Imprisoned women say male detainees assaulted them after paying to access their cells

Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
A transgender woman incarcerated at a women’s only prison in New Jersey has been moved to another facility after impregnating two female inmates earlier this year, according to a local report. Demi Minor, 27, was transferred last month from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton to Garden State...
A lawsuit alleges officers at an Indiana jail watched the incident play out, but didn't intervene. A lawyer for the sheriff's office has said the women are seeking financial gain from the department.
July 28 (Reuters) - Dozens of women prisoners say they were sexually and physically assaulted for hours last year at an Indiana jail after male detainees paid a corrections officer $1,000 for keys to access their housing units, they alleged in a pair of federal lawsuits.
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
A state prison warden issued a memo banning braids, cornrows or dreadlocks for inmates being moved in or out of a facility or in solitary confinement.
A prison staffer has been caught allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from prisoners, who had their money secured onsite in a safe. Police launched an investigation on Wednesday when the pile of cash was discovered missing, along with the Adelaide Remand Centre corrections officer who cannot be named for legal reasons.
An inmate whose escape from an Alabama prison led to a multistate search has been charged with felony murder in connection to the death of the corrections officer accused of helping him, authorities announced Tuesday. The 11-day search for the pair began in April when Vicky White, a 56-year-old corrections...
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set execution dates for 25 death row inmates after a federal judge upheld the state's lethal injection protocol.
In many cases, the encounters started as traffic stops or there were no allegations of violence or serious crimes
In Georgia, officials are investigating after a woman died while in police custody. Brianna Grier's parents called 911 earlier this month when she was having a mental health emergency. Deputies arrived and, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, they never closed the patrol car door before driving off. Grier fell out of the moving police car, officials say, and died after several days in a coma.July 29, 2022.
Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma man accused of murdering his boss in 1997, has spent 25 years in prison, awaiting his execution while maintaining his innocence. Now, 34 Oklahoma legislators and Glossip’s attorney are petitioning to help the 59-year-old get a new hearing after the Reed Smith law firm recently released an independent, 340-page report alleging that Glossip's murder-for-hire conviction and death sentence are unsubstantiated.
One of Britain’s most notorious inmates, Charles Bronson, has released a voice note from his cell at Woodhill jail in which he pleads for his release.“What am I in jail for?”, Bronson asked in the message sent to Sky News.The 70-year-old prisoner said: “I’ve never murdered anyone, I’ve never raped anyone. People don’t believe me, they think I’m a serial killer”.He was convicted the first time in 1974 for armed robbery and was given a life sentence in 1999 after taking an art teacher hostage.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low security prison in Florida to serve her 20-year-sentence for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls. Maxwell, 60, was sent to Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) and is set to stay there until 17 July 2037, according to the Bureau...
Seth Goshorn of Ohio says he made $43,000 as a teacher after working in education for 5.5 years, but he'll make $55,000 in his new role at Walmart.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced cops failed to close the door before Brianna Grier fell out of a moving patrol car. Bodycam footage shows officers searching for a Bluetooth device instead of securing Grier in a seatbelt.
Jamil Wilson says he unwittingly became an accomplice to a murder in 1994. He served 25 years because of a statute that lawmakers may soon change.
Reforms allow case reviews to be opened to prisoners’ victims and the press for greater scrutiny of process
