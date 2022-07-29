ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Imprisoned women say male detainees assaulted them after paying to access their cells

By John Boyle
kazu.org
 2 days ago
www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape

Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#Lawsuits#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Woman dies after being detained by Georgia police officers

In Georgia, officials are investigating after a woman died while in police custody. Brianna Grier's parents called 911 earlier this month when she was having a mental health emergency. Deputies arrived and, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, they never closed the patrol car door before driving off. Grier fell out of the moving police car, officials say, and died after several days in a coma.July 29, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Death Row inmate Richard Glossip's 4th execution date set as lawmakers seek new hearing to prove innocence

Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma man accused of murdering his boss in 1997, has spent 25 years in prison, awaiting his execution while maintaining his innocence. Now, 34 Oklahoma legislators and Glossip’s attorney are petitioning to help the 59-year-old get a new hearing after the Reed Smith law firm recently released an independent, 340-page report alleging that Glossip's murder-for-hire conviction and death sentence are unsubstantiated.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

'What am I in jail for?': Notorious inmate Charles Bronson releases voice note

One of Britain’s most notorious inmates, Charles Bronson, has released a voice note from his cell at Woodhill jail in which he pleads for his release.“What am I in jail for?”, Bronson asked in the message sent to Sky News.The 70-year-old prisoner said: “I’ve never murdered anyone, I’ve never raped anyone. People don’t believe me, they think I’m a serial killer”.He was convicted the first time in 1974 for armed robbery and was given a life sentence in 1999 after taking an art teacher hostage.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell moved to low security Florida prison

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low security prison in Florida to serve her 20-year-sentence for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls. Maxwell, 60, was sent to Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) and is set to stay there until 17 July 2037, according to the Bureau...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy