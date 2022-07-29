Non-Profit Awards First Scholarship to Help Address Shortage of Primary Care Doctors in Central Valley

www.kmjnow.com
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
thesungazette.com
Health insurance costs may double for thousands of Valley residents
SACRAMENTO – Thousands of low-income residents in Tulare County could see their health insurance costs double next year if Congress does not extend financial assistance to lower their costs in the state’s health insurance marketplace. One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress passed the $1 trillion American Rescue...
californiaagtoday.com
New Orchard Advisor Brings Research Background
The central San Joaquin Valley has a new University of California Cooperative Extension orchard crops advisor who once took part in research into the way people pronounce the word “almond.”. Cameron Zuber, a UCCE staff researcher in Merced County since 2016, has been named the orchard crops advisor for...
Jack Hannah, co-founder of "The Sons of the San Joaquin", has died
Jack Hannah and his family were known for their appearances at community events across Central California and appeared in a series of memorable advertisements for Evans Feed.
Report: Paso Robles named a best small town to retire in California
Article calls Paso Robles a popular retirement spot for a ‘small-town feel with big-city amenities’. – Paso Robles was recently nominated as one of the best small towns to retire in California in The World Atlas:. “The diverse community of Paso Robles set between San Francisco and Los Angeles...
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
GV Wire
Newsom Appoints Merced Man to State Lottery Commission
Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht of Merced to the California State Lottery Commission on Thursday. Garrison-Engbrecht, 37, is the vice president of student life at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga. He previously was senior advisor and chief of staff at UC Merced. This position requires Senate confirmation and...
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a year
If you’re a Fresno renter struggling to pay rent, you’re not alone. Rents continue to skyrocket, according to the latest figures from online rental platform Zumper. Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno is $1,500 a month. That’s a stunning 30.4 percent increase over the last year.
Willits News
Willits resident now oldest living Californian
Out of the 40 million people in the state, born and raised Willits resident Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, who celebrated her 114th birthday in February, is now the oldest living person in California. Ceccarelli is the seventh oldest person in the world and second oldest living person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
thesungazette.com
Visalia one step closer to becoming Certified Autism Destination
Visalia adds five additional Certified Autism Centers to its list, taking Visalia one step closer to meeting their goal of putting Visalia on the map as a Certified Autism Destination. VISALIA– By adding five additional designated Certified Autism Centers to the list, Visalia only needs one additional business certification to...
GV Wire
Boswell-Vidovich Water War Could Bring State Control of Region’s Groundwater
The latest blow in an ongoing water war between two Kings County agricultural titans may put control of the entire region’s groundwater into state hands. The J.G. Boswell Farming Company and Sandridge Partners, controlled by John Vidovich, have been scuffling over water in court, on ditch banks, and even in the air with accusations on both sides of various types of water skulduggery.
Former employees mourn loss of burning Madera County brewery
Ethanol continues to smolder following a chemical fire that destroyed Riley's Brewing on Avenue 15 and Road 29 near Madera late Tuesday.
kusi.com
Why is Newsom not doing anything with the record surplus? Kevin Kiley discusses.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California currently has a record $97.5 billion surplus but most of the state seem to be at a stand still. So why is Governor Gavin Newsom not doing more with the surplus?. Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, 6th District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San...
KMJ
PG&E Donates $90,000 to Mariposa Community Foundation, American Red Cross, Helping Oak Fire Residents
Mariposa, Calif. — To help Mariposa County customers affected by the ongoing Oak Fire, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has presented $90,000 to two organizations dedicated to helping with the recovery process. A $50,000 contribution to the Mariposa Community Foundation will support wildfire relief efforts in the area...
KMJ
The Central Valley Mourns the Passing Jack Hannah
(KMJ) – Beloved Valley sports and entertainment star Jack Hannah is being remembered following his passing Sunday morning. Here are the details of death, as released by the Hannah family:. Jack Hannah, beloved husband, father and grandfather, multi-award-winning Western singer-songwriter, minor league baseball pitcher, athletic coach, teacher, and guidance...
Winning Mega Millions ticket for over $4 million sold at northeast Fresno Vons
According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $4,234,962 was sold at a store in northeast Fresno.
Groundbreaking held for new park in central Fresno
The new park will sit right at the intersection of Van Ness and Weldon, right across from Ampersand Ice Cream and Quesadilla Gorilla.
thesungazette.com
County pounces on Great Wolf’s $1.7B impact
VISALIA – Tulare County is giving a waterpark resort millions in annual tax rebates for the next 15 years to help get the project off the ground and eventually generate millions more for county coffers. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the tax incentive plan for Great Wolf...
Map of splash parks in Fresno: Where you can cool off for free this summer
The City of Fresno is reopening 8 splash parks early to help residents find some relief from the heat. Use our interactive map to find their locations.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: SF Judge Strikes Down Law Allowing Noncitizen Parents to Vote in School Board Elections
An SF law that allowed noncitizen parents to cast their votes in local school board elections was overturned by a judge Friday. Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer ruled in court today that a 2016 ordinance that gave voting rights to noncitizen parents — which include "green card holders, work visa holders, refugees and undocumented immigrants" — is “contrary to the California constitution and state statutes and thus cannot stand.” [Chronicle/ SF Standard]
