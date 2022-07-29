Dr. Sheri Everts Update from Appalachian State University — Friday, July 29, 2022

wataugaonline.com
elizabethton.com
Several county schools will have new principals this year
Director of Carter County Schools, Dr. Brandon Carpenter, has announced new principals at several school locations for the coming year. DR. JAKE JENKINS will serve as the Principal of Hampton Elementary. He graduated from Northeast State and E.T.S.U. with a Bachelor’s Degree in Math and Education. He earned a Masters in Education from Milligan College. Additionally, he earned an Ed.S Degree in Leadership and Administration from University of the Cumberlands, Ky., and a Doctorate Degree in Administration and Leadership from University of the Cumberlands, Ky.
wataugaonline.com
High Country Association of REALTORS® Invests $4,000 Toward Elementary School Student Supplies
Boone, NC— Friday, July 29th, 2022 — The High Country Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors voted in favor to contribute $4,000 to local back-to-school programs this fall. The Back 2 School Festival in Watauga County will receive a $1,000 sponsorship. REALTOR® member Angela Allen, a retired...
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition
DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
wataugaonline.com
COVID-19 Variant Intermediary Report for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties – July 29, 2022
This report is intended to provide a regular update on the local response to COVID-19 in our communities and timely, trended data related to COVID-19. Scroll through the PDF below.
How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park
I love hiking, but I love animals even more, so when I discovered a park in Virginia that offered incredible trails and wild ponies galore, I was itching to get there as soon as possible. We were also kicking off our 52 Hike Challenge, so this was the perfect place to start.
WLOS.com
Owen legends Roy Williams and Brad Johnson help honor LeVine at Warhorse Golf Tournament
Black Mountain — (WLOS) The parking lot at the Black Mountain Golf Course was brimming with smiling faces Friday for the 34th annual Owen Warhorses Golf Tournament. The biggest and brightest smile belonged to a man who hasn't been on staff at Owen since the late 70's, but credits that opportunity for helping vault him to a hall of fame career.
2 Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina win $1 million
Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the Charlotte area.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
Mount Airy News
The South’s Woodstock?
This photo of the crowd facing the stage, taken by Dargan Frierson, shows a seas of people rivaling the largest of event crowds anywhere during the 1970s. The photo is available through public digital archives. The iconic poster designed for the Love Valley Rock Festival also doubled as the cover...
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for Business
Where do you find a talented hair stylist with experience in difficult hair? Staked at 124 Commerce Street, you can find Lori Bock at Rooted Salon. Brock hails from Los Angeles County, California, where she studied Cosmetology and Drug/Alcohol Counseling at Mount Saint Augustine. Brock has been working as a cosmetologist for 37 years this September. She has developed a thriving business in the “model city” since opening her salon here two years ago.
'Like a bomb went off' | Video shows lightning hit tree near Wilkes County home
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A couple in Wilkes County said a lightning strike hit a tree near their home Thursday as they were sitting on their porch about 20 feet away and they caught it all on camera. "We were just sitting out there talking and we heard thunder...
WBTV
District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
WBTV
District Attorney’s Office releases findings from deadly standoff in Watauga Co.
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - New information has been released following an investigation into a shooting that killed two Watauga County deputies and lead to a nearly 13-hour standoff. A couple was also killed in the incident that happened on April 28, 2021. In a report, the District Attorney revealed...
wataugaonline.com
Water Main Break on Kellwood Drive in Boone
Saturday July 30 – There has been a water main break on Kellwood Drive in Boone. Water will be off for 4-6 hours to the following areas: Kellwood Drive, Old Fairway Drive, Breckonshire Drive, and additional areas surrounding Kellwood Drive, according to the Town of Boone. For more information,...
Power outages to affect Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge tree-trimming contractors will be performing maintenance on power lines resulting in temporary outages for downtown Johnson City on Monday, a press release from the company says. According to the release, power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, August 1, with approximately 25 homes in the […]
elizabethton.com
New Unaka HS principal glad to ‘come home’
Mike Ensor is excited about his new position as principal of Unaka High School, especially since he’s so familiar with the school. “It’s coming home,” he said. “It was a chance to come home — I’ve been a teacher here, a coach, an assistant principal … and it’s just good to come home.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Which is better for estate planning - a will or a trust?
Everyone has heard the terms “will” and “trust,” but not everyone knows the differences between the two. Wills and trusts are important tools of estate planning. Each has strengths and limitations. Here’s what to know as you determine what’s best for you and your estate plan.
DA: Officers’ use of deadly force justified in 2021 attack that left 5 dead at Boone home
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — The district attorney’s office in Watauga County released findings from its investigation Friday after a 2021 standoff that left five dead. Sgt. Chris Ward and Dep. Logan Fox were shot and killed during a 13-hour standoff in Boone in April 2021. Investigators said the...
Carter Co. missing woman located
UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located. No further details were released. ———————————————————————————————————————– CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton. According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from […]
