Hurry, You Can Score $59 Flights Thanks to Alaska Airlines's New Sale

If you're brave enough to travel right now—amid almost weekly cancellations and mass delays—then Alaska Airlines's latest sale is like a reward. The carrier is currently offering cheap flights across the country, including routes to Hawaii. The sale looks a little different depending on where you plan to...
The Cheyenne Post

Unofficial Results from Semifinals 1 at Cheyenne Frontier Days

The following are unofficial results from Semifinals 1 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Friday, July 29. Payoff subject to change. Bareback: 1, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 86 points on Universal Pro Rodeo’s Pow Wow Nation, $3,163. 2, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 85.5, $2,396. 3, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 84.5, $1,725. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 84, $1,150.
deseret.com

Why was legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards discussed during Pac-12 football media day?

LOS ANGELES — During Pac-12 football media day Friday, there were a multitude of topics covered by the league’s coaches. For example, Arizona State coach Herm Edwards was asked about legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards and his role in helping revolutionize college football through the forward pass. “I’m...
College Football News

BYU Cougars Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

BYU Cougars Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the BYU season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Keys To The Season | Season Prediction, What Will Happen. BYU Top 10 Players | BYU Schedule. BYU Cougars Preview 2022. They’re not there quite yet....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona

It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411

