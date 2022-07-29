Kalan.FrFr Speaks On Hip-Hop Respecting Los Angeles Talent More & Comments On Viral Dating Rumors

www.power106.com
South Central Los Angeles Rapper Eastside K-Boy Expands as Creative Consultant
South Central Los Angeles native Kenneth Walker, sometimes known as EastSide K-boy, is busy dropping new music and attending to his duties as a creative consultant for Shaka Wear. If you are unfamiliar with this West Coast artist, Glasses Malone realized his gift for lyrics early, and he quickly added him to the Blu Division team and helped him develop his unique rap style.
Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family
Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Is In Disbelief After White Rapper Who Sounds Like Him Goes Viral
Lil Babyhas only been rapping for five years, and it's becoming evident that his influence has already seeped into a new generation of artists. The rapper has been one of the biggest stars in rap for the past few years, so it was only a matter of time until a few copycats popped up.
After Nipsey Hussle’s death, his partner Lauren London wants to get away from L.A.
Lauren London loves Los Angeles, the city in which she was born and raised. But after her partner, rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle, was killed in 2019, it’s hard for her to want to stay. Speaking with radio personality Angie Martinez on her new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” London...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauren London Recalls Diddy Encouraging Her In Wake Of Nipsey Hussle's Death
The global phenomenon that occurred following the death of Nipsey Hussle was unlike any other. The rapper and activist was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in the heart of the neighborhood that he fed into, causing a firestorm of reactions from the public. Following years of delays, the trial against Eric Holder has finally concluded and he was found guilty of murdering Nipsey. Now, the world awaits news of Holder's fate.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Bemoans Demise Of Gangsta Rap: 'You're Gonna Have To Be A Fake Rapper'
Hip Hop has been around for close to 50 years and the rap industry has continued to evolve throughout its existence. During a recent interview with VladTV, Baton Rouge veteran Boosie Badazz spoke about the prospect of record labels being held legally responsible for their artists’ lyrics, which he believes could lead to gangsta rap being phased out of mainstream Hip Hop.
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
HipHopDX.com
The Game Checks Akademiks Over Street Rap Comments: 'Catch A Bullet Or Something To Know This For Real'
Believe it or not, Clubhouse is still a popular networking tool for the rap industry, especially for Wack 100 who seems to prefer the platform. In a clip of a Clubhouse conversation shared to YouTube last week, Wack 100, 6ix9ine, Akademiks, The Game and several others were discussing Lil Durk’s lyrics, which often revolve around violence. The question was whether Durk would “slide on” anyone in real life.
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Thinks Ego Was Behind New York Hip Hop’s Demise
Fat Joe has a theory about what led to New York City Hip Hop no longer being on the throne, and he believes ego had a lot to do with it. Joey Crack hopped on Instagram earlier this week to explain that he thinks Atlanta watched how the NYC Hip Hop scene was moving in the 2000s and learned not to make the same mistakes by being much more collaborative.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Chance The Rapper On “Highs and Lows,” How Ghana Inspired Him, Relationship With Kanye West & More
Headkrack and Lore’l sit down with Chance The Rapper who candidly discusses friends in the industry, faith, staying inspired, making music with Joey Bada$$ and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Y’all know how Ye’ can get! Chance took a moment to clear the air about a dispute that happened between him […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Usher Recalls Early Days Hanging With Diddy, Biggie, Tupac, Ice Cube, Redman, Craig Mack & More
With his Las Vegas residency taking over Sin City and a new album on the horizon, fans have been wanting to hear more from Usher. He's fresh off of his "Good Love" feature on the City Girl's latest buzzing single and there have been continued requests for him to appear on Verzuz. The public can't seem to pinpoint a perfect opponent for the music icon, but we all hope to one day see Usher relive his greatest moments with a global audience.
Why Michael Keaton Hasn’t Watched Any ‘Batman’ Movies Through the Years
Click here to read the full article. The last time Michael Keaton put on the Batman suit was in 1992 for the “Batman” sequel, “Batman Returns.” Now, 30 years later, he’s returning as the Caped Crusader for Tim Burton’s “The Flash,” something he said he’d never do unless there was a real reason to do so. It turns out, the reason is not a complicated one. “It seemed like fun,” Keaton tells Variety. “I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious...
Ne-Yo asks for privacy after wife's cheating allegations
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ne-Yo is asking for privacy following his wife Crystal Renay's cheating allegations. The 42-year-old singer and television personality spoke out Sunday on Twitter after Renay publicly accused him of cheating on her for the past eight years. "For the sake of our children, my family and...
As Escalating Violence Hits Atlanta’s Music Industry, a Shaken Hip-Hop Community Seeks Solutions
Click here to read the full article. By all accounts, Mariel Semonte Orr was a natural-born leader — intelligent and level-headed, with a scene-stealing personality. Orr, also known as the Atlanta rapper Trouble, deserved a shot at rap’s big leagues, and nearly everyone who spoke for this article believed he would have soon received it. In the early hours of June 5, Orr was shot and killed during what police say was a domestic dispute in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers. He died at a nearby hospital hours later at age 34, before friends, fans and family would see him realize his...
Drake and Nelly Furtado Perform "I'm Like a Bird" Together at OVO Fest
Drake brought a special guest out to kick off the 2022 OVO Fest in the early hours of July 29, surprising fans when he invited fellow Canadian artist Nelly Furtado on stage. The pair even sang Furtado's hit "I'm Like a Bird" together, immortalized in a clip she shared on Instagram and captioned, "Homie pigeons."
RZA Unleashes Multi-Genre Soundtrack Ahead Of ‘Bobby Digital’ Graphic Novel
Click here to read the full article. RZA has plans for his own upcoming graphic novel, Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes, and recently released his book’s soundtrack. The eight-song album features two previously premiered tracks—”Under the Sun” and “We Push,” featuring Shot and Stone Mecca, respectively—along with six new songs. On Friday (July 22), RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes was released via 36 Chambers ALC/MRNK and is a multi-genre body of work comprised of sounds from Hip-Hop, indie rock, and soul music. The compilation encapsulates the tone and mood of Bobby Digital’s original storyline, written by...
