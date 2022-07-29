VIDEO: Memorial grows after family tragedy in Danbury

www.wfsb.com
Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
Eyewitness News
Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake. A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey. The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the...
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
WTNH.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rt. 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on Route 8 in Shelton Sunday morning, Connecticut State Police said. According to CSP, 33-year-old Julian Torres III of Naugatuck was traveling south on Route 8 on a Suzuki Motorcycle in the area of Exit 12 in Shelton just after 12 a.m. when he veered toward the center median. He became separated from the motorcycle and collided with the metal beam guardrail in the center median.
Eyewitness News
No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the fire company.
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. Updated: 23 hours ago. Child tax credit deadline ends Sunday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched...
Eyewitness News
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
DoingItLocal
Stratford CT– Motorcyclist Down
UPDATE: State Police radio reports say the incident occurred at exit 25 on I-95. 2022-07-30@3:33pm–#Stratford CT– Report of a motorcyclist injured on McGrath Court, radio reports say he is bleeding from the head. The motorcyclist was reportedly cut off by a car. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run...
Eyewitness News
Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach after assisting woman who had fallen in water
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting an unconscious person in the water at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building. Norwalk Police Patrol Division, Marine Unit, Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service, and Norwalk Fire Department were immediately dispatched to...
Plainville motorcycle crash closes I-84 eastbound
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Plainville closed down I-84 eastbound Sunday afternoon, according to state police. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is closed between Exits 35 and 36 due to the crash. The crash, involving at least one motorcycle, occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Injuries are unknown at […]
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
NBC Connecticut
Crash on I-290 in Worcester Leaves Man, Woman From Conn. Dead
Two people died when their pickup truck rolled over in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said. The truck's occupants, a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, were found by troopers at the scene with serious injuries, and paramedics who arrived declared them dead, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
DoingItLocal
Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8
2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Hartford shooting leaves four injured, one in critical condition
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting at Main Street in Hartford left four people injured on Sunday night. When Hartford police officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound. According to officials, she was transported to the hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition. […]
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision in North Haven
Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding a two-vehicle crash in North Haven Saturday. It happened during the early evening hours and involved a small SUV and a motorcycle. Police said the driver and lone occupant aboard the motorcycle was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they later succumbed...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Bear in Morris, puppy in a pool, pig and a cucumber
A muggy Monday will be followed by some late-week heat and oppressive humidity. Here's the mid-morning forecast from Ch. 3's Lorin Richardson. Wendell Edwards and Lorin Richardson have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 1, including the opening of monkeypox vaccine clinics in CT. Updated: 4 hours...
Man killed in moped crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have identified the man that was killed during a moped accident on Sunday morning. Police said around 5:41 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a moped and a car on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. The driver of the moped, identified as 35-year-old Antonio Cruz-Ortiz of New […]
Hartford shooting leaves one man in hospital
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting on Albany Avenue that left one man in the hospital Monday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Albany Avenue. Once at the scene, investigators said they found evidence of gunfire. While they were there, a victim arrived at an area […]
Eyewitness News
Silver alert issued for missing adult in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - The Ansonia Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating Ariana Bel-Jean, a 19 year old Ansonia resident who left her home on Wednesday July 27, 2022 and has not returned. Ariana left on her own but failed to bring her medication that...
myrye.com
Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin
A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
Person Injured After Boat Catches Fire In Norwalk
One person suffered burns from a boat fire at a marina in Fairfield County. Firefighters responded to the blaze at Norwalk Cove Marina, located at 48 Calf Pasture Beach Road, at about 3:10 p.m. on Friday, July 29, according to the Norwalk Fire Department. Officials said a cabin cruiser-style recreational...
