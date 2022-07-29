PG&E Donates $90,000 to Mariposa Community Foundation, American Red Cross, Helping Oak Fire Residents

www.kmjnow.com
Wildland fire near Fresno prompts evacuation warning
FRESNO -- A fast-growing wildland fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon has resulted in evacuations and injuries.The blaze, dubbed the Pebble Incident by Cal Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Squaw ValleyFire officials reported that two people have suffered burn injuries and a number of structures are threatened. Evacuation warnings have been issued for several locations as the blaze continues to expand beyond an early estimate of 40 acres burned.
Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away
We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
2 injured in wildfire in Fresno County, officials say
The fire started around 2 Sunday afternoon on Pebble Lane and Ripple Lane, in the Squaw Valley area east of Fresno.
Thousands evacuated and dozens of structures destroyed in Oak Fire
Fire season continued on its destructive path this week when the Oak Fire tore through the outskirts of Mariposa, a Yosemite National Park gateway community, reducing houses to ash and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for the county, and as of Friday, more than 19,000 acres had burned. A Yosemite climber and a first responder were among those who lost their homes. Check out our updated coverage here.
Mariposa Sheriff Warns Of Devastation Caused By Oak Fire
Mariposa, CA — Leaders of the Oak Fire response are beginning to transition from the fire suppression efforts to clean-up. There has been minimal growth of the fire over recent days. Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese says the entire community needs to unite during the next phase. At a town...
PG&E reports outage to nearly 3,000 customers in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers are currently without power in Northeast Fresno. Some customers received an alert message around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The outage affects people living between Ashland to Herndon Avenues. According to the alert system, power is estimated to be back around 6:30...
135 Homes, Other Structures Burned in Fire Near Yosemite
At least 135 homes and other structures have been destroyed by a California forest fire near Yosemite National Park, officials said Thursday. The Oak Fire in Mariposa County has charred nearly 30 square miles, or about 19,200 acres, of trees and brush, with 42% containment, Cal Fire said in an incident update.
Oak Fire Containment And Losses Increase
MARIPOSA COUNTY–The Oak Fire has been burning in the communities of Midpines, Jerseydale, Mariposa Pines and Lushmeadows has been burning for almost a week. It has scorched over 19,000 acres and destroyed 77 residences. Firefighters and support teams continue to battle this fast moving fire and keep it away from homes and infrastructure.
Video Flyover Shows Wide Spread of Oak Fire Smoke from Space
A University of Colorado researcher has used satellite imagery to produce a three-dimensional flyover of the Oak Fire in Mariposa as it spread explosively earlier in the week. Tom Yulsman, director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Discover Magazine contributor, created the video as the blaze grew to over 14,000 acres, becoming California’s largest wildfire of the season so far.
Merced fire chief’s Oak Fire battle is where he grew up
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire chief from Merced is battling the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park in the same place he grew up. Merced Fire Chief Derek Parker has roots in Mariposa as his late grandmother has a property that can oversee the entire mountainside. At the top of Allred Road is 1,100 […]
Clovis PD assisting with Oak Fire
In an effort to help with the Oak Fire, the Clovis Police Department is helping allied agencies in Mariposa County. According to the Cal Fire incident report, as of Thursday, July 28 at 1:15 PM, the Oak Fire in Mariposa County continues to remain active and is now 39% contained.
Man pulled from Millerton Lake, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a […]
Discovering they lost everything in Oak fire: ‘I cried behind a tree for 10 minutes’
MARIPOSA, Calif. — Maybe it was shock or maybe it was denial, but when Rodney McGuire learned his home of 22 years had been destroyed in the Oak fire, he held his composure and wondered what he would do next. Then without warning, he stepped behind a tree and burst into tears.
5254 E Townsend Ave, Fresno, Fresno County, CA, 93727
Lovely Ranch style home sitting on a .3 acre lot! Located in the quiet Sunnyside Estates neighborhood. Walking distance to Ayer elementary, Sunnyside High School and minutes away from the Sunnyside Country Club. This well maintained home features a new Heat & Glo gas fireplace, Dual Master Suites, Natural light throughout & option for 4th bedroom. You will enjoy the expansive backyard w/ mature landscaping and patio overhang that provides much needed shade, producing fruit trees (peach, lime, orange, pomegranate, grapefruit) and room for potential boat or RV Parking. This home is a blank canvas with countless possibilities to make your own! PARCEL# 473-082-06S.
Teen, child pulled from Fresno pond, firefighters say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child and a teenager were rushed to a local hospital after they were pulled from a pond on Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Around 12:40 p.m., firefighters and deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the Fort Washington Beach Campground near Friant and […]
Next of kin needed for woman who died in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in locating a next of kin for 56-year-old Diane Lynne Doubts, who was born on 05/23/1966. Deputies say she died on July 29th in Madera County. Authorities say she was living...
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Grub Gulch woman beat the rap
The pioneer village of Grub Gulch. Judge Conley’s Madera County courtroom held a standing-room-only crowd on Nov. 18, 1914. The spectators, who lived in Grub Gulch, were furious at what cattleman John Shay was trying to do to his 78-year-old wife. It all started when Shay decided that his...
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a year
If you’re a Fresno renter struggling to pay rent, you’re not alone. Rents continue to skyrocket, according to the latest figures from online rental platform Zumper. Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno is $1,500 a month. That’s a stunning 30.4 percent increase over the last year.
CHP: Mail truck rolls off of Hwy 41 onto street below
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE)- A mail truck drove off Highway 41 on Thursday evening and rolled down the embankment onto the streets of Fresno, according to the CHP. At around 8 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call of a two-vehicle accident with a mail truck falling down the embankment. Officers say that another […]
