It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411

1 DAY AGO