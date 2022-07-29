ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

$15,000 reward offered in Chinatown shooting that killed woman

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 2 days ago
CBS News

Unidentified male found shot, killed near alley in North Center

CHICAGO (CBS) – An unidentified male was found shot to death in North Center Sunday morning. Police said the victim was discovered near an alley, in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue around 5:55 a.m. The victim was pronounced on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

31-year-old man shot dead on Bucktown sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Bucktown on the Northwest Side. The man was standing on a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when a vehicle approached him and a gunman inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 killed, 38 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO - At least five people were killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend, including a 16-year-old boy, and 38 other people were wounded. The boy and a man were stopped at a red light in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park about 2 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire, police said. Their car crashed into a tree in the 4600 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 people charged with shooting man in knee in Little Village

CHICAGO - Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 27-year-old Chicago man in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The man was standing in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place around 8:21 p.m. on Thursday when he was shot by someone traveling in a white Honda, Chicago police said. The vehicle fled the area after the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

3 charged, including 15-year-old boy after shooting man in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a 15-year-old boy are charged after shooting a man in the knee Thursday evening in Englewood. The juvenile is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man dead after shooting in Logan Square

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man is dead after being shot in Logan Square early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. A 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached him and a person fired shots toward the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting 49-year-old in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting another man this week in Lawndale on the West Side. Cornell Hughes, 59, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of aggravated battery for the shooting of a 49-year-old man, according to Chicago police. Police didn’t release additional details...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teenager and 72-year-old shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago expressway shooting: One person wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO - One person was wounded in an expressway shooting on Chicago's Bishop Ford on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on I-94 northbound near 130th Street at about 11:40 a.m. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man dead after more than 30 shots are fired in Bucktown overnight

More than 30 shots were fired on Milwaukee Avenue in Bucktown overnight, leaving a 31-year-old man dead. Around 1:40 a.m., the victim was standing on the sidewalk next to a car when a gunman rolled up in another vehicle and began shooting at him in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting on I-94 near 130th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating after a person was shot on I-94 Saturday afternoon. ISP District Chicago responded to the shooting around 11:40 a.m. on I-94 near 130 Street. The person was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Around 12:34 p.m., the northbound lanes of I-94 near 130th Street were closed for the investigation.All traffic is diverted off at 130th Street eastbound. No further information was immediately available. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
