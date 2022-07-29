VIDEO: Memorial grows after family tragedy in Danbury

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on Route 8 in Shelton Sunday morning, Connecticut State Police said. According to CSP, 33-year-old Julian Torres III of Naugatuck was traveling south on Route 8 on a Suzuki Motorcycle in the area of Exit 12 in Shelton just after 12 a.m. when he veered toward the center median. He became separated from the motorcycle and collided with the metal beam guardrail in the center median.

