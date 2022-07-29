ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VIDEO: Farmers markets compete with grocery stores as inflation continues

pymnts

Kroger Boosts 'Home Chef' Meal Prep As Restaurant Take Out, Delivery Slump

As skyrocketing food prices have cost-conscious consumers seeking lower-cost alternatives, The Kroger Co. is expanding the capacity of its ready-made meal and meal kit delivery business, Home Chef. The meal solutions company announced Tuesday (July 19) a new production center in Douglasville, Georgia, to increase the number of orders the...
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
Mashed

Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?

Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Trader Joe's Is Raising The Price Of More Beloved Items Immediately—Say It Ain't So!

With the ongoing state of the U.S. economy, it’s no secret that there’s been major price increases for some of your favorite grocery items. As a matter of fact, according to an article published by CNBC, “The consumer price index, a broad measure of everyday goods and services related to the cost of living, soared 9.1% from a year ago, above the 8.8% Dow Jones estimate. That marked the fastest pace for inflation going back to November 1981.”
Motley Fool

Why I've Stopped Using Credit Cards at Restaurants

It's a move that makes financial sense these days. The upside of paying for restaurant meals is getting cash back on those purchases. New policies on the part of restaurants have largely negated that benefit. I like making purchases on credit cards not only because it's convenient, but also, because...
Salon

3 Costco items with heftier price tags amid inflation

As inflation and sizzling temperatures drive up food prices, even price tags at supermarkets known for their bargains and deals are getting heftier. Costco, the low-price warehouse chain, is no different. Two menu items at Costco's food courts have gone in price, increases which ranged in price from 10 cents...
pymnts

Sky-High Grocery Prices Strain Customer Loyalty

As food prices continue to inflate in the double digits year over year, customers of all income brackets are considering switching to lower-priced alternatives to their usual favorite grocery retailers. A national online study of 3,783 consumers conducted by PYMNTS this month found that nearly half (45%) of consumers say...
insideedition.com

Another Victim of Inflation: Ice Cream Trucks

The ice cream truck jingle is a classic sound of summer, but rampant inflation is melting away profits and threatening to drive this all-American staple off the road. Andrew Miscioscia, owner of Andy's Italian Ices in New York, has put the brake on his ice cream trucks because of rising costs.
pymnts

Inflation Redefines ‘Value’ at McDonald’s, Other Fast Food Chains

If a value menu deal seems too good to be true, there is a good chance that the restaurant agrees — as food prices continue to rise, some brands are finding their dollar menus too difficult to maintain. McDonald’s, for one, is raising its value menu cheeseburger price by as much as 20% in the United Kingdom.
pymnts

Consumers Think Twice About Restaurant Spending as Inflation Climbs

As food prices rapidly rise, consumers are rethinking how they spend at restaurants. Research from PYMNTS’ new study,  “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: July 2022 — Consumers Pull Back and Prepare for the Long Haul,” which draws from a survey earlier this month of more than 3,700 consumers, found that 87% have made at least one change in their restaurant spending habits due to price increases.

