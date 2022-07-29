Kalan.FrFr Speaks On Hip-Hop Respecting Los Angeles Talent More & Comments On Viral Dating Rumors

Click here to read the full article. The last time Michael Keaton put on the Batman suit was in 1992 for the “Batman” sequel, “Batman Returns.” Now, 30 years later, he’s returning as the Caped Crusader for Tim Burton’s “The Flash,” something he said he’d never do unless there was a real reason to do so. It turns out, the reason is not a complicated one. “It seemed like fun,” Keaton tells Variety. “I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious...

27 MINUTES AGO