VIDEO: Farmers markets compete with grocery stores as inflation continues

Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
Exclusive Self-Checkout Expected to Expand to Major Supermarkets, Restaurants and Department Stores
Lately, more and more important restaurant chains and major supermarkets and department stores have announced that they plan on implementing self-checkout payment exclusively within the next several years, and more big companies are expected to follow.
Kroger Boosts 'Home Chef' Meal Prep As Restaurant Take Out, Delivery Slump
As skyrocketing food prices have cost-conscious consumers seeking lower-cost alternatives, The Kroger Co. is expanding the capacity of its ready-made meal and meal kit delivery business, Home Chef. The meal solutions company announced Tuesday (July 19) a new production center in Douglasville, Georgia, to increase the number of orders the...
Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?
The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
Walmart pulling baked goods off shelves in all 50 states over health hazard – see the full list of treats
WALMART is pulling more than a dozen baked products from shelves nationwide after the manufacturer announced a recall in late June. Enjoy Life Natural Brands recalled 13 products due to concerns that hard plastic pieces may be present in the food. The recalled items - including cookies and granola bars...
Yikes! These Cookies Are Being Recalled From Walmart And Wegmans Because Of Possible 'Hard Plastic Pieces'
Baked goods are perhaps one of the most delicious items to snack on. From muffins and cupcakes, to bagels and croissants, these carbs do not disappoint when it comes to satisfying your hunger. However, if you bought some from the grocery lately, we suggest you take a look at these baked snacks once again.
Walmart is cutting prices of clothes and general merchandise to appeal to inflation-hit shoppers
Walmart is cutting the prices of clothing and general merchandise, it said Monday. This is because soaring food and fuel prices mean shoppers have less money to spend on other items. Stores are struggling to cope with excessive levels of inventory, Insider previously reported. Walmart is slashing the price of...
Inflation Hits Costco, Famously Low Food Court Prices Are Going Up
Inflation has finally taken its toll on Costco. In particular, inflation appears to be hitting a staple of the Costco shopping experience that its members often love and can't get enough of: the food court at the exit of many Costco superstores.
Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?
Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
Chipotle is raising prices again and customers could be asked to pay up to a dollar more per burrito in some locations
Chipotle plans to raise prices in August "in the mid to high single digits." This amounts to between 50 cents and $1.10 per an entree in most markets. Chipotle sales continue to grow, and customers don't seem bothered by growing prices. Chipotle just announced plans to raise prices again in...
6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill
$150-$300: That's the average amount of money per month, per person that people are spending on food, according to the budgeting app Mint.com. That estimated target varies by age and location, but...
Trader Joe's Is Raising The Price Of More Beloved Items Immediately—Say It Ain't So!
With the ongoing state of the U.S. economy, it’s no secret that there’s been major price increases for some of your favorite grocery items. As a matter of fact, according to an article published by CNBC, “The consumer price index, a broad measure of everyday goods and services related to the cost of living, soared 9.1% from a year ago, above the 8.8% Dow Jones estimate. That marked the fastest pace for inflation going back to November 1981.”
Why I've Stopped Using Credit Cards at Restaurants
It's a move that makes financial sense these days. The upside of paying for restaurant meals is getting cash back on those purchases. New policies on the part of restaurants have largely negated that benefit. I like making purchases on credit cards not only because it's convenient, but also, because...
3 Costco items with heftier price tags amid inflation
As inflation and sizzling temperatures drive up food prices, even price tags at supermarkets known for their bargains and deals are getting heftier. Costco, the low-price warehouse chain, is no different. Two menu items at Costco's food courts have gone in price, increases which ranged in price from 10 cents...
Sky-High Grocery Prices Strain Customer Loyalty
As food prices continue to inflate in the double digits year over year, customers of all income brackets are considering switching to lower-priced alternatives to their usual favorite grocery retailers. A national online study of 3,783 consumers conducted by PYMNTS this month found that nearly half (45%) of consumers say...
Another Victim of Inflation: Ice Cream Trucks
The ice cream truck jingle is a classic sound of summer, but rampant inflation is melting away profits and threatening to drive this all-American staple off the road. Andrew Miscioscia, owner of Andy's Italian Ices in New York, has put the brake on his ice cream trucks because of rising costs.
Inflation Redefines ‘Value’ at McDonald’s, Other Fast Food Chains
If a value menu deal seems too good to be true, there is a good chance that the restaurant agrees — as food prices continue to rise, some brands are finding their dollar menus too difficult to maintain. McDonald’s, for one, is raising its value menu cheeseburger price by as much as 20% in the United Kingdom.
Consumers Think Twice About Restaurant Spending as Inflation Climbs
As food prices rapidly rise, consumers are rethinking how they spend at restaurants. Research from PYMNTS’ new study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: July 2022 — Consumers Pull Back and Prepare for the Long Haul,” which draws from a survey earlier this month of more than 3,700 consumers, found that 87% have made at least one change in their restaurant spending habits due to price increases.
