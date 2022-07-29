ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-Profit Awards First Scholarship to Help Address Shortage of Primary Care Doctors in Central Valley

 2 days ago
www.kmjnow.com

mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Health insurance costs may double for thousands of Valley residents

SACRAMENTO – Thousands of low-income residents in Tulare County could see their health insurance costs double next year if Congress does not extend financial assistance to lower their costs in the state’s health insurance marketplace. One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress passed the $1 trillion American Rescue...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
californiaagtoday.com

New Orchard Advisor Brings Research Background

The central San Joaquin Valley has a new University of California Cooperative Extension orchard crops advisor who once took part in research into the way people pronounce the word “almond.”. Cameron Zuber, a UCCE staff researcher in Merced County since 2016, has been named the orchard crops advisor for...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Fresno, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Fresno, CA
GV Wire

Newsom Appoints Merced Man to State Lottery Commission

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht of Merced to the California State Lottery Commission on Thursday. Garrison-Engbrecht, 37, is the vice president of student life at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga. He previously was senior advisor and chief of staff at UC Merced. This position requires Senate confirmation and...
MERCED, CA
Willits News

Willits resident now oldest living Californian

Out of the 40 million people in the state, born and raised Willits resident Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, who celebrated her 114th birthday in February, is now the oldest living person in California. Ceccarelli is the seventh oldest person in the world and second oldest living person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
WILLITS, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia one step closer to becoming Certified Autism Destination

Visalia adds five additional Certified Autism Centers to its list, taking Visalia one step closer to meeting their goal of putting Visalia on the map as a Certified Autism Destination. VISALIA– By adding five additional designated Certified Autism Centers to the list, Visalia only needs one additional business certification to...
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Boswell-Vidovich Water War Could Bring State Control of Region’s Groundwater

The latest blow in an ongoing water war between two Kings County agricultural titans may put control of the entire region’s groundwater into state hands. The J.G. Boswell Farming Company and Sandridge Partners, controlled by John Vidovich, have been scuffling over water in court, on ditch banks, and even in the air with accusations on both sides of various types of water skulduggery.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMJ

The Central Valley Mourns the Passing Jack Hannah

(KMJ) – Beloved Valley sports and entertainment star Jack Hannah is being remembered following his passing Sunday morning. Here are the details of death, as released by the Hannah family:. Jack Hannah, beloved husband, father and grandfather, multi-award-winning Western singer-songwriter, minor league baseball pitcher, athletic coach, teacher, and guidance...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

County pounces on Great Wolf’s $1.7B impact

VISALIA – Tulare County is giving a waterpark resort millions in annual tax rebates for the next 15 years to help get the project off the ground and eventually generate millions more for county coffers. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the tax incentive plan for Great Wolf...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Judge Strikes Down Law Allowing Noncitizen Parents to Vote in School Board Elections

An SF law that allowed noncitizen parents to cast their votes in local school board elections was overturned by a judge Friday. Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer ruled in court today that a 2016 ordinance that gave voting rights to noncitizen parents — which include "green card holders, work visa holders, refugees and undocumented immigrants" — is “contrary to the California constitution and state statutes and thus cannot stand.” [Chronicle/ SF Standard]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

