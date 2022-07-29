Star Boone High School receiver announces college commitment with help from live animals

www.clickorlando.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. Cloud High School to change football field from grass to turf
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Just in time for the new school year, an Osceola County high school is getting some much-needed changes to their football field. School and county leaders announced new funding last week that will help transform St. Cloud High School’s football field from regular grass to turf.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Health First Medical Minute With Dr. Kevin Campbell – Heart Disease Affects Men and Women Equally
WATCH: Space Coast Daily is sharing a new series called Health First Medical Minute, as Brevard’s largest health care provider continues to highlight and address important health concerns in our community. In this episode, Health First Cardiologist Kevin R. Campbell shares important information about the dangers of heart disease for women.
orangeobserver.com
Central Florida Christian Academy to honor life of assistant football coach Alain Noel
Central Florida Christian Academy announced earlier today the passing of its assistant football coach Alain Noel. The school is inviting everyone who would like to join the CFCA family and local football community to honor Noel's life at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, inside the chapel of the Church at the Cross, 700 Good Homes Road, Orlando.
YMCA of Central Florida hosts back-to-school celebrations
ORLANDO, Fla. — The first day back to school for students in Orange County is Aug. 10, which means it’s time for families to get those school essentials. WATCH: Florida’s back-to-school tax-free holiday: What does it include?. Several Central Florida organizations held back-to-school events on Saturday, including...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CB Braeden Marshall Commits to UCF!
Top cornerback recruit Braeden Marshall commits to the UCF Knights.
mynews13.com
Darius Livingston, Jr. begins to make a name for himself through hard work
ORLANDO, Fla. — Basketball fans, go ahead and jot this name down. “My name is Darius Livingston, I’m six feet, I play point guard at Wekiva High School and I am going to be a sophomore,” said Darius Livingston, Jr., a guard at Wekiva High School. What...
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
playgroundmagazine.com
August 2022 Family Events in Orlando
Aloma Bowling Centers (Boardwalk Bowl, Aloma Bowl, Airport Lanes) Monday-Friday, Now through September 2, Until 5 p.m. Kids can get two free games of bowling on weekdays, plus a free cookie with a kid’s meal purchase. Now through November 19. The magical tasting tour that started it all! Enjoy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westorlandonews.com
Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes
American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
fox35orlando.com
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
“Wild Kingdom” is Filming in Orlando for its New Series
“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” is back and filming in Orlando for its new series “Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” to bring light to conservation efforts and highlight animals showing signs of success. What’s coral-er than that?. Peter Gros, host of the original “Wild Kingdom”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Winter Springs Bears ready to fight back in 2022
WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA – If the Winter Springs Bears are in need of inspiration this football season, they need to look no further than their head coach. In 24 years of coaching, Tim Dycus never could find his way to a head coaching position. He served as an assistant or coordinator, waiting for ...
click orlando
Orlando Pride blow two-goal lead in the second half, tie Kansas City 2-2
Some ties are worse than others, and that was the case for the Orlando Pride at Kansas City on Sunday. The Pride blew a two-goal lead in the second half, as Kansas City rallied to earn a 2-2 tie. Orlando (3-5-5, 14 points) did manage to extend its unbeaten streak...
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M
The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
WESH
Golf cart interest skyrockets in Central Florida communities
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Just like pub subs, flip flops and afternoon thunderstorms, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight in many of Central Florida's residential neighborhoods. But they're not all the same and the rules of the road are a moving target. You see them in...
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in August: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT. There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the sunshine at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene. With summer wrapping up soon it is time to make those weekend getaway plans, spend time cooling off in natural springs near Orlando, or head to a nearby beach.
mynews13.com
3 days left for OCPS students to get required standard vaccinations for free
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday, Saturday and Aug. 6 are the last three days that the Florida Department of Health in Orange County is offering its school immunizations for Orange County Public Schools children entering kindergarten and 11-year-old students who still need their required seventh-grade Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis immunization (TDAP). The...
click orlando
Heat index soars in Central Florida as rain chances stay low -- for now
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will remain low for Monday in Central Florida, but that will soon change. We will feel plenty of heat, with high temperatures in the mid- and upper 90s in the Orlando area and rain chances at 30%. The heat index is expected to be over 105 degrees.
Here’s what happened to previous local jackpot winners after the frenzy faded
ORLANDO, Fla. — Once again Friday, the United States will hold its breath, clutch their tickets and hope their lives will change forever. The billion-dollar dream has only happened a few times in the nation’s history, and many conversations turned to talk of trips, cars and helping family.
Comments / 0