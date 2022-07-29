Fredro Starr Compares Soulja Boy & Charleston White Beef To Donald Trump

hiphopdx.com
HipHopDX.com
Soulja Boy Challenges 'Broke' Charleston White To Show Him $100K
Soulja Boy has had it with Charleston White mentioning his name, to the point that he’s now calling the controversial YouTuber out for being “broke” and has asked him to prove otherwise. The pair were involved in a physical altercation in Miami earlier this month during which...
HipHopDX.com
Soulja Boy Ridicules Charleston White For Miami Pepper Spray Attack: 'I Thought You N-ggas Was Gangstas'
Soulja Boy has responded to rumors that he and YouTuber Charleston White got into a physical altercation which resulted in Big Draco allegedly being maced. On Friday (July 22), White, a former gang member-turned-internet personality, hopped on a livestream to share his version of what went down when he and the Atlanta rapper came face to face in Miami this week.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
urbanbellemag.com
Tyrone Gilliams Puts Sheree Whitfield All the Way on Blast?
Sheree Whitfield said Tyrone Gilliams embarrassed her. On the current season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sheree Whitfield has been opening up about Tyrone Gilliams. The relationship took a turn after he got out of prison. Sheree accused him of standing her up when she came to visit him in Philadelphia. Producers filmed Sheree sitting and waiting for Tyrone at a restaurant for over an hour. Sheree has since confirmed that her relationship with Tyrone is over. And she said that a new man is pleasing her in the bedroom these days on “Watch What Happens Live.” Turns out that man is “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him
Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami & Diddy Pose For Romantic Photo In Paris After Confirming Dating Rumors
Paris, France – After finally confirming the long-swirling dating rumors last month, Yung Miami and Diddy enjoyed a baecation in Paris this week. The City Girls rapper posted a slideshow serving looks on Instagram on Thursday (July 14), including a romantic photo of her holding hands with the Bad Boy boss.
Kirk Franklin Addresses Canceling R. Kelly’s Music: “It’s Very Difficult To Separate An Artist From The Art”
The disgraced singer was just sentenced to 30 years in prison.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Issues Brutal Response To Gillie Da Kid's 'Cow' Diss
Rick Ross has responded to Gillie Da Kid after he ridiculed his recent cow purchase. In a video posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday (July 14), the MMG mogul subliminally fired back at the Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host, claiming he spends more money on his cattle than Gillie does on his family.
Florida Rapper Fatally Shot Outside Home After Taunting Critics On Social Media
A Florida rapper who went by Rollie Bands was shot and killed outside his Tampa home after daring his haters to confront him at his house. Rollie Bands was fatally shot on Friday minutes after he dared his enemies to come to his house if they wanted “smoke.”. “A...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane's Wife Shuts Down Rumours His Rolling Loud Set With Quavo & Takeoff Was Cut Short
It's been a chaotic few days down at Rolling Loud Miami, what with Kid Cudi walking off stage after being disrespected by his audience, Kanye West making a surprise appearance during Lil Durk's set after dropping out of his own, and now, rumour has it Gucci Mane's stage time was faced with some trouble.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
BET
Tichina Arnold Is Officially And Happily Divorced
The hip hop legend received the tragic phone call from one of his daughters on May 28 that he describes as "the worst call a parent could get." This is his eighth child and the third one born in the past 12 months. "A great example of colorism is to...
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Chooses Violence As He Responds To Conway The Machine's 'Gatekeeper' Comments
Funk Flex has responded to Conway The Machine’s commentary on New York City DJs. Late Monday night (July 11), the veteran Hot 97 radio personality went in on the Griselda rapper and blatantly told him his career was basically over. “@whoisconway hahahaha!” he started. “Soooo? Let’s begin! Your managed...
People
Nicki Minaj Appears to Call Kanye West a 'Clown' After Cutting 'Monster' from Festival Set
During her headlining performance at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Friday, Minaj instructed her DJ to stop playing her West collaboration "Monster" and appeared to call the Chicago-born rapper a "clown." After performing her parts from a few early hits — including Drake collaboration "Make...
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph's Estate Drop New Single To Mark Late Rapper's 37th Birthday
Young Dolph‘s estate has released a brand new track from the late rapper to mark what would have been his 37th birthday — listen to “Hall of Fame” below. Released on Wednesday (July 27) and produced by frequent collaborator Bandplay, the track finds Dolph reflecting on taking a meeting with Roc Nation and offering JAY-Z $2 million for a feature.
hotnewhiphop.com
Reginae Carter Does TikTok Challenge Paying Homage To Lil Wayne
Reginae Carter is Lil Wayne's oldest child. Born in 1998, the now 23-year-old has always shown love and admiration for her father, often referring to him as the greatest all of time and one of her best friends. The two have countless pictures and videos floating around on social media that greatly depict the bond they share.
Solange Knowles Slays In Latest Louis Vuitton Campaign
Solange took to Instagram to show off her effortless slay in Louis Vuitton's latest campaign.
