Woman gets 2 1/2 years in police car fires amid 2020 protest
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to setting fire to police cars amid the 2020 racial justice protests in Philadelphia has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that since 35-year-old Lore-Elizabeth Blumenthal of Jenkintown has been in custody since her arrest two years ago, she could be released […]
