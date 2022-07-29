$15,000 reward offered in Chinatown shooting that killed woman

www.fox32chicago.com
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
Reward offered for arrest in Bronzeville hit-and-run that killed South Side activist
Chicago journalist and South Side activist Hannah Hayes was killed in a hit-and-run crash less than two blocks from her home on July 11.
Lincoln Park Shooting Victim Is “Coming Home Soon” After Spending Months Recovering in the Hospital
After spending months in the hospital recovering from multiple gunshot wounds, Dakotah Early is "coming home soon," according to a social media post shared Saturday by his mother, Joy Dobbs. Early was shot on the street in Lincoln Park while being robbed of his cellphone May 6. He struggled with...
16-year-old boy shot to death in Brighton Park
A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Brighton Park. They were stopped at a red light about 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
CBS News
Unidentified male found shot, killed near alley in North Center
CHICAGO (CBS) – An unidentified male was found shot to death in North Center Sunday morning. Police said the victim was discovered near an alley, in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue around 5:55 a.m. The victim was pronounced on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the...
fox32chicago.com
31-year-old man shot dead on Bucktown sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Bucktown on the Northwest Side. The man was standing on a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when a vehicle approached him and a gunman inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
5 killed, 38 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - At least five people were killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend, including a 16-year-old boy, and 38 other people were wounded. The boy and a man were stopped at a red light in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park about 2 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire, police said. Their car crashed into a tree in the 4600 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital.
fox32chicago.com
3 people charged with shooting man in knee in Little Village
CHICAGO - Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 27-year-old Chicago man in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The man was standing in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place around 8:21 p.m. on Thursday when he was shot by someone traveling in a white Honda, Chicago police said. The vehicle fled the area after the shooting.
CBS News
3 charged, including 15-year-old boy after shooting man in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a 15-year-old boy are charged after shooting a man in the knee Thursday evening in Englewood. The juvenile is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
13-year-old boy shot in Hyde Park while allegedly attempting to break into car
A 13-year-old boy was shot last night in Hyde Park while allegedly attempting to break into a car, the Chicago Police Department said. The car’s owner, a 34-year-old woman, is a concealed carry permit holder, Chicago police said.
Man dead after shooting in Logan Square
CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man is dead after being shot in Logan Square early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. A 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached him and a person fired shots toward the […]
1 dead, 2 wounded after nearly 40 shots were fired in Auburn Gresham shooting
A shooting in Auburn Gresham left one person dead and two wounded, Chicago police said. Nearly 40 shots were fired. A Chicago Police Department chief spoke about this very kind of incident before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this week.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 49-year-old in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting another man this week in Lawndale on the West Side. Cornell Hughes, 59, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of aggravated battery for the shooting of a 49-year-old man, according to Chicago police. Police didn’t release additional details...
fox32chicago.com
Teenager and 72-year-old shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon. Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:. 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago expressway shooting: One person wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford
CHICAGO - One person was wounded in an expressway shooting on Chicago's Bishop Ford on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on I-94 northbound near 130th Street at about 11:40 a.m. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact...
Popular Chicago YouTube drag performer killed in West Garfield Park shooting
Chicago police are searching for the person who shot multiple times into a backyard, killing the man who lived there and leaving a scene riddled with bullet holes.
cwbchicago.com
Man dead after more than 30 shots are fired in Bucktown overnight
More than 30 shots were fired on Milwaukee Avenue in Bucktown overnight, leaving a 31-year-old man dead. Around 1:40 a.m., the victim was standing on the sidewalk next to a car when a gunman rolled up in another vehicle and began shooting at him in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago police.
Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting on I-94 near 130th Street
CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating after a person was shot on I-94 Saturday afternoon. ISP District Chicago responded to the shooting around 11:40 a.m. on I-94 near 130 Street. The person was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Around 12:34 p.m., the northbound lanes of I-94 near 130th Street were closed for the investigation.All traffic is diverted off at 130th Street eastbound. No further information was immediately available. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man says he was assembling 'ghost gun' when it went off accidentally, killing his 15-year-old sister
CHICAGO - A man claims he was assembling a "ghost gun" in a bedroom of his family’s home when it accidentally went off, striking and killing his 15-year-old sister, Cook County prosecutors said Friday. Police found Lawrence Daniels, 20, outside the Chicago Lawn apartment building shortly after the shooting...
