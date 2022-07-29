Travel alert: Ferry schedules altered

www.mvtimes.com
iheart.com
Steamship Authority Down Ferry To Cape Cod, Islands For Repairs
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Steamship Authority provided an update to ferry service between Cape Cod and the Islands after one vessel had to be taken out of service for repairs on a four-inch crack discovered on the craft's hull. Officials found the breach after crews...
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
nbcboston.com
Sharks Active Off Cape and Islands Saturday: Beaches Closed, 9 Sharks Detected at 1 Buoy
White sharks were busy off the Massachusetts coast on Saturday morning, closing beaches in Nantucket and gathering off Cape Cod. Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Ladies, Miacomet and Cisco beaches on Nantucket for two hours after a shark was spotted, the island's harbormaster said. The Sharktivity app,...
Service delays expected after crack found in hull of Steamship Authority ferry
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A crack found in a Steamship Authority ferry will affect upcoming weekend services. Officials discovered a small amount of water in the steering gear void of the M/V Gay Head on Friday afternoon, according to the Steamship Authority. Officials say a 4 inch crack in the hull of the vessel’s aft was determined to be the root cause of the water damage. Although the crack is above the waterline, the vessel will have to be dry docked in Connecticut for repairs, ferry officials say.
3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts
It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
whdh.com
Grannies on a Road Trip: Duo charts journey to visit every community in Massachusetts
BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of friends are proving that you are never too old for a road trip. Beth Sobiloff and Marcia Rothwell say they are on a journey to try and visit all 351 communities in Massachusetts. Dubbed “Two Grannies on the Road,” the project has hit at...
Boston Magazine
The Best Restaurants in Provincetown Right Now
The seaside haven at the end of the world lures with raw bars, perfect pizzas, and all the frosé you can handle. Let’s get one thing queer, er, clear: Among the (many) draws to Provincetown—the “everyone’s welcome” atmosphere, the natural beauty, the nightlife that draws queer people from around the world—you can also add stellar cuisine to the list. Here are some top spots to hit up during your next visit to the tip of the Cape.
Inquirer and Mirror
Shark sightings continue to close south shore beaches
(July 30, 2022: Update 2:48 p.m.) A day after three shark sightings in less than 24 hours closed beaches Thursday and Friday, a rash of sightings on Saturday morning and early afternoon closed all lifeguarded south shore beaches through at least 2:45 p.m. Harbormaster Sheila Lucey's office announced Saturday's first...
Worcester's Duncan Gratton has Kittansett Club in Marion in top shape to host 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship
The Kittansett Club in Marion will host the 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Aug. 27-Sept. 1 and there’s a Worcester connection. Duncan Gratton, president of the Kittansett Club, grew up in Worcester on Burgess Road near the intersection of Salisbury and Forest streets. He attended Lee Street School and Forest Grove Middle School...
Martha's Vineyard Times
A fast-tracked, celebrity-style passenger drop by SeaStreak
When you think about getting on the SeaStreak ferry, buying a ticket, and following a schedule, you wouldn’t assume that vessel would stop for anyone or anything. But it did for Elizabeth (Bess) Stone, a 50-year Martha’s Vineyard resident, after she accidentally got on and bought a fast ferry ticket to Nantucket after returning a leased car in Dartmouth last Thursday.
Humpback whale dies in ‘shallow shores’ off Massachusetts coast
A humpback whale died in Wellfleet’s “shallow shores,” International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) announced Thursday. The organization worked with the Wellfleet Harbormaster, police department, Winkler Crane and other volunteers to extract the large animal. IFAW said the whale was 24 feet long and weighed about 7,900 pounds.
Humpback whale dies after getting stranded off Cape Cod
WELLFLEET, Mass. — A humpback whale died after getting stranded off Cape Cod this week, officials said. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says it received a report on Tuesday night about a struggling humpback whale in the shallow shores of Wellfleet, the non-profit said in a Facebook post.
capecod.com
Car crashes into tree in Harwich
HARWICH – A car struck a tree in Harwich around 6:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Lothrop Avenue south of Great Western Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported leg injury. Two other people were treated and released at the scene. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Another 10 shark sightings reported Thursday on the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard
Considering sharks tend to stick largely to Cape Cod in the summer months for the seal population, a shark sighting off Martha's Vineyard is somewhat out of the ordinary. Ten great white shark sightings were reported on the Sharktivity app Thursday between 10:41 a.m. and 2:43 p.m. The morning began...
WCVB
Plane ends up in trees on Cape Cod after landing mishap
No serious injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a small plane crashed into the woods on Cape Cod. The plane ended up with its nose in the trees at Cape Cod Airfield in Barnstable. A police officer on the scene said the two people on board were not badly hurt.
whdh.com
Officials issue warnings following recent whale sightings
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have issued warnings following recent whale sightings off the coast of Plymouth. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recommends giving whales a wide berth, urging boaters to stay 100 yards away. “Give them their space, because these whales are unpredictable. They’re large animals and...
capecod.com
Two injured in serious crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – At least two people were injured in a major crash in Yarmouth sometime before 7:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Old Main Street and Pond Street when a Chevy Cruze and a Honda CR-V collided. Firefighters had to extricate at least one victim from the wreckage. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Yarmouth and Dennis ambulances. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
A venomous ocean creature was spotted at a Massachusetts beach. Here are 5 things to know
BOSTON — A Portuguese man o’ war was spotted off the coast of Massachusetts earlier this week, prompting the temporary closure of a beach. The highly venomous ocean predator was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. The...
WCVB
Woods Hole-based 'Alvin' submarine making underwater exploration history again
FALMOUTH, Mass. — One of the most recognized and the most widely-used deep-submergence vessels in the world, Woods Hole-based Alvin, is reaching new heights by going to depths it’s never reached before. Last week, Alvin and its crew of three, dove nearly 4 miles down into the Puerto...
WATCH: Wild video shows moment whale lands on boat in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Video of the moment a whale came crashing down onto a fishing boat shows a new angle of the encounter – inside the boat itself. The wild video was shot Sunday morning off the coast of Plymouth. Ted Gardziel and five others had just finished...
