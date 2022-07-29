Pirates sign No. 4 overall pick Termarr Johnson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Termarr Johnson had only hit at PNC Park as a computer avatar before Friday, the video-game version of the 18-year-old infield prospect blasting homers into the Allegheny River with ease. Reality turned out to be far more thrilling. Lucrative too. Shortly after Johnson signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates — who used a $7,219,000 bonus to lock down the fourth overall pick in the amateur draft — he grabbed a bat and sent a handful of balls ricocheting off various parts of the outer reaches of his future home, including one that clanged off the roof of the bar area beyond the right-center field seats well over 400 feet away from home plate. “It’s everything I dreamed of,” Johnson said. “(The) backdrop with the bridge and the water and everything, it’s really amazing.”

