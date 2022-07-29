www.abc4.com
deseret.com
‘A show of respect to our program’: For Utah, picked to win Pac-12 title, it’s business as usual
LOS ANGELES — During Pac-12 football media day Friday, there was plenty of attention on, and plenty of questions about, the league’s four new coaches — including USC’s Lincoln Riley — and the impending departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. Kind of...
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Thrillist
Hurry, You Can Score $59 Flights Thanks to Alaska Airlines's New Sale
If you're brave enough to travel right now—amid almost weekly cancellations and mass delays—then Alaska Airlines's latest sale is like a reward. The carrier is currently offering cheap flights across the country, including routes to Hawaii. The sale looks a little different depending on where you plan to...
Idaho Tight End Narrows Choices to 3, UW Included
Kenyon Sadiq from Idaho Falls caught 78 passes as a junior.
Utah’s Pioneer Day celebrates Mormons’ trek west – but there’s a lot more to the history of Latter-day Saints and migration
Each July 24, the state of Utah celebrates “Pioneer Day.” There are parades, rodeos, fireworks, a marathon, hikes and historical outfits, plus lots of red, white and blue – similar to the Fourth of July and other patriotic events in America. Pioneer Day, however, commemorates something unique:...
Unofficial Results from Semifinals 1 at Cheyenne Frontier Days
The following are unofficial results from Semifinals 1 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Friday, July 29. Payoff subject to change. Bareback: 1, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 86 points on Universal Pro Rodeo’s Pow Wow Nation, $3,163. 2, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 85.5, $2,396. 3, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 84.5, $1,725. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 84, $1,150.
Michigan football recruiting: 4-star offensive tackle Evan Link commits
A run of misfortune for Michigan football’s offensive line recruiting is finally over. The Wolverines scored a commitment Monday from four-star offensive tackle Evan Link from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. Link, who is part of the 2023 cycle, was in attendance for the BBQ at the Big House recruiting event over the weekend. ...
deseret.com
Why was legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards discussed during Pac-12 football media day?
LOS ANGELES — During Pac-12 football media day Friday, there were a multitude of topics covered by the league’s coaches. For example, Arizona State coach Herm Edwards was asked about legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards and his role in helping revolutionize college football through the forward pass. “I’m...
College Football News
BYU Cougars Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
BYU Cougars Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the BYU season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Keys To The Season | Season Prediction, What Will Happen. BYU Top 10 Players | BYU Schedule. BYU Cougars Preview 2022. They’re not there quite yet....
Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona
It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411
