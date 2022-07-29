Pirates sign No. 4 overall pick Termarr Johnson

www.mlb.com
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Acquiring a starting pitcher and star bullpen arm from the Pirates
The New York Yankees have a busy few days ahead of the trade deadline, especially after losing out on Luis Castillo. Their primary targets are Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics and José Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, general manager Brian Cashman has a good opportunity to package...
Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws first pitch at Pirates game
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger showed he had one more throw in front of the Pittsburgh faithful.The recently-retired Steelers quarterback threw out the first pitch before the Pirates' game Friday against the Phillies at PNC Park. Roethlisberger tossed a fastball into the glove of Pirates pitcher David Bednar.It was part of the "Yinzerpalooza" festivities at the park.
Pirates' top-pick Johnson eager to get to PNC Park
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Termarr Johnson had only hit at PNC Park as a computer avatar before Friday, the video-game version of the 18-year-old infield prospect blasting homers into the Allegheny River with ease. Reality turned out to be far more thrilling. Lucrative too. Shortly after Johnson signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates — who used a $7,219,000 bonus to lock down the fourth overall pick in the amateur draft — he grabbed a bat and sent a handful of balls ricocheting off various parts of the outer reaches of his future home, including one that clanged off the roof of the bar area beyond the right-center field seats well over 400 feet away from home plate. “It’s everything I dreamed of,” Johnson said. “(The) backdrop with the bridge and the water and everything, it’s really amazing.”
MLB
Pirates' inexperience shows in extra-inning loss
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates have lost their last six games. Each of those losses have come by one or two runs. They’re competing. They’re in these ballgames. But over the last week, they’ve been missing the one or two plays that flip those outcomes. Michael Chavis’ errant...
MLB
Deadline looming, Willson ready for 'this to be over'
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Willson Contreras sat in the visitors' dugout at Oracle Park on Sunday night, reality set in for the Cubs’ longtime catcher. He may have just played his final game for the only ballclub he has known. "It hit me a little bit there," Contreras said.
MLB
Peralta brings bat, glove, leadership to Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- As a pending free agent playing for a last-place team in Arizona, David Peralta understood he could be dealt before Tuesday’s Trade Deadline. He talked with people at his agency and learned Tampa Bay was among the interested teams, then added Rays games to his media diet, watching their games from afar.
MLB
Contreras' power, Anderson's masterful start lead Braves
ATLANTA -- William Contreras halted the roughest stretch of his All-Star season and Ian Anderson quieted thoughts of him going to the Minors by simply getting back to his carefree self. Contreras enjoyed his third two-homer game of the season as the Braves claimed a 6-2 win over the D-backs...
MLB
What it means to be in 1st place entering August
It’s August, the beginning of the stretch run. The Home Run Derby and All-Star Game have passed, the Trade Deadline is Tuesday and playoff-implication baseball is about to take center stage. It might feel like if a team isn’t in playoff position right now, it could be time to...
MLB
Kelly's impressive July could make him a prime trade target
ATLANTA -- With Tuesday's 3 p.m. MST Trade Deadline looming, Merrill Kelly's performances this season have proven him to be a potentially valuable starter for teams pushing for a playoff run. By trading veteran outfielder David Peralta on Saturday to the Rays for 19-year-old catcher Christian Cerda, the D-backs confirmed...
Phillies Make Multiple Minor League Promotions
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted Ben Brown, alongside some other intriguing prospects.
MLB
What's 'typical Ranger'? No earned runs -- again
PITTSBURGH -- Ranger Suárez is healthy, happy -- and dominating on the mound. The Phillies left-hander has made three starts since spending a little over two weeks on the injured list with a back strain. He hasn’t given up an earned run in any of them. Though he...
MLB
'Right now, I'm here and I'm a National': Soto focused as Deadline looms
WASHINGTON -- Juan Soto walked off the field at Nationals Park on Sunday with just over 48 hours to go until the Trade Deadline. For the 23-year-old star outfielder at the center of the baseball rumor circuit, the clock is ticking toward 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. “I just want...
MLB
Looking like old self, Realmuto wraps torrid July
PITTSBURGH -- J.T. Realmuto is having a solid year, with a .264 batting average and 10 home runs. Yet he has had better seasons, as evidenced by his three career All-Star appearances and two National League Silver Slugger awards. However, as the calendar gets ready to flip to August, Realmuto...
MLB
Soto, Fulmer, Jiménez showcase skills as Deadline nears
TORONTO -- Detroit's 15th different starter this season was a former Tigers reliever. The three bullpen arms who ended Friday’s 4-2 win over the Blue Jays could soon be ex-Tigers, too. While former Tigers closer Bryan Garcia provided a look at what he could offer in a starting role...
MLB
Salvy's 441-ft game-winner shows Royals' fighting spirit
NEW YORK -- One thing can be said about the Royals on Sunday: they didn’t give up easily. Kansas City showed admirable late-inning strength in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. The club was two outs away from losing their sixth straight game, but Salvador Perez had other ideas. His go-ahead three-run homer helped the Royals defeat the Yankees, 8-6. “This team just wants to keep fighting and playing the game hard. Impressive,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s obviously good to get our catcher back to do what he does.”
MLB
Bumgarner struggles in return to site of 'no-no'
ATLANTA -- The last time Madison Bumgarner pitched at Truist Park, he put on a masterful display in a seven-inning no-hitter in a doubleheader. In the D-backs' 5-2 loss to the Braves on Friday, the southpaw didn't have the same success. Here's a look back at the veteran lefty's 7-inning...
MLB
'Special talent' Duran comes up big for Texas
ANAHEIM -- Ezequiel Duran stood on second base, smiling wide while doing his and Leody Taveras’ patented celebration for doubles, waving his hand down his chest like a shield in the video game series "Call of Duty." It was a well-deserved celebration for the rookie Duran, who had just...
MLB
Mariners acquire Castillo, top pitcher on market
The Mariners made a major splash ahead of the Trade Deadline, acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in a blockbuster deal on Friday night. Seattle sent four players to Cincinnati in return for Castillo, including three of its top five prospects. The return package included shortstops Noelvi Marte (the Mariners' No. 1 prospect) and Edwin Arroyo (No. 3), as well as right-handers Levi Stoudt (No. 5) and Andrew Moore.
MLB
Stripling's contributions go long way toward Deadline plan
TORONTO -- Without Ross Stripling, we’re having a much different conversation about the Blue Jays’ needs ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline. The Blue Jays’ entered the season with a rotation that profiled as one of baseball’s best, but the depth beyond the big leagues wasn’t as sturdy. An injury or two, and things could get interesting. Stripling has stepped in and stabilized not just the rotation, but the roster as a whole.
MLB
Top pick Green mashes, meets stars at Nats Park
WASHINGTON -- In the 12 days since outfielder Elijah Green was selected by the Nationals with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, he has hung out at Francisco Lindor’s house, prepared for the Florida Complex League and met his potential future teammates before taking batting practice with them at Nationals Park.
